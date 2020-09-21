Monday, September 21, 2020
‘Will quit Twitter if anyone proves I called farmers as terrorists’: Kangana Ranaut hits out on ‘Champu sena’

Likening the ones spreading misinformation regarding the Bills to terrorists, Kangana Ranaut said that they are like the ones who spread similar misinformation during CAA.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana Ranaut
Media outlets misinterpret Kangana Ranaut's tweets (Image: Business Upturn)
125

On 20th September, Kangana Ranaut quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet on various agriculture Bills and said it is impossible to explain anything to someone who is pretending to sleep. She called out people causing unrest among farmers. Likening the ones spreading misinformation regarding the Bills to terrorists, Kangana Ranaut said that they are like the ones who spread similar misinformation during CAA.

She said how in CAA, not a single Indian citizen has last his/her citizenship but the propagandists spread misinformation regarding the same that led to violence. Media outlets like the Times of India twisted the statement and projected that Kangana Ranaut was calling farmers as terrorists. In its report, TOI alleged that Kangana Ranaut called out protesters as “the same terrorists who indulged in bloodshed even as no citizen lost citizenship due to CAA.” However, she referred to those who provoked anti-CAA protests across India that led to anti-Hindu riots in Delhi in February 2020.

Times of India’s tweet on Kangana Ranaut

Such lies were spread on social media too

Some netizens also tried to twist her statement and alleged she called farmers as terrorists. People who have studied in India’s premier institute were also unable to comprehend the tweet in Hindi.

Along with her, other usual propagandists too continued to spread misinterpretation of her tweet, thereby proving her point that the ‘terrorists’ are out to burn down the nation.

Following the attack on her tweet, Kangana took to Twitter to call out the ones who were abusing her.

Referring to those spreading rumours as ‘champu’, Kangana said that if anyone can prove that she referred to farmers as terrorists, she will quit Twitter forever.

Rajya Sabha passes agriculture Bills

Modi Government got three bills passed from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha that will not only enable farmers to do contract farming with large corporate but also allow them to sell their produce anywhere in India without government’s intervention. The opposition is trying to project these Bills as anti-farmers and stating that it will remove MSPs. However, the government has ensured it will procure produce at MSP as before. PM Modi has assured several times that the government is not stepping back from procuring produce at Minimum Support Price (MSP). Kangana Ranaut has been in limelight for calling out the Maharashtra government and B-town celebrities in the last few months since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June.

Searched termskangana ranaut farmers terrorists, kangana ranaut calls farmers terrorists
