PM Modi fact-checks Rahul Gandhi for spreading misinformation over MSP in new agriculture Bills

After the Rajya Sabha passed various agriculture Bills, Congress and other opposition parties took to social media to spread misinformation and spread panic. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is skipping the Monsoon session of the Parliament along with his mother Rae Bareli MP and Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, took to Twitter to attack the government and spread misinformation.

मोदी सरकार के कृषि-विरोधी ‘काले क़ानून’ से किसानों को:



1. APMC/किसान मार्केट ख़त्म होने पर MSP कैसे मिलेगा?

2. MSP की गारंटी क्यों नहीं?



मोदी जी किसानों को पूँजीपतियों का ‘ग़ुलाम’ बना रहे हैं जिसे देश कभी सफल नहीं होने देगा।#KisanVirodhiNarendraModi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 20, 2020

Accusing the government of being ‘anti-farmer’, Rahul Gandhi questioned that if APMC markets are removed, how will the farmers get the MSP (minimum support price). He questioned why the government is not giving guarantee of MSP.

Prime Minister Modi as well as other ministers took to social media to put out the facts and bust the misinformation being spread.

मैं पहले भी कहा चुका हूं और एक बार फिर कहता हूं:



MSP की व्यवस्था जारी रहेगी।



सरकारी खरीद जारी रहेगी।



हम यहां अपने किसानों की सेवा के लिए हैं। हम अन्नदाताओं की सहायता के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास करेंगे और उनकी आने वाली पीढ़ियों के लिए बेहतर जीवन सुनिश्चित करेंगे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2020

“I have said it before, I’m saying it again. MSP system will continue. Government will continue to procure agriculture produce. We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi said that with changing times, farmers also need technology to make their lives better. “For decades, the Indian farmer was bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen. The bills passed by Parliament liberate the farmers from such adversities. These bills will add impetus to the efforts to double income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Agriculture Bills passed in Rajya Sabha as Opposition MPs created ruckus

Opposition MPs today created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha and even broke the mic of the Deputy Chairman as they attacked him when the Bill was presented on the table. Derek O’Brien on Sunday, entered the well and climbed the dais of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman in an attempt to halt the proceedings of the house. The Trinamool MP also tried to tear the rule book of the house on the floor of Rajya Sabha.

The dramatic scenes occurred in the house after Rajya Sabha discussed and debated the farm bills – Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, that was earlier introduced by the Modi government in both the house of the parliament. The bills were already passed by the Lok Sabha.