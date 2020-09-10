OpIndia had on August 28 reported about a 14-year-old minor girl being kidnapped by one Sabir, a father of four, from Bihar’s Madhubani district. Today Priyank Kunoongo, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has announced on Twitter that the 14-year-old minor girl has been rescued and the culprit has been arrested.

The Child Rights body chief said that Madhubani police who were summoned today had informed the commission about the same.

NCPCR took cognisance of the OpIndia report

It is pertinent to note here, that NCPCR had earlier taken cognisance of the OpIndia report. A day after we reported about the incident, Priyank Kunoongo had informed that the commission has spoken to the Superintendent of Police and have given necessary instructions. ‘The Commission will be constantly monitoring the matter’, Kunoongo had written.

Sabir, allegedly a married man, had kidnapped the minor Hindu girl

On August 28, OpIndia reported about the victim family’s plight. A married man and the father of multiple children, Sabir had kidnapped and his family had boasted about forcefully converting the 14-year-old minor girl from Naharniyan village under Harlakhi police station limits in Madhubani district of Bihar on August 20.

Family of the minor victim threatened

The girl’s brother, while speaking to OpIndia had informed how his sister, who had gone to a nearby field on August 20 morning did not return home. Initially, the victim’s family had refrained from complaining to police, fearing retaliation from the Muslims in the village. On 23 August 2020, the girl’s family had informed the police and complained about the kidnapping of his daughter. In the complaint, the girl’s father had accused Jabbar’s son Sabir alias Bablu of Naharniyan village of abducting his daughter.

The victims’ father said in the complaint that the Sabir’s family had threatened him with dire consequences. They had told him to do whatever he could but nothing could stop them from converting his daughter to Islam.

The Madhubani police had registered an FIR in the case on August 26 and had started investigating the matter, which got expedited after NCPCR got involved.