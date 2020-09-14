Monday, September 14, 2020
Home News Reports Navy veteran was beaten up but not Kangana Ranaut, it proves Shiv Sena respects...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Navy veteran was beaten up but not Kangana Ranaut, it proves Shiv Sena respects women – ‘supporter’ Nassar Abdullah on Aaj Tak

Actor Nassar Hussain stated that though Shiv Sainiks are known for violence against anyone who criticises them, they just demolished Kangana's properties and did not assault her physically because 'they respect women'. He added that the Navy veteran was assaulted because he is a man.

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Sena just demolished Kangana's house and did not assault her because they respect women, says actor
Kangana Ranaut (L), her demolished property (R)
161

Days after the highly publicised war of words between the Shiv Sena and actress Kangana Ranaut, the party bulldozed the office of the actress. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena workers, also known as Shiv Sainiks, thrashed a retired navy officer Madan Sharma for sharing a Whatsapp forward criticising Uddhav Thackeray.

During a panel discussion on Aaj Tak on the issue of hooliganism of the Shiv Sainiks and the high-handedness of the Maharashtra government, actor Nassar Abdulla came in support of the party. Abdulla, who featured in movies such as ‘Gandhi’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, and Page 3, not only acted as an ‘unofficial spokesperson’ but also attempted to whitewash the actions of Shiv Sena by suggesting that the party respects women.

Shiv Sena has a culture of violence, concedes Nassar Abdullah

“It is a well-known thing about Shiv Sena’s history. Whenever someone spoke against them or mocked them or even made cartoons on them, they have always reacted violently. Breaking offices, assaulting people is not a new phenomenon. I am seeing this for the past 20-25 years. We know what happened to Nikhil Wagle,” conceded the actor.

The above mentioned part can be seen in the video from 32.00 minutes onwards in the video.

(Video Courtesy: Aaj Tak)

Nassar Abdullah resorts to victim blaming

- Advertisement -

While lending credence to the actions of the Maharashtra government, Abdullah had a word of caution for the Shiv Sena. He said, “”This is proving costly for Shiv Sena. Whatever they did with Kangana as a reactionary measure was wrong to a large extent…” Later, he resorted to victim-blaming to shift the onus from the party’s collective action to one individual. Abdullah stated, “They need to now think about how they are going to approach the situation… Kangana has misused her freedom of speech. It was a highly irresponsible statement.”

Shiv Sena did not assault Kangana because they respect women, Abdullah makes bizarre claims

Nassar Abdullah claimed, “I am watching Shiv Sainiks engaging in vandalism since the time of Balasaheb Thackeray. However, I want to point it out to you that Shiv Sainiks respect women. Only because Kangana Ranuat is a woman, they did not engage in violence. They just used a bulldozer instead (to demolish her office).” Drawing parallels with the attack on the former navy officer, he said, “Shiv Sainiks aurat ki itni toh izzat karta hai ki hatha pai nahin karta (Shiv Sainiks respect women to the extent that they don’t beat her.)” Abdullah seemed to operate on the belief that party workers were doing a favour on Kangana Ranaut by not thrashing her and just demolishing her property.

India Today anchor trashes bizarre claims of Abdullah

His bizarre attempt at whitewashing the culture of ‘violence’ and ‘vandalism’ imbibed within the Shiv Sena found no takers on the debate. Host Anjana Kashyap rebuked, “I have never heard anything more absurd and ridiculous than this. What are you even saying? Shiv Sena respects women just because they don’t beat and instead send bulldozers to destroy her office. The way you are supporting the Shiv Sena is unique. They respect women so they only beat the retired navy officer.”

Maharashtra government at loggerheads with Kangana Ranaut

The Kangana vs Shiv Sena standoff escalated after Shiv Sena leaders, as well as NCP leaders, threatened Kangana Ranaut for referring to Mumbai as Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir after Azadi slogans were spotted on graffiti. Later, the Mumbai Commissioner of Police also ‘liked’ a tweet abusing her. Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut even referred to her as ‘haramkhor ladki’. After the misogynist and sexist tirade against her, Raut claimed ‘haramkhor’ means ‘naughty. Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had stated that Shiv Sena workers will ‘break Kangana’s mouth’ if she sets foot in Mumbai.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKangana house bulldozer, Kangana Shiv Sena fight, Kangana Ranaut
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Navy veteran was beaten up but not Kangana Ranaut, it proves Shiv Sena respects women – ‘supporter’ Nassar Abdullah on Aaj Tak

OpIndia Staff -
Host Anjana Kashyap rebuked Nassar Abdullah saying "I have never heard anything more absurd and ridiculous than this. What are you even saying?
Read more
News Reports

Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture: India’s top legal minds discuss ‘trial by media’ and the need for controlling measures to hold news channels accountable

OpIndia Staff -
Pros and cons of trial by media was the topic for the first Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series hosted by NewsX
Read more

Digital activist supporting Udit Raj as Congress President denies being paid by BJP IT cell

Interviews Nirwa Mehta -
In an exclusive conversation with OpIndia's Nirwa Mehta, @Being_humor spills the beans on his Uditians and all things Dr Udit Raj

Delhi riots: Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA after being summoned by the Delhi police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In his defence, advocate Trideep Pais, representing Umar Khalid in courts, claimed on Saturday that the accusations of conspiracy are 'fabricated', 'false' and obtained under duress.

Mahesh Bhatt wanted to name him Mohammad, says his son Rahul Bhatt, whom 26/11 conspirator David Headley wanted to recruit to ISI

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Bhatt had claimed that Mahesh never considered him like his son and wanted to name him ‘Mohammad.’

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill normalises casteism through ‘joke’, deletes tweet after getting called out by netizens

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress spokesperson Shergill shares joke with casteist slur, later deletes after backlash.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Dandekar sisters, celebrity stylist mysteriously delete their ‘Release Rhea’ Instagram post

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar, who had put up social media post demanding Rhea Chakraborty's release from NCB custody, have now mysteriously deleted their posts.
Read more
News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt wanted to name him Mohammad, says his son Rahul Bhatt, whom 26/11 conspirator David Headley wanted to recruit to ISI

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Bhatt had claimed that Mahesh never considered him like his son and wanted to name him ‘Mohammad.’
Read more
News Reports

NCB to summon 25 Bollywood celebrities as Rhea Chakraborty reveals Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet consumed drugs, Karan Johar’s party under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
In her statement to NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Nehru got AIIMS made, then why is Sonia Gandhi going abroad for ‘routine medical checkup’, netizens ask Shashi Tharoor

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor faces criticism after Sonia Gandhi travels abroad for treatment as he had slammed Amit Shah for treatment in pvt hospital
Read more
News Reports

Chinese Virologist Li Meng-Yan says she has evidence to prove that Coronavirus was made in Wuhan lab

OpIndia Staff -
Virologist Li Meng-Yan had earlier claimed that China and WHO knew about the coronavirus long before they cautioned the world about it
Read more
News Reports

Man’s hand chopped off because of ‘786’ tattoo? Read how ‘liberals’ tried to shield a man accused of molesting a minor

OpIndia Staff -
In past few days, 'liberals' have taken to social media to claim that a man, 28-year-old Akhlaq Salami, was a victim of a hate crime. They claimed that his hand was 'chopped off' because it was tattooed with '786', the numerical equivalent of the Arabic phrase 'Bismillah' in Islam.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Navy veteran was beaten up but not Kangana Ranaut, it proves Shiv Sena respects women – ‘supporter’ Nassar Abdullah on Aaj Tak

OpIndia Staff -
Host Anjana Kashyap rebuked Nassar Abdullah saying "I have never heard anything more absurd and ridiculous than this. What are you even saying?
Read more
Social Media

Shia Muslims take to Twitter to share how they faced harassment and hatred in Sunni-majority Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, thousands of Sunni extremists hit the streets of Karachi to lead anti-Shia protests, thereby escalating tensions between the two Islamic sects and sparking fears of a series of violent events.
Read more
News Reports

Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture: India’s top legal minds discuss ‘trial by media’ and the need for controlling measures to hold news channels accountable

OpIndia Staff -
Pros and cons of trial by media was the topic for the first Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series hosted by NewsX
Read more
Interviews

Digital activist supporting Udit Raj as Congress President denies being paid by BJP IT cell

Nirwa Mehta -
In an exclusive conversation with OpIndia's Nirwa Mehta, @Being_humor spills the beans on his Uditians and all things Dr Udit Raj
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riots: Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA after being summoned by the Delhi police

OpIndia Staff -
In his defence, advocate Trideep Pais, representing Umar Khalid in courts, claimed on Saturday that the accusations of conspiracy are 'fabricated', 'false' and obtained under duress.
Read more
Law

Petition in Delhi High Court demands recognition for homosexual marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act

OpIndia Staff -
A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking the recognition of same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act.
Read more
Crime

Rajasthan: Mehboob Qureshi caught beating and abusing a minor to exorcise spirits from her body, absconds after police begins investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The minor girl can also be heard shouting and screaming as Mehboob Qureshi abused her in the name of exorcism.
Read more
News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt wanted to name him Mohammad, says his son Rahul Bhatt, whom 26/11 conspirator David Headley wanted to recruit to ISI

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Bhatt had claimed that Mahesh never considered him like his son and wanted to name him ‘Mohammad.’
Read more
News Reports

“Governor listened to me like a daughter”, actress Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra governor and tells him about the unjest treatment she received from the state government
Read more
Opinions

The shameful indifference shown by the Church towards Sister Lucy and the necessity of questioning the need for nunneries in India

Guest Author -
Sister Lucy had to go through an ordeal to make sure her complaint was heard. Her FIR complaint was deliberately acted upon slowly.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,873FansLike
451,286FollowersFollow
14,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com