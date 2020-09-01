Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi has justified the riots in Sweden by Muslim mobs. He offered the justification while responding to a user on Twitter. The user was taking a snide jibe at Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi who have made extremely controversial comments in the past. However, entertainer ended up demonstrating why the jibe was so deserved.

actually we were thinking of taking US citizenship after watching these pics.

All violence (not protests) is condemnable.

Btw why didn’t you mention the cause of the violence ??? I wonder..just in case you missed it :https://t.co/yrKuz0xW0B pic.twitter.com/oPy80XJxNm — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 31, 2020

Jaaved Jaaferi said although all violence was worthy of condemnation, the reason for the riots in Sweden should have been mentioned by the user. He also said that he was thinking of taking US citizenship after watching pictures of BLM and Antifa riots in Democrat controlled cities. The news report linked in his tweet is a Scroll report on the matter that files the riots by Islamic extremists under ‘Rising Islamophobia’.

Riots broke out in the city of Malmo, Sweden after a copy of the Quran was set on fire by ‘Stram Kurs’, a far-right group in the country. The rioters burnt tyres and pelted stones at the police. Sentiments against the country’s ‘Refugees Welcome’ migration policy has been growing following a rise of crimes in the country.

The Radical Muslims unleashed chaos in the streets. Judging from his comments, it appears that Jaaved Jaaferi believes violence in response to insulting the Quran is justifiable, even though he claims violence should be condemned.