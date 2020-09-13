Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill normalises casteism through ‘joke’, deletes tweet after getting called out by netizens

In yet another ‘egg on the face moment’, Congress spokesperson, Jaiveer Shergill, on Sunday, used his official Twitter account to throw a joke with casteist slur in it. In the tweet, he shared an image with a joke written on it and wrote, “The three top driving rules in our Punjab (many of us can relate to it)!!” The joke used the word, ‘kan**r’ which is highly derogatory and often used as a slur for those who belong to Schedule Caste.
Almost immediately, netizens called out to his blunder and questioned him for sharing such a joke. One user said that nothing better could be expected from Congress leaders. In contrast, other users called him out for sharing a castist joke casually without considering his position as Supreme Court lawyer or spokesperson of a national political party.
A senior advocate and seasoned politician using a casteist slur to crack a joke.— Srishti Rajiv Sharma (@SrishtiRajiv) September 13, 2020
Your insensitive tweet normalises casual casteism. You should be ashamed of yourself! Apologise and Delete this! @BhimAgniveer https://t.co/UcmWWOZ6Ai
Nothing better can be expected of a leader from a political party with a tradition of false sense of entitlements.— Guru Prakash (@IGuruPrakash) September 13, 2020
Whether mindful or not, the usage of word Kanjar propagates casual casteism and is offensive to the Kanjar tribe and the larger Dalit samaj.
Please remove. 🙏 https://t.co/dz3oV6QyYU
Shergill later deleted the tweet, but he did not post any apology for using a casteist slur.