Following the paedophile movie ‘Cuties’ controversy, Netflix again finds itself in a spot of bother after inventing what appears to be a fake anti-Brahmin quote and attributing it to Infosys founder Narayan Murthy in a movie set to be released on the 2nd of October on its platform. The movie in question, ‘Serious Men’, features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead and has been directed by popular filmmaker Sudhir Mishra.

A quote appears towards the beginning of the 2 minutes 39-second trailer, attributed to one ‘Narayan Murthy’, which says, “Reservations are bad. Let us treat Brahmins like animals for 5000 years and in the end, give them 15% reservation.”

Source: Trailer of the Netflix movie

Similarly, another quote appears right after this, attributed to one ‘Narayan Murthy’ as well, that says, “The fact about Sanskrit being the ideal language for operating system is a myth propagated by right-wing Brahmins.”

Source: Netflix movie trailer

The trailer has attracted a lot of fury from people on social media who are accusing the platform of maliciously spreading anti-Brahmin propaganda. Till the full episode is out, we cannot confirm whether the intent was to attribute it to the founder of Infosys, Narayan Murthy, however, showing scant faith in Netflix, netizens questioned the anti-Brahmin propaganda allegedly being spread through the show.

It should be mentioned that if indeed the aim was to attribute the quote to the Infosys founder, then the quote is fake. However, we don’t know yet if the quote is being attributed to the founder of Infosys or some character with the same name.

Are we surprised that there is Anti Brahmin propaganda and hate in the netflixindia movie trailer. It is attributed to @infosys founder Narayan Murthy maliciously! Shameful. @IAmSudhirMishra what is the reason for this? pic.twitter.com/ntHHAysqLw — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) September 18, 2020

The matter was first raised by a user who tweets under the username @golgoltimes. He accused Netflix of spreading propaganda against Hindus.

A @NetflixIndia ‘s web movie name ‘ serious man in which nawajuddin is in lead role is spreading propaganda against Hindus



I have some SS from the trailer launched today only — GolGol Times (@golgoltimes) September 18, 2020

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has his account locked on Twitter. He presumably protected his account after the allegations started doing the rounds on social media. We cannot independently confirm this.

Twitter account of Sudhir Mishra is currently protected

Only recently, Netflix was slammed by people on social media for releasing a movie on its platform, ‘Cuties’, that sexualised children. US Congresswoman accused the movie of being child pornography. While the movie was staunchly defended by the mainstream media, there was bipartisan condemnation of the movie by politicians and people across the board.