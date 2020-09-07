Monday, September 7, 2020
Home News Reports Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar among 15 OTT platforms to sign self-regulation and...
News Reports
Updated:

Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar among 15 OTT platforms to sign self-regulation and avoid censorship in India

The development comes at a time when many Over The Top (OTT) media streaming services had a free pass, airing content without exercising any censorship over it.

OpIndia Staff
Online media streaming services in India offer self-regulation to avoid censorship
Online streaming services offer self-censorship(Source: The Week)
5

Online streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, Amazon Prime and others have offered to self-police content on their respective platforms to avoid censorship from Indian authorities. About 15 companies have signed a self-regulatory code, described as the “Universal Self-Regulation Code for OCCPs (Online Curated Content Providers)” to prevent regulators from censoring content deemed problematic by them.

The 15 signatories include Zee5, Viacom 18, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, MX Player, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Alt Balaji, Arre, HoiChoi, Hungama, Shemaroo, Discovery Plus, and Flickstree.

The new self-regulation code mandates the service providers to set up grievance redressal mechanism, involving complaint department, internal committees or both to deal with the issues. The code was presented over the weekend by The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), emphasising that intends to “empower consumers with information and tools to assist them in making an informed choice” and “nurture creativity and provide creators the freedom to tell the finest stories.”

The common practices under the new code include providing content descriptions, age ratings, and parental controls. In addition to this, online platforms are mandated to set up a Consumer Redressal Department or/and an internal committee, an advisory panel, to address the complaints, appeals and escalations raised by the people. The advisory panel should have a minimum of three members, including two senior executives of the platform, and one independent advisor. The external advisors will be appointed in the next 60 days.

OTT platforms have a history of airing problematic content on their platforms

- Advertisement -

The development comes at a time when many Over The Top (OTT) media streaming services had a free pass, airing content without exercising any censorship over it. They were accused of providing their platform for Hinduphobic movie makers to host deeply problematic and severely critical content with impunity as the government had been reluctant in censoring the content that went on their platforms.

For far too long, Netflix, the American online streaming service, has been involved in airing controversial web series that depicted Hinduism and Hindu Gods in a bad light. Recently, a controversy was kicked up, after Netflix’s new Telugu film “Krishna and his Leela” showed a male character named Krishna having sexual encounters with many women, one of them with a girl named Radha. The controversy created a furore on social media platforms, with many users vehemently criticising Netflix for hurting their religious sentiments.

This was not the first time that Netflix has been accused of providing a platform for disseminating Hinduphobic views through its platform and hurting the religious sensitivities of lakhs of pious Hindus. Earlier, Netflix series such as Sacred Games, Ghoul and Leila were decried for portraying Hinduism and Hindu practices as wicked.

Amazon Prime has also been accused of providing its portal space to blatantly Hinduphobic content. The online streaming service by Amazon had come under attack after Anushka Sharma produced ‘Paatal Lok’ was accused of broadcasting Hinduphobic views. The social media users criticised the show for degrading the Hindu culture by glorifying beef-eating in a few scenes.

Another OTT platform, Zee5, was under the fire of Hindu organisations and senior BJP leaders over the blatant Hinduphobia pushed by the platform through its new Tamil web series ‘Godman’. Several Hindu groups, including prominent voices BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, social media users had raised their voices against the anti-Hindu web series. The blowback from the Hindu organisations and Hindus on social media was so severe that Zee5 had to suspend the release of the controversial web series.

Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji had also come under a severe attack of the social media users after many complained that an erotic show on the platform disrespected and disparaged the Indian Army personnel. After receiving flak for a controversial sex scene in her erotic web series XXX 2, streaming on OTT platform Alt Balaji, producer Ekta Kapoor later claimed that the team has deleted the scene in question.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsott self regulation
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

How 8-year-old ‘environment activist’ Licypriya Kangujam led online mob to ‘protest’ against JEE and NEET exams

OpIndia Staff -
The protests against NEET examinations are preplanned and coordinated, organised by Prerna B, Licapriya Kangujam and others, alleges Twitter user @Being_Humor
Read more
News Reports

The Butterfly Effect: How riots in Sweden led to ex-Muslim atheists engaging in a bitter online brawl with Hindus and how their masks fell...

K Bhattacharjee -
Armin Navabi, the founder of Atheist Republic, made an obscene tweet on Goddess Kali, which stirred the hornet's nest on social media.
Read more

Why did Congress vote for “NDA’s GST” in 2017 and other questions for Rahul Gandhi

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Now that India’s economy is reeling from Coronavirus, it seems that Rahul Gandhi wants to blame everything on GST.

Swords drawn as BMC raids Kangana Ranaut’s office premises, “My dream of becoming a producer might break,” she tweets

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to Twitter to share videos of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials raiding her office premises alleging that the corporation officials will be tearing down her property tomorrow.

Kerala: Over 1 kilo gold seized by customs officials in two days in separate incidents at Calicut airport

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
In the gold smuggling case that stung the Kerala govt, NIA said that 150 kgs gold was brought to India through diplomatic ties

From ‘haramkhor ladki’ to ‘we respect women’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut does a backflip

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A couple of days ago, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had derogatory referred to actor Kangana Ranaut as "haramkhor ladki" on national television

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Postpone JEE-NEET, conduct RRB exams,’ how the postpone exams bandwagon revealed their hypocrisy by demanding railway exams be conducted

OpIndia Staff -
The JEE Mains has been conducted smoothly. The JEE Advanced exams will be conducted on the 27th of September.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

From allegations of torturing Sadhvi Pragya in custody to dereliction of duty during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: A brief intro on Mumbai CP Param...

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been recently under fire for criticism in the manner in which the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being investigated
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde had heckled journalist Mahesh Hegde too: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, Kavitha Reddy had joined hands with far-left activist Amulya Leona to publicly heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at Mangaluru airport.
Read more
News Reports

Salman Khan fan MP Anubhav Mohanty slapped with domestic violence case by actor wife Priyadarshini

OpIndia Staff -
Anubhav Mohanty, BJD MP from Kendrapara, who bloats his fandom for Salman Khan, has been slapped with domestic violence case by his Ollywood actor wife Barsha Priyadarshini in the SDJM court in Cuttak.
Read more
News Reports

Gauri Lankesh’s brother and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh names over a dozen top actors, models in Kannada film industry drug scandal. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A drug scandal is being unearthed by the Crime Branch officials in Bengaluru, which has now led to the arrest of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi. Many more actress, musicians, are under the police scanner, who have been indirectly linked to the massive drug racket.
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: One Moin Qureshi marries Hindu girl by promising not to force her to convert, later starts torturing her to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Moin Qureshi under Sections, 498-A and 294-B of the IPC
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar among 15 OTT platforms to sign self-regulation and avoid censorship in India

OpIndia Staff -
Over The Top (OTT) streaming service providers for long have been accused of providing their platforms for deeply disturbing content, especially for deriding Hinduism and Hindu practices
Read more
Crime

Kanpur Love Jihad: Accused Asif arrested, had lied about his first marriage, called the first wife ‘Apaa’ to deceive victim

Jhankar Mohta -
UP police have formed a special investigating team (SIT) to probe allegations of organised trapping of Hindu girls under false identity and their forced conversions.
Read more
News Reports

How 8-year-old ‘environment activist’ Licypriya Kangujam led online mob to ‘protest’ against JEE and NEET exams

OpIndia Staff -
The protests against NEET examinations are preplanned and coordinated, organised by Prerna B, Licapriya Kangujam and others, alleges Twitter user @Being_Humor
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty files a complaint with Mumbai Police, seeks FIR against Sushant’s sister, Delhi doctor for forging prescription

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty has sought FIR against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh and Delhi RML Hospital's Dr Tarun Kumar.
Read more
Politics

Former Governor of Meghalaya advised against entering West Bengal politics by TMC Minister amidst rising political violence in the state

OpIndia Staff -
The former Meghalaya Governor said that the fear of Narendra Modi had prevented the State from turning into the an Islamic Republic
Read more
News Reports

‘Take up IAS, IPS jobs only if you can stand for Islam, protect Muslims’: Radical preacher Zakir Naik

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik asserts that the job of Muslims who become IAS or IPS is to defend Islam and Quran and Muslims should take these jobs only if they can stand for Islam.
Read more
News Reports

The Butterfly Effect: How riots in Sweden led to ex-Muslim atheists engaging in a bitter online brawl with Hindus and how their masks fell...

K Bhattacharjee -
Armin Navabi, the founder of Atheist Republic, made an obscene tweet on Goddess Kali, which stirred the hornet's nest on social media.
Read more
Opinions

Why did Congress vote for “NDA’s GST” in 2017 and other questions for Rahul Gandhi

Abhishek Banerjee -
Now that India’s economy is reeling from Coronavirus, it seems that Rahul Gandhi wants to blame everything on GST.
Read more
News Reports

Swords drawn as BMC raids Kangana Ranaut’s office premises, “My dream of becoming a producer might break,” she tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to Twitter to share videos of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials raiding her office premises alleging that the corporation officials will be tearing down her property tomorrow.
Read more
News Reports

India may launch Chandrayaan-3 in early 2021, project will not include orbiter

OpIndia Staff -
Chandrayan 3 may be lanced in early 2021, says Jitendra Singh. The mission will only have a lander and rover, not orbiter.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
446,232FollowersFollow
319,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com