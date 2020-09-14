Satna police, which arrested Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sameer Khan aka Sikander on Sunday following a complaint by a minor girl, accused him to be a sexual predator. The police confirmed that the Congress MP, arrested for the rape of a minor, used to click objectionable pictures and make videos of women and post it on porn websites. The Congress leader also used these pictures and videos to blackmail the victims for sexual favours and money, alleged the Satna Police.

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader posed as Hindu to befriend minor girl, used objectionable pictures to blackmail her

Sikandar Khan was arrested Sunday by the Satna police after a minor girl lodged a complaint against the Congress leader. As per reports, at least 4 FIRs have been filed against the Congress leaders. As per reports, Sameer Khan had posed as Sameer Singh to befriend the minor on Facebook. He then called her to his farmhouse, where he had raped her and clicked objectionable pictures of her. The Congress leader, since the last three years, has been using the pictures to blackmail the girl and sexually exploit her. The victim, at last, approached the police and opened up against the Congress leader.

Blank checks amounting to Rs 50 lakhs signed by victims recovered from the Madhya Pradesh Congress MP

The Satna SP has formed an SIT team to investigate the matter. It is being said that the Congress leader, who has appeared on hoardings and pictures with many other Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders, has exploited many women in the last few years. The police are screening his phone records from the last five years to dig out more information about Khan’s criminal activities.

Poster of accused Congress MP Sikandar Khan with Kamal Nath and other Congress leaders put up in Satna

According to reports, checks amounting to Rs 50 lakhs have been recovered from the Congress leader. These checks were allegedly signed by the victims, whom the Congress leader had been blackmailing with their objectionable pictures and videos.

BJP alleges Love Jihad

While the Madhya Pradesh Congress has distanced itself from the MP, BJP has accused Sikandar Khan of Love Jihad. VD Sharma, the BJP state president, while speaking to the media condemned the incident and called for strict action against the Congress leader.

सतना में हुई लव जिहाद की घटना मानवता पर कलंक है, ऐसी घटनायें मध्यप्रदेश में बर्दास्त नहीं होंगी।

दोषियों की जगह सिर्फ जेल है, चाहे फिर वो कोई भी हो। pic.twitter.com/cwxxOhAyZu — विष्णु दत्त शर्मा – VD Sharma (@vdsharmabjp) September 13, 2020

Accusing the Congress MP of blackmailing the victims into Love Jihad, the BJP leader said that such transgressions would not be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh.