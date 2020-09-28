MP: Special DG caught assaulting wife in a viral video, son files complaint

In a viral video, the Special Director General of Police (Madhya Pradesh) Purushottam Sharma was seen thrashing his wife brutally at his home in Bhopal.

The incident took place on Sunday when Sharma’s wife reportedly caught him in a compromising position with another woman. This led to a heated argument between the two. Moments later, Purushottam Sharma began assaulting his wife. The video of the assault has now gone viral on social media.

Video of the assault goes viral

In the said video footage, Sharma can be seen beating his wife after putting her down on the floor. While there were two other men in the house, none of them did anything significant to stop the assault. The Special DG was heard yelling at his wife while she cried for help.

He is senior IPS officer from MP. Showing bravery on his wife. She had caught him with other women. In the video only dog seems to be disturbed due the incidents.

Son files complaint against father for domestic violence

The accused’s son has filed a complaint with the DGP and has sent a copy of the assault video. He has demanded strict action against Sharma for assaulting his mother.

This is, however, not the first time when Purushottam Sharma has been in legal trouble. Earlier, his name had come up in a honey trap scandal while he was the Special DG of Cyber ​​Cell and STF. Sharma had accused the then DG VK Singh of maligning the image of the Police Department.