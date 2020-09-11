Friday, September 11, 2020
Home Entertainment Broken moral compass: How the media came together to defend Netflix's paedophile movie 'Cuties'
Editor's picksEntertainmentFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

Broken moral compass: How the media came together to defend Netflix’s paedophile movie ‘Cuties’

The Telegraph described Cuties as "a provocative powder-keg for an age terrified of child sexuality". Quite clearly, the 'reputed' newspaper wants people to celebrate 'child sexuality', whatever that means.

K Bhattacharjee
Cuties by Netflix
Amy (R) with Angelica (Médina El Aidi-Azouni)
135

The normalisation of Paedophilia has been underway in the West for quite some time. We have seen TedX speakers offer sermons on how society is risking the safety of children by demonising and marginalising paedophiles. We have seen how ‘Drag kids’ have become a phenomenon and one of them Desmond is Amazing was spotted dancing at a gay bar in New York while adult men threw money at him. ‘Virtuous Paedophiles’ is actually a phrase that the media is seeking to normalise. However, the most audacious bid on that front is undoubtedly the movie Cuties by Netflix.

Cuties has been at the centre of controversy ever since its posters were first released by Netflix. People had slammed the platform for what was obviously the hyper-sexualisation of children. Netflix then offered an apology, not for the movie itself but for its advertising campaign. The platform had also said it could not comment on whether it supports paedophilia or not.

The warning signs were all there from the very beginning. Its description read, “Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family’s traditions.” That, too, attracted a lot of outrage. However, its defenders damned those offended by it claiming that they could not criticise a movie before actually having watched it.

Unfortunately for them, the movie has released and it is even worse than we previously imagined it to be, a million times worse. We shall not link the problematic clips doing the rounds on social media as many people are likely to find it extremely disturbing. From the clip, it is evident that such content should never be permitted on screen, regardless of the intent on the part of the filmmakers. However, the mainstream media is continuing its brave defence of the paedophilia content.

- Advertisement -

The mainstream media often pretends to be the voice of the masses. But time and again, on every contentious issue, they invariably tend to take the stand that the masses stand strongly opposed to. It is all the more clear in light of the movie on Netflix that the media is not a friend to the masses, and in fact, is an enemy towards all values cherished by ordinary citizens.

The Telegraph described Cuties as “a provocative powder-keg for an age terrified of child sexuality”. Quite clearly, the ‘reputed’ newspaper wants people to celebrate ‘child sexuality’, whatever that means. If I were in law enforcement, I would definitely want to pay that critic a visit and everyone at Telegraph, just to be sure.

Cuties Telegraph review

The New Yorker, too, defended the movie claiming in its review that Cuties became the target of a ‘right-wing campaign’. The implication appears to be that those in the left-wing should naturally defend the content that appears to be paradise for paedophiles since right-wingers are outraging about it. The critic misses the point completely. Paedophilia is not a left-wing or right-wing issue, sexualisation of children is a phenomenon that ought to be opposed by every sane individual.

Cuties the New Yorker review

Others defended the movie calling it a ‘thoughtful coming-of-age drama’. It may be thoughtful indeed, in fact we have no doubt that it is thoughtful, which makes it even worse. To claim that a lot of thought went into a movie that sexualises children is not precisely a good-look for the filmmakers. Again, it ought to be emphasised that the intent does not matter when it comes to content that serves the sexual desire of paedophiles.

Cuties NME review

Vulture says in its review of Cuties, “The movie was condemned sight unseen by many online, even as those who’d actually viewed the film insisted that it was in no way exploitative. Since then, perhaps unsurprisingly, the anti-Cuties cause has also been embraced by various trolls and conspiracy nuts; I’ve heard from a couple of defenders of the film that they’ve been targeted for harassment.”

“Even so, on the surface, you’d think that this controversy might prove to the picture’s ultimate benefit, turning it from a foreign-language obscurity (the kind of movie that tends to get lost on Netflix) to a must-see flash point. And Cuties certainly deserves to be seen. But it’s also a delicate work that strikes a very careful balance in its portrait of the world, and that balance is upset if a viewer is more worried about social propriety than the truth of lived experience,” it added.

Cuties Vulture review

Quite conveniently, Vulture claimed that the movie was a target of ‘trolls’ and ‘conspiracy nuts’ despite the fact that the movie has been opposed by people across the board. It also attempted to evoke sympathy for the filmmakers and defenders of the movie claiming that they had been subject to death threats.

NPR went a step further and claimed that the filmmakers were being criticised for ‘calling out’ the sexualisation of children. It said in its review, “The French film, Cuties, is being praised for its critique of the hyper sexualization of young girls – and the consequences of that – as they rush to become adults in the age of social media.”

Netflix NPR review

It is almost as if these movie critics are living in a parallel universe and have found their way here through a glitch in the matrix. The Independent, too, bemoaned the criticism the movie was receiving and said, “Netflix’s Cuties is too intelligent and moving to be marred by one bad-taste poster”. The poster is the least troublesome issue here, given what the clips doing the round tell us about the movie.

Cuties Independent review

One would have expected the critics in India to be more aware of the problematic aspects of the movie but that was certainly not the case. In their bid to ape the West, Indian critics too appear to have lost all their sense of proportion. The Firstpost review claimed, “Maimouna Doucoure’s debut captures the difficult transition from tween to teen”.

The critic writes, “Watch a two-minute clip or a single representative image, and the chronically angry feel obliged to participate in every debate, and throw in a casual death threat like it were a legitimate form of criticism. Of course, these people have not seen the movie. Perhaps, they never will.” It says a lot about the sorry state of the media, indeed, when they attempt to shame people for opposing the sexualisation of children.

Cuties Firstpost review

At least, the Firstpost review does acknowledge that it is an excruciatingly difficult watch. It says at one point, “Surveying this minefield will definitely test viewers with low discomfort threshold, but it compels us to question our own gaze.” It concludes with the declaration, “It’s a young girl experiencing joy, freedom and innocence in its purest forms.”

The moral compass of the media appears to be utterly beyond recognition. Instead of recognising the problematic aspects of the movie and its disgusting sexualisation of children, it seeks to blame those opposing it for the controversy. The argument appears to be that the movie actually critiques the sexualisation of children. Sexualising children to critique the sexualisation of children does appear a rather strange way of doing it. As one right-wing journalist correctly pointed out, it is akin to arguing that snuff movies are actually meant to condemn senseless violence.

It is also pertinent to mention here that Cuties has the endorsement of the entire movie industry. It is not surprising given the fact that the movie industry has long been the cherished home of sexual predators and paedophiles. It also received an award at the Sundance movie festival, one of whose co-founders is in jail currently on charges of child sex abuse.

As it turns out, the movie is far more outrageous than previously thought. One of my colleagues watched the movie so you don’t have to. You can read her review here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCuties Netflix review
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

People must listen to VHP because the Church’s mission in India is not a failure: Here is how The Print is wrong

Suren -
Once in a while, opinion pieces are published that seek to mollify upper-middle-class Hindu anxiety about rapid conversion by Christian denominations. One...
Read more
Entertainment

Broken moral compass: How the media came together to defend Netflix’s paedophile movie ‘Cuties’

K Bhattacharjee -
Netflix's Cuties has been slammed by people across the board for the sexualisation of children but the media has continued to defend it.
Read more

Newslaundry columnist Jas Oberoi exploits the death of a social media user’s father to peddle his propaganda against Ram Mandir

Media OpIndia Staff -
Jas Oberoi had attacked a social media user, who had been a fierce proponent of Ram Temple, at a time when she lost her father to heart-attack

Model accuses Sajid Khan of harassment, says he asked her to strip in front of him to get a role in Housefull: Here is...

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
In 2018, IFTDA had suspended Sajid Khan for one year over the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him

Nandini Sundar sends notice to Garuda Prakashan in an attempt to stop publication of the book on Delhi Riots: Here is their response

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nandini Sundar served a 'cease and desist' notice to Garuda Prakashan against the publishing of the highly anticipated book, 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story

Andhra govt orders CBI probe, activists say ‘organised attempt to target Hindu temples’ after century-old temple chariot was burnt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Century-old chariot of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in Andhra Pradesh was destroyed in a fire

Recently Popular

News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.
Read more
News Reports

#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag trends on Twitter. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag was trending on Twitter from Wednesday night through Thursday morning when it became one of the top trends.
Read more
News Reports

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife’s sister Farah Khan Ali, whose husband was once caught with drugs, extends support to Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not even knowing Rhea, Farah Khan's sentiments were so flared up with the news of her arrest that she took to Twitter to vent her anger against Times Now's Navika Kumar.
Read more
News Reports

‘Brave’ comedians who crawled in front of Shiv Sena mock Kangana Ranaut for refusing to bow to threats

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua who had posted an apology video in fear of Shiv Sena, has tried to mock Kangana Ranaut.
Read more
Social Media

From Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend to Rohini Singh: How ‘feminists’ attacked actor Ankita Lokhande for questioning Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Questions directed at Rhea by Ankita Lokhande unnerved the pseudo-feminists who dubbed her the "princess of patriarchy"
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Step towards setting up kangaroo courts run by Sharia? Telangana Govt mulls giving Waqf Board far more power than it deserves: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar has stated in the assembly that the CM will soon consider granting judicial status to Waqf boards.
Read more
Media

People must listen to VHP because the Church’s mission in India is not a failure: Here is how The Print is wrong

Suren -
Once in a while, opinion pieces are published that seek to mollify upper-middle-class Hindu anxiety about rapid conversion by Christian denominations. One...
Read more
News Reports

If Uddhav Thackeray comes to Ayodhya, he will face opposition: Read why Hindu seers of Ayodhya are irate with Maha CM

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu seers of Ayodhya on Thursday said that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was no more welcome in the temple town of Ayodhya.
Read more
Entertainment

Broken moral compass: How the media came together to defend Netflix’s paedophile movie ‘Cuties’

K Bhattacharjee -
Netflix's Cuties has been slammed by people across the board for the sexualisation of children but the media has continued to defend it.
Read more
News Reports

“Release my journalists, you have not written the constitution,” Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami demands immediate release of two reporters arrested by Maharashtra govt

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami said that Shiv Sena cannot touch his network as the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and India are with him
Read more
News Reports

After the Moscow meeting between the Indian and the Chinese Foreign Ministers, China releases statements not made by India

OpIndia Staff -
China makes claims after meeting of foreign ministers which were rejected by India and not included in joint statement
Read more
Media

Newslaundry columnist Jas Oberoi exploits the death of a social media user’s father to peddle his propaganda against Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
Jas Oberoi had attacked a social media user, who had been a fierce proponent of Ram Temple, at a time when she lost her father to heart-attack
Read more
Opinions

Netflix’s ‘Cuties’ is worse than just perverse sexualisation of children, it is a leftist mind-trap

Sanghamitra -
'Cuties' is not a movie, it is a leftist mind trap designed to make people accept that pedophilia, child sexualisation are 'normal'.
Read more
News Reports

“Don’t start the tradition of pre-censorship”- Sudarshan News editor’s letter to I&B ministry after clarification was sought on “UPSC Jihad” show before telecast

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News editor had told I&B ministry that there is precedence of asking clarification before telecast of a show
Read more
Entertainment

Model accuses Sajid Khan of harassment, says he asked her to strip in front of him to get a role in Housefull: Here is...

OpIndia Staff -
In 2018, IFTDA had suspended Sajid Khan for one year over the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
449,210FollowersFollow
13,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com