Thursday, September 3, 2020
Updated:

PM Modi’s personal website’s Twitter account narendramodi_in hacked, hacker asked donation for COVID-19 relief

The hacking of PM Modi's account comes just weeks after other high profile Twitter accounts were hacked in similar fashion, requesting crypto currency.

OpIndia Staff
Narendra Modi account hacked
PM Modi's personal account hacked by John Wick group (Image: Screengrab of Narendra Modi's personal twitter account narendramodi_in | DW)
536

At 3:09 AM on 3rd September 2020, a series of tweets were posted from the Twitter account (@/narendranodi_in) of narendramodi.in that is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website. The tweets were removed an hour later at around 4:05 AM. The compromised account has 2.5 million followers.

In the first tweet, the hacker appealed to the followers of the Twitter account to donate generously to the PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19 and claimed that the Indian government is accepting donations via Bitcoin.

First tweet after the account got hacked

In the last tweet posted at around 3:16 AM, the hacker group ‘John Wick’ took the responsibility of hacking the account.

Four tweets posted after account got hacked

In a statement, Twitter has confirmed that the account was compromised and is currently ‘actively investigating’ the case.

The hacking of PM Modi’s account comes just weeks after other high profile Twitter accounts were hacked in similar fashion, requesting crypto currency. In July, several high profile twitter accounts were hacked. At that time Twitter issued a statement and said employees with high access were targeted to hack accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos and several others.

On 30th August, risk intelligent platform Cyble reported that the same hacker group John Wick hacked PayTM Mall’s servers and the company suffered massive data breach. However, in current series of tweets, ‘John Wick’ has claimed they did not hack PayTM Mall.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

