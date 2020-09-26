Saturday, September 26, 2020
Nassar Abdulla suggests summoning the ghost of Sushant Singh Rajput to find out the truth about his death – In all seriousness

"We are speaking about a man who is already dead. We can contact Sushant Singh Rajput. There are people in Mumbai who can awaken the spirit of Sushant Singh Rajput and speak to him," Nassar Abdullah said.

OpIndia Staff
Bollywood actor Nassar Abdulla (L) and Sushant Singh Rajput (R)/ Image Source: Indiaglitz
On Saturday, in a bizarre incident on live TV, Bollywood actor Nassar Abdulla went to advise the media and the officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to seek answers into the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case by summoning his ghost.

Speaking on Aaj Tak, Abdulla went on to make outlandish statements stating that he knew many ‘people’ in the city, who could easily summon Sushant Singh Rajput’s spirit. Abdulla suggested that the NCB officials should summon the spirit of the Bollywood actor to get answers related to the drug case and also the cause of his death.

“We are speaking about a man who is already dead. We can contact Sushant Singh Rajput. There are people in Mumbai who can awaken the spirit of Sushant Singh Rajput and speak to him,” Nassar Abdullah said.

The science-defying rationale displayed by Nassar Abdulla not only shocked the other guests in the show but also the show moderator Anjana Om Kashyap, who kept on insisting Abdulla not to make such illogical claims.

One would imagine that he was being sarcastic or factitious, however, as the show went on, it was clear that Nassar was giving such suggestions in all seriousness when he wouldn’t even let the anchor interrupt him while imparting his pearl of wisdom.

It is important to note that Nassar Abdulla has been at the forefront at the act of defending the Bollywood bigwigs accused in the drug case.

Not the first time that Nassar Abdulla has made outlandish statements

Nassar Abdulla, who is a regular on television debates habitually makes outlandish statements and often, makes a mockery of himself.

During a panel discussion on Aaj Tak on the issue of hooliganism of the Shiv Sainiks and the high-handedness of the Maharashtra government, actor Nassar Abdulla came in support of the party. Abdulla, who featured in movies such as ‘Gandhi’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, and Page 3, not only acted as an ‘unofficial spokesperson’ but also attempted to whitewash the actions of Shiv Sena by suggesting that the party respects women.

Nassar Abdullah claimed during the show, “I am watching Shiv Sainiks engaging in vandalism since the time of Balasaheb Thackeray. However, I want to point it out to you that Shiv Sainiks respect women. Only because Kangana Ranuat is a woman, they did not engage in violence. They just used a bulldozer instead (to demolish her office).” Drawing parallels with the attack on the former navy officer, he said, “Shiv Sainiks aurat ki itni toh izzat karta hai ki hatha pai nahin karta (Shiv Sainiks respect women to the extent that they don’t beat her.)”

Abdullah seemed to operate on the belief that party workers were doing a favour on Kangana Ranaut by not thrashing her and just demolishing her property. The debate was being held right after BMC had demolished Kangana Ranaut’s office space out of sheer spite and also, a retired Navy veteran was attacked brutally by the party’s goons for merely sharing a WhatsApp forward that mocked party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Bollywood drug case

Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput case, a massive drug mafia in the Bollywood has been exposed. The names of many influential actors, producers, filmmakers have appeared in the drug link case leading a summons from the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The NCB also launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging a drug mafia in the Bollywood. The NCB had launched a probe after recovering various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was asked to appear before the NCB on September 26. Similarly, actress Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan have also been asked to appear before them for further questioning the case.

The NCB officials on Friday also recorded statements of fashion designer Simone Khambatta and Shruti Modi, the former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput in connection with the drugs case.

