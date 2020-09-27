Sunday, September 27, 2020
Home Opinions The 'Kerala model' everyone has stopped talking about
Editor's picksOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

The ‘Kerala model’ everyone has stopped talking about

The hold that communists have over media ensured that these facts regarding Kerala's terrible management of coronavirus crisis gets pushed under the rug. Just like China.

Nirwa Mehta
Rising coronavirus cases in Kerala no one talks about
5

On May 14, 2020, British Daily newspaper The Guardian had hailed Kerala’s health Minister KK Shailaja as ‘rockstar’.

The Guardian on Kerala

It credited KK Shailaja for having identified the dangerous virus as early as January 20 and having equipped Kerala’s health infrastructure. KK Shailaja credited herself that because of the efforts, there were only 524 cases of Chinese coronavirus in Kerala by 14th May, 2020.

Four months since that ‘victory’ over virus, Kerala has recorded over 1,67,000 coronavirus cases. As of now, over 52,000 active coronavirus cases are there in the state.

Kerala cases

Kerala has 5th highest active caseload for coronavirus in India presently. While most states have been showing higher recoveries than new cases including the worst affect Maharashtra, Kerala has been showing a significant rise of new cases. This even though its testing remains as low as 27.2 lakh.

Coronavirus graphs in Kerala
- Advertisement -

As can be seen from above graphs, the active cases in Kerala have been steadily increasing. On September 1, 2020, Kerala had 22,512 active cases. Today, the active cases have more than doubled. But no one is talking about it.

In fact, with rising cases, Kerala has dropped testing. On Friday, Kerala tested 59,610 samples, of which 7006 tested positive, taking positivity rate to 11.75%. To put things in perspective, Uttar Pradesh tested 1,56,928 samples on Friday, of which 4,302 tested positive. That is a positivity rate of 2.74%. Uttar Pradesh, one of the most populous states of India, has little over 57,000 active cases, just about 5,000 cases more than Kerala, that had ‘won’ the coronavirus battle as early as February this year.

But no one is talking about it. No one is talking about the fact that instead of scaling up the testing, Kerala has actually scaled it down. Health experts had warned as early as May itself that Kerala’s testing rate is poor and the CM had then rubbished it.

No testing, no new cases. All is well.

The hold that communists have over media ensured that these facts regarding Kerala’s terrible management of coronavirus crisis gets pushed under the rug. No one is holding anyone accountable. KK Shailaja is not giving interviews blaming other states for the crisis. No media house is holding the communist government accountable for being unable to arrest the infection. No one is questioning for high positivity rate.

Just like China.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskerala coronavirus, kerala coronavirus updates
Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

The ‘Kerala model’ everyone has stopped talking about

Nirwa Mehta -
The hold that communists have over media ensured that these facts regarding Kerala's terrible management of coronavirus crisis gets pushed under the rug. Just like China.
Read more
Media

Why is Prasar Bharati dragging its feet over relationship with PTI? 3 months and still no action

Editorial Desk -
Could the old lobby of ‘liberal establishment’ be working to save the PTI and put pressure on Prasar Bharati so that the one critical source of revenue doesn’t dry up?
Read more

Hours after expressing displeasure over new BJP team, Subramanian Swamy retweets report that hails Priyanka Gandhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Snubbing the demand of Subramanian Swamy to remove BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, BJP had retained in the new party team

‘Everybody does it, what is the big deal?’ Is Bollywood drug probe really worth prime time? Short answer is yes. Read why

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
To claim that the Bollywood drug abuse has nothing to do with common man's life is like living in a fool's paradise, to put it mildly.

NCB seizes mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet, Karishma Prakash to search for evidence in the Bollywood drug case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The NCB officials have impounded the mobile phones of these actresses to search for clues and more digital evidence for their involvement in the drug trade in the film industry.

Chhattisgarh: Journalist Kamal Shukla dragged on street, beaten up by Congress goons

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kamal Shukla, editor Bhoomkal Samachar, a regional newspaper, was dragged on the street by Congress goons, beaten and attacked with a sharp weapon.

Recently Popular

Media

AajTak ke camera se nahi bach payegi Deepika Padukone: As the actor makes her way to NCB, IndiaToday does everything they criticise Republic for

OpIndia Staff -
The Aaj Tak reporter added several non-essential information about Deepika Padukone to claim that the coverage was exclusive
Read more
Media

India Today editors’ tussle with Republic TV is ruining their own credibility, one tweet at a time: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal and Rajdeep's sly, targeted tweets against Republic TV are only helping to take their own credibilities further down, and exposing their own hypocrisy.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam, husband Ejaz and friend Shoaib Akhtar nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maaro, Kaato’, Muslim mob shouts as they attack beleaguered Hindu family in Kanpur over Facebook post: Read details

Jhankar Mohta -
"Poora Tandav teen ghante tak chalta raha", says the Hindu family in Kanpur which came under attack from an irate Muslim mob
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: No, Sunil Gavaskar didn’t make sexist comment against Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma during an IPL game

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Gavaskar was referring to a video of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma playing cricket,, didn't make any sexist comment
Read more
News Reports

Ranveer Singh asks Narcotics Bureau to allow him to accompany Deepika Padukone during interrogation due to her ‘anxiety issues’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, the husband of Deepika Padukone, has asked NCB whether he can be present during his wife’s interrogation
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

The ‘Kerala model’ everyone has stopped talking about

Nirwa Mehta -
The hold that communists have over media ensured that these facts regarding Kerala's terrible management of coronavirus crisis gets pushed under the rug. Just like China.
Read more
News Reports

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi shares benefits of Farmers’ bills, talks about the importance of storytelling

OpIndia Staff -
In his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi said that the Farm bills will enable farmers to sell their produce outside mandi without any problem
Read more
News Reports

Tuticorin custodial death case: CBI names 9 cops in charge sheet in the custodial death of father-son duo in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -
P Jayaraj and his son J Bennix had died after they were picked up by the Police for opening their mobile accessories shop during lockdown
Read more
Media

Why is Prasar Bharati dragging its feet over relationship with PTI? 3 months and still no action

Editorial Desk -
Could the old lobby of ‘liberal establishment’ be working to save the PTI and put pressure on Prasar Bharati so that the one critical source of revenue doesn’t dry up?
Read more
News Reports

Hours after expressing displeasure over new BJP team, Subramanian Swamy retweets report that hails Priyanka Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Snubbing the demand of Subramanian Swamy to remove BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, BJP had retained in the new party team
Read more
Crime

CBI registers case alleging violation of FCRA regulations in Kerala govt’s flagship ‘Life Mission’ project

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala govt violated FCRA norms as 'Life Mission' project was funded by an international agency without approval of central govt
Read more
Opinions

‘Everybody does it, what is the big deal?’ Is Bollywood drug probe really worth prime time? Short answer is yes. Read why

Nirwa Mehta -
To claim that the Bollywood drug abuse has nothing to do with common man's life is like living in a fool's paradise, to put it mildly.
Read more
News Reports

NCB seizes mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet, Karishma Prakash to search for evidence in the Bollywood drug case

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB officials have impounded the mobile phones of these actresses to search for clues and more digital evidence for their involvement in the drug trade in the film industry.
Read more
News Reports

Despite rising Coronavirus cases, West Bengal government set to reopen cinema halls from October 1

OpIndia Staff -
Demands were made by several actors in the Bengali film industry, including TMC MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Journalist Kamal Shukla dragged on street, beaten up by Congress goons

OpIndia Staff -
Kamal Shukla, editor Bhoomkal Samachar, a regional newspaper, was dragged on the street by Congress goons, beaten and attacked with a sharp weapon.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
456,198FollowersFollow
17,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com