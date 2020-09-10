Thursday, September 10, 2020
Home News Reports Indian economy shows signs of recovery as exports in several sectors go up in...
Economy and FinanceNews Reports
Updated:

Indian economy shows signs of recovery as exports in several sectors go up in the first week of September, Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery remains worst hit

In the week 1st September to 7th September, the value of total merchandise export was USD 6.12 billion, registering a year-on-year growth of 13.35%

OpIndia Staff
6

As the economy of the country limps back to normalcy with gradual unlocking of the Coronavirus Lockdown, international trade in several key items have displayed positive signs of recovery. The weekly trends for the first week of September are encouraging in this regard.

In the week 1st September to 7th September, the value of total merchandise export was USD 6.12 billion, registering a year-on-year growth of 13.35%. The export of non-Petroleum items grew by 19.1% to reach USD 5.7 billion and the exports for items other than Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery was valued at USD 5.16 billion, which went up by 23.30%. On the hand, the value of imports came down significantly across several sectors. The total merchandise imports came down by 21.37% during the first week of September, while the same declined by 14.67% and 13.85% for non-Petroleum and items other than Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery. This resulted in positive balance of trade for India for the latter two categories.

In terms of individual product groups, exports of Engineering Goods saw an increase of 18.18%, Organic and inorganic chemicals went up by 36.81%, and the exports of Drugs and Pharmaceuticals increased by 33.73%. On the other hand, exports of Petroleum Products, Gems and Jewellery, and Cashew shrunk by the highest amount, at the rates 31%, 10% and 69% respectively.

The imports of Electronic Goods continued upwards trend, which was valued at USD 73.32 million, reflecting an increase of 6%. Imports of vegetable oil and pulses increased significantly, the value of which went up by 39% and 101%.  Imports of Petroleum, Crude & products came down by 41%, Machinery, electrical & non-electrical decreased by 43% and the same for Coal, Coke & Briquettes etc came down by 36%.

- Advertisement -

Despite deteriorating relations between the two countries, economy seems to be insulated from it as China remains a major trade partner of India. During the week, India exported goods worth USD 187.61 million to China, which was an increase of 7.49. Exports to USA went up by 20.15% reaching USD 179.87 million, and Malaysia was at third place with USD 86.86 million, a 2.62% rise. Exports to UAE, Singapore and Belgium saw sharp decline, at 29.13%, 52.14% and 47.75% respectively.

For imports, Indian imports from Ghana was highest at USD 48.99 million, witnessing a massive increase of 1521.26%. Imports from China was 36.38%, which saw an increase of modest 2.72%. Imports from Nigeria, USA and Iraq came down significantly.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic that is not showing any sign of slowing down, these are encouraging signs for the economy. Increase in export and decrease in import in several sectors indicates that manufacturing activity is picking up with the gradual unlocking.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media Fact-Check

Pro-Congress, AAP trolls spread fake news that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for BJP in Bihar elections

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple social media handles shared a screenshot with ABP News logo which claimed that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for the BJP in upcoming state assembly elections.
Read more
News Reports

Kejriwal breaks yet another promise: 17 Delhi Police cops lost their lives in coronavirus duty, no compensation received as promised

OpIndia Staff -
In April this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Rs 1 crore compensation to those coronavirus warriors who lost their lives in line of duty while fighting COVID-19.
Read more

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal fact-checks Subramanian Swamy on JEE aspirants issue

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on Wednesday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Twitter had claimed that only 8 lakh out of the 18 lakh who had downloaded the JEE admit card actually appeared for the exam.

#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag trends on Twitter. Read why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag was trending on Twitter from Wednesday night through Thursday morning when it became one of the top trends.

US State Dept releases detailed account of abuses perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims by Chinese Communist Party

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The web page accounts the targeted campaign unleashed by the Communist Party of China against Uyghur women, men, and children, and members of other Turkic Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, China.

Congress trolls circulate document claiming Kangana Ranaut was issued demolition notice in 2018, Kangana says it’s related to different property and Sharad Pawar answerable...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut said that document circulated by Congress trolls is related to her residential flat and the building belongs to Sharad Pawar

Recently Popular

News Reports

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.
Read more
Media

It’s time to stop blaming Arnab Goswami and analyse how the pioneers of TV media have contributed to this fall

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Most of this written content has one underlying theme – It is Arnab Goswami who is responsible for the fall of the English TV media!
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
News Reports

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife’s sister Farah Khan Ali, whose husband was once caught with drugs, extends support to Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not even knowing Rhea, Farah Khan's sentiments were so flared up with the news of her arrest that she took to Twitter to vent her anger against Times Now's Navika Kumar.
Read more
Entertainment

We will stand by you to ‘smash the patriarchy’, only if u hate Modi: Bollywood ‘liberals’ and their glaring hypocrisy

Nirwa Mehta -
Bollywood 'liberals' will do themselves a favour if they just own up and accept that they're just as hypocritical as the ones they seem to be opposing.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Indian economy shows signs of recovery as exports in several sectors go up in the first week of September, Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery...

OpIndia Staff -
With the reopening of the economy in the country, Indian export to China was highest during the first week of September
Read more
News Reports

Traditional Sarva Dharma Puja performed to mark the formal induction of the first five Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force

OpIndia Staff -
The IAF has formally inducted the first 5 Rafale jets as a part of the 'Golden Arrows' squadron at Ambala.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Pro-Congress, AAP trolls spread fake news that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for BJP in Bihar elections

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple social media handles shared a screenshot with ABP News logo which claimed that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for the BJP in upcoming state assembly elections.
Read more
News Reports

Retired SC judge Markandey Katju to depose in favour of Nirav Modi in UK court, says he is being made a ‘scapegoat’ by BJP...

OpIndia Staff -
Katju has stated that the Indian judiciary is subservient to the BJP government and the government wants to make Nirav Modi a 'scapegoat' to hide their own failures.
Read more
News Reports

Kejriwal breaks yet another promise: 17 Delhi Police cops lost their lives in coronavirus duty, no compensation received as promised

OpIndia Staff -
In April this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Rs 1 crore compensation to those coronavirus warriors who lost their lives in line of duty while fighting COVID-19.
Read more
News Reports

Media reports of villages in Arunachal Pradesh near China border being vacated are false, says Defence Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
Some media portals had claimed that people living in villages near the Tibet border in Arunachal's Tawang area have been fleeing amidst the LAC tension with China.
Read more
News Reports

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal fact-checks Subramanian Swamy on JEE aspirants issue

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on Wednesday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Twitter had claimed that only 8 lakh out of the 18 lakh who had downloaded the JEE admit card actually appeared for the exam.
Read more
News Reports

#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag trends on Twitter. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag was trending on Twitter from Wednesday night through Thursday morning when it became one of the top trends.
Read more
Crime

Mumbai: 12th pass Alfaz Jamani arrested for stalking, blackmailing and child pornography using Instagram photos of minor girls

OpIndia Staff -
20-year-old Alfaz Jamani arrested by Mumbai Police cyber cell for child pornography and blackmail of minor girls through their Instagram accounts.
Read more
News Reports

US State Dept releases detailed account of abuses perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims by Chinese Communist Party

OpIndia Staff -
The web page accounts the targeted campaign unleashed by the Communist Party of China against Uyghur women, men, and children, and members of other Turkic Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, China.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
448,320FollowersFollow
320,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com