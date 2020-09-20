Sunday, September 20, 2020
Indian intelligence agencies suggest Chinese pressure on Muivah delaying Naga peace deal, NSCN denies charges

The Indian Intelligence agencies have cautioned that China had been spying on over 10,000 Indian organisations and individuals using a global database and also inciting 'internal unrest' to halt the Naga peace deal process.

OpIndia Staff
Indian Intelliegence warns of China- NSCN nexus to thwart Naga peace deal
NSCN General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah (Photo Credits: Indian Express)
64

In a nefarious move, the Chinese intelligence agencies have reportedly been trying to mount pressure on rebel leaders in Nagaland in a bid to delay the Naga Peace deal with the Indian government.

As per reports, the Chinese regime has been trying to create unrest in the North East by roping in the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) (Isak-Muivah) General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah. The Indian Intelligence agencies have cautioned that China had been spying on over 10,000 Indian organisations and individuals using a global database and also inciting ‘internal unrest’ to halt the Naga peace deal process.

Muviah raked up minor issues to stall peace deal

The Indian security agencies have revealed that the Chinese intelligence wanted to Muviah to delay the peace process and that the Centre had prior inputs about such a development. Interestingly, rebel leader Muviah had initially agreed on all major issues but began delaying the peace process by raking up minor and irrelevant issues about the interlocutor, during the Galwan Valley clash in mid-June.

Screengrab of the report (Image Courtesy: Deccan Herald)

NSCN (I-M) also demanded a separate flag and a separate constitution during negotiations in the month of June. This is despite the fact that such frivolous demands were ‘outrightly rejected’ by the Centre in October last year. Reportedly, the rebel leaders have a strong connection with China as they have been taking refuge in the Communist-ruled country since 1966, prior to the signing of the ceasefire agreement.

Earlier, it was revealed in 2017, based on conclusive intelligence reports, that the NSCN leaders were meeting Chinese leaders in Ruli and Kunming in the Yunnan province of Southern China. The Indian Home Ministry had expressed concerns about Chinese involvement with insurgency groups in Northeast India.

NSCN (I-M) condemns report, linking it to Chinese regime

On Saturday, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) condemned the Indian intelligence agencies for referring its General Secretary as ‘Chinese factor.’ Refuting links with the Chinese regime as ‘wild media speculations’, the party stated, “We believe this is the handiwork of suspicious mindset emanating from panic analysis of Indo-Naga political talks led by NSCN talk team with general secretary Th. Muivah as the chief negotiator.”

It further reiterated the need for mutual faith and respect to take the peace deal to a conclusion. NSCN (I-M) emphasised, “But for all-purpose, this is not the right time to throw in unhealthy opinions with the ulterior motive to fracture the hard-earned peace process when the propitious moment is round the corner.”

Naga Peace Deal

Negotiations between the NSCN (I-M) and the Indian government began 23 years ago. However, it was only in August 2015 that the Centre reportedly signed a Framework Agreement to settle issues with NSCN (I_M). The Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) also joined the peace negotiations as late as 2017 via the ‘Deed of Commitment’ agreement.

One of the demands of NSCN (I-M) is the formation of a Greater Nagalim, comprising Naga inhabited areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur apart from the entire Nagaland. People and governments of these three states strongly oppose the proposal, and the government of India has also not accepted that demand.

