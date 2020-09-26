The Kanpur Police which has formed an eight-member Special Investigation Team(SIT) to investigate the rising number of forced conversions done on the pretext of marriage in the state, has got its hands on a woman advocate, allegedly involved in preparing fake documents for the accused in the Love Jihad cases. This advocate has allegedly been involved in many such cases which have surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and other nearby areas. By scrutinising her phone records, the UP police are hopeful of getting through to the mastermind behind this systematized syndicate has been operating to execute this ‘organised crime’.

Woman advocate faked Kanpur’s Naubasta Hindu girl’s documents to help her marry Muslim man Mukhtar Ahmed

The Uttar Pradesh police ran across this woman advocate while it was investigating a recent Love Jihad case, where a 32-year-old Mukhtar Ahmed faked his identity and introduced himself as Rahul Vishwakarma to befriend a 22-year-old Hindu girl in Kanpur’s Naubasta district. The man lured and brainwashed the Hindu girl. The girl, who was completely in love with Mukhtar Ahmed, married him in the court on 17 April 2019, without informing her parents about the same. It was this woman advocate who arranged for the fake documents for this Hindu girl in which she named her Mariam Fatima.

The Uttar Pradesh police, through this advocate, is trying to find out the links of the ongoing ‘Love Jihad’ racket in Kanpur. It is through her, that the police are trying to get their hands on the cartels which are operating at the behest of the Islamist organisations, who are providing the former with funding and logistical aides and these cartels are in turn helping the Islamists to spread their fanatical agenda and destabilize the country.

Systematized syndicate operating to execute Love Jihad with financial and logistical support from various Islamic organisations

People privy to these cases opined that the magnitude of crime being executed in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially the western fringe of the state, indicates that it cannot be the work of individuals. Evidently, a systematized syndicate has been operating to execute this ‘organised crime’ with financial and logistical support from various Islamic organisations, they said.

- Advertisement -

The SIT are also probing the alleged role of the banned radical organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) and SIMI behind the funding of the ongoing ‘Love Jihad’ racket in Kanpur. Along with these banned radical Islamic organisations like PFI and SIMI, it is being alleged that Pakistan funding might also be involved in the Love Jihad conspiracies that have been rearing its ugly head across the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh.