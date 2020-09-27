In the latest development in the Bollywood drug case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials have seized the mobile phones of Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh.

The NCB officials have also asked designer Simone Khambatta, Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and ‘Talent manager’ Jaya Saha to surrender their phones for further interrogation in the Bollywood drug case.

Mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Prakash, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta and Jaya Shah have been seized: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official. #SushantSingRajputCase — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

Reportedly, the NCB officials have impounded the mobile phones of these actresses to search for clues and more digital evidence for their involvement in the drug trade in the film industry. The NCB officials have asked Sara Ali Khan to deposit the phone she had used in 2017-2018, however, the actress claimed that she did not know where her phone is.

“The phones of Deepika, Karishma, Rakul and Khambatta have been seized by the NCB under the Indian Evidence Act,” said an NCB officer according to Times Now.

Bollywood drug case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has unearthed a massive drug case in Bollywood. The names of many influential actors, producers, filmmakers have appeared in the drug link case leading a summons from the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Earlier on Saturday, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, along with her manager Karishma Prakash, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan appeared before the NCB officials for questioning in connection with the drug case.

During the interrogation, the NCB officials had confronted Deepika Padukone with the digital evidence gathered from Jaya Saha’s phone that showed the actor’s chats about procuring ‘maal’ for her.

On Friday, actor Rakul Preet Singh and celebrity fashion designer Simone Khambatta were also grilled by the NCB, that led to further disclosures in the drug racket in the film industry.

The confessions made by Rakul Preet’s led to the arrest of Dharma Productions-associated executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad on Saturday. However, phones of both Rakul and Simone have also been seized by the NCB for further probe into their connections.