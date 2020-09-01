Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Home Entertainment Jaaved Jaaferi justifies Sweden riots where Islamists unleashed violence after a Quran was burnt
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Jaaved Jaaferi justifies Sweden riots where Islamists unleashed violence after a Quran was burnt

Judging from his comments, it appears that Jaaved Jaaferi believes violence in response to insulting the Quran is justifiable, even though he claims violence should be condemned.

OpIndia Staff
Jaaved Jaaferi justifies rioting by Muslims in Sweden
Image Credit: newstrack
61

Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi has justified the riots in Sweden by Muslim mobs. He offered the justification while responding to a user on Twitter. The user was taking a snide jibe at Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi who have made extremely controversial comments in the past. However, entertainer ended up demonstrating why the jibe was so deserved.

Jaaved Jaaferi said although all violence was worthy of condemnation, the reason for the riots in Sweden should have been mentioned by the user. He also said that he was thinking of taking US citizenship after watching pictures of BLM and Antifa riots in Democrat controlled cities. The news report linked in his tweet is a Scroll report on the matter that files the riots by Islamic extremists under ‘Rising Islamophobia’.

Riots broke out in the city of Malmo, Sweden after a copy of the Quran was set on fire by ‘Stram Kurs’, a far-right group in the country. The rioters burnt tyres and pelted stones at the police. Sentiments against the country’s ‘Refugees Welcome’ migration policy has been growing following a rise of crimes in the country.

The Radical Muslims unleashed chaos in the streets. Judging from his comments, it appears that Jaaved Jaaferi believes violence in response to insulting the Quran is justifiable, even though he claims violence should be condemned.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSweden riots
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

Jaaved Jaaferi justifies Sweden riots where Islamists unleashed violence after a Quran was burnt

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi has justified the riots in Sweden by Muslim mobs. He offered the justification while responding to a user on Twitter.
Read more
Live Updates

Live: Watch Nupur J Sharma talk to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview with Nupur J Sharma
Read more

Hyderabad: Woman who claimed to have been raped by 139 men withdraws her statement, says she made allegations under duress

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ten days after a 25-year-old woman in Hyderabad claimed to have been raped over 5,000 times by 139 men, the victim has now revealed that the allegations were 'partially true' and was made under duress.

Scroll spreads fake news claiming central govt’s health cards will collect ‘sensitive information’. Here are the facts

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Scroll published a report claiming that the new unique Health ID which will be issued to citizens will collect and store sensitive information such as medical history, finances, genetics and even sex life.

Just 2 per cent of dislikes on PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ from India, BJP alleges Congress of commissioning overseas bots to attack the...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Amit Malviya has alleged that overseas bots, most notably from Turkey, and employed by the Congress party have indulged in organised disliking of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' video on YouTube

Chinese state-sponsored media threatens India with war, says it can not win against China even with US-support

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state-owned media Global Times has warned India that even with US-support, it cannot win against China.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Netizens demand boycott of the movie KGF-2 after filmmakers decide to cast actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj

OpIndia Staff -
Following the revelation by the makers of the KGF-2 that they have cast controversial actor Prakash Raj for their upcoming movie, there has been a massive uproar, especially in Karnataka, opposing Raj's presence in the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Portland, USA: Trump supporter murdered during violent riots after Democrat Mayor refuses federal aid to end rioting, Antifa celebrates

OpIndia Staff -
A supporter of Donald Trump was murdered in Portland, USA during a night of violent clashes following months of rioting by Antifa goons.
Read more
News Reports

Battleground Australia: Haryanvis clash with Khalistanis at Harris Park, Sydney, main culprit Jassi badly injured

OpIndia Staff -
A band of Haryanvis clashed with a group of Khalistanis at Harris park in Sydney, Australia on Friday night in an organised brawl.
Read more
News Reports

Pooja Dhillon, who had brutally crushed a puppy under her feet arrested, secures bail soon after

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos of Pooja Dhillon inhumanly crushing a puppy under her feet had gone viral on the social media websites
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
News Reports

A day after burning the streets of Sweden, Muslim mob clashes with anti-Islamization protestors in Norway

OpIndia Staff -
Protests by Stop Islamization of Norway in Oslo faces violent confrontation from Muslim mob, leads to riots
Read more

Latest News

Entertainment

Jaaved Jaaferi justifies Sweden riots where Islamists unleashed violence after a Quran was burnt

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi has justified the riots in Sweden by Muslim mobs. He offered the justification while responding to a user on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber Heer Khan received videos from Pakistan, was connected to several extremist groups

OpIndia Staff -
According to Prayagraj Police, she was connected to several extremist groups and often received videos from Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

Gaza conflict: Hamas announces ceasefire deal with Israel, in return for cash from Qatar and fuel for its powerplants: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The agreement between Israel and Hamas was reached after mediation from a Qatari envoy.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: Woman who claimed to have been raped by 139 men withdraws her statement, says she made allegations under duress

OpIndia Staff -
Ten days after a 25-year-old woman in Hyderabad claimed to have been raped over 5,000 times by 139 men, the victim has now revealed that the allegations were 'partially true' and was made under duress.
Read more
News Reports

Dharmasthala baby elephant ‘Shivani’ playing with water on her naming ceremony wins the Internet: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The baby elephant was born on July 1 at Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala has been named Shivani
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Scroll spreads fake news claiming central govt’s health cards will collect ‘sensitive information’. Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Scroll published a report claiming that the new unique Health ID which will be issued to citizens will collect and store sensitive information such as medical history, finances, genetics and even sex life.
Read more
News Reports

Candidates arrive for JEE exams at various centres across India under strict social distancing and COVID-19 precautions

OpIndia Staff -
Students reach exam centres as JEE main exams begin today, Covid-19 precautions being followed.
Read more
News Reports

Just 2 per cent of dislikes on PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ from India, BJP alleges Congress of commissioning overseas bots to attack the...

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Amit Malviya has alleged that overseas bots, most notably from Turkey, and employed by the Congress party have indulged in organised disliking of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' video on YouTube
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state-sponsored media threatens India with war, says it can not win against China even with US-support

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state-owned media Global Times has warned India that even with US-support, it cannot win against China.
Read more
News Reports

Pune emerges as the worst affected district for Chinese coronavirus, registers highest total cases in India so far

OpIndia Staff -
Of 1,75,105 total Coronavirus cases, 52,712 cases are active in Pune, highest in Maharashtra and for any other district in India.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
442,670FollowersFollow
317,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com