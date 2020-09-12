Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard cancels Netflix, calls out controversial movie ‘Cuties’, likens it to child porn

US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Friday called out Netflix for streaming controversial movie ‘Cuties’ and referred to the newly released film as child porn.

The Democratic Hawaii Representative Gabbard also said she has cancelled her Netflix account and called others to ‘cancel’ Netflix over its new film ‘Cuties’ which sexualizes depictions of young girls.

The former Democratic presidential candidate attacked streaming giant Netflix arguing that the controversial film will only increase the appetite for paedophiles and help fuel the child sex trafficking trade.

.@netflix child porn “Cuties” will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade. 1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend’s 13 year old daughter. Netflix, you are now complicit. #CancelNetflix pic.twitter.com/GI8KFH7LFq — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 12, 2020

Slamming the Netflix for being “complicit” in promoting such dangerous content that encouraged paedophilia, Tulsi Gabbard called people to cancel their Netflix subscription.

Gabbard took to Twitter to share that one in four victims of trafficking are children and added that such an incident had happened to one of her friend’s 13-year-old daughter.

Cuties – a Netflix film that sexualises children

The Netflix movie – ‘Cuties’ has been at the centre of controversy ever since its posters were first released by Netflix. Various social media users had slammed the platform for hyper-sexualisation of children and promoting paedophilia under the guise of creative art.

The trailer of the movie and the manner in which it depicted the children had shocked the viewers across the world, who slammed the streaming giant for promoting child porn and enabling sexualisation of young girls. The promo had shown an 11-year old little girl experiencing oppression and finding joy in twerking.

The description of the movie had read, “Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family’s traditions.” The movie is said to be based partly on the childhood experiences of Director Maïmouna Doucouré growing up.

Several critics had pointed out that gross depiction of the sexualisation of children and had called it as not just a perverse act but a leftist mind-trap.

Following the controversy, Netflix had defended the movie in a statement saying, “Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children”. The streaming platform, despite all the criticism, had continued with its plans to promote the movie and released it on the platform on September 9.