Watch: NDTV journo Sreenivasan Jain gets a lesson in 'journalistic ethics'

In a recent interview with investor and businessman Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on NDTV, ‘journalist’ Sreenivasan Jain got a lesson in ethical media reporting.

During the course of the interview, Jhunjhunwala accused Jain and his media house of being blinded in hatred against the BJP. He said, “You just criticise the government.” In a bid to negate the obvious, the journalist then resorted to accusing the famed investor of being a ‘fan of Mr. Modi and the BJP.’ Sreenivasan Jain then blamed his guest for failing to see the ‘good from the bad.’

The press is not a political animal, remarked Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

“I am a fan of Mr. Modi – This is a well-known fact. As an Indian, I have a right to my political choices… But, I find you prejudiced. I find NDTV prejudiced against the government,” Rakesh Jhunjhunwala emphasised. The NDTV journalist then made one last desperate attempt to dismiss the allegations against him and his media channel.

Sreenivasan Jain said, “You feel that your opinion is not prejudiced.” Lambasting the motivated journalism of NDTV and Jain, the businessman reiterated, “Well, I am a political animal. The press is not a political animal. You are supposed to be unprejudiced.” Without nothing left to say, the journalist laughed aloud and claimed, “I would love to think that I am unprejudiced.”

You can count my wealth by you can’t have it

The NDTV journalist faced another embarrassment when he brought the matter of value of the ace investor’s portfolio during the discussion. Jain said that the value of Jhunjhunwala’s investment had decreased during the lockdown, but subsequently bounced back. To this, Jhunjhunwala said that he does not like to discuss his personal wealth in public, and added that although Jain can count it, he will not able to have it. He then went on to slam the media for portraying the economy only negatively.

You can count it my personal wealth but you don't have it 😝@iMac_too pic.twitter.com/NxRajcTGq8 — Kya Socha Fir? (@Frustrated_Baba) September 18, 2020

Saying that his opinion is not depended on his wealth and it is based on reality, he said that all the TV anchors are spreading doom and gloom in the economy.

Sreenivasan Jain and his prejudiced reporting

Sreenivasan Jain and his comrades from the left-liberal cabal are known for their blind hatred for PM Modi and the current political dispensation at the Centre. Earlier, the NDTV journalist published a misleading video to target and falsely implicate BJP leader Kapil Mishra for the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.

In the video, NDTV had spoken to one man named Sanjay Gupta, to whom the NDTV claimed as Mishra’s landlord. Gupta had blamed Kapil Mishra for the anti-Hindu riots by stating that violence in Delhi only started after Kapil Mishra made the speech on the eve of the riots.

However, Sanjay Gupta, who was referred to by Sreenivasan Jain as Mishra’s landlord turned out to be an imposter. In a hurry to implicate Kapil Mishra, NDTV had created a bogus ‘landlord’. According to NDTV’s own confession, Sanjay Gupta who acted as Mishra’s landlord was identified as a ‘broker’ and a witness in Mishra’s land dealings. As such, Gupta was not the landlord of Kapil Mishra as claimed by NDTV.