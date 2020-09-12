Saturday, September 12, 2020
Home Entertainment Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard cancels Netflix, calls out controversial movie 'Cuties', likens it to child...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard cancels Netflix, calls out controversial movie ‘Cuties’, likens it to child porn

OpIndia Staff
Tulsi Gabbard calls for 'cancelling' Netflix
5

US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Friday called out Netflix for streaming controversial movie ‘Cuties’ and referred to the newly released film as child porn.

The Democratic Hawaii Representative Gabbard also said she has cancelled her Netflix account and called others to ‘cancel’ Netflix over its new film ‘Cuties’ which sexualizes depictions of young girls.

The former Democratic presidential candidate attacked streaming giant Netflix arguing that the controversial film will only increase the appetite for paedophiles and help fuel the child sex trafficking trade.

Slamming the Netflix for being “complicit” in promoting such dangerous content that encouraged paedophilia, Tulsi Gabbard called people to cancel their Netflix subscription.

- Advertisement -

Gabbard took to Twitter to share that one in four victims of trafficking are children and added that such an incident had happened to one of her friend’s 13-year-old daughter.

Cuties – a Netflix film that sexualises children

The Netflix movie – ‘Cuties’ has been at the centre of controversy ever since its posters were first released by Netflix. Various social media users had slammed the platform for hyper-sexualisation of children and promoting paedophilia under the guise of creative art. 

The trailer of the movie and the manner in which it depicted the children had shocked the viewers across the world, who slammed the streaming giant for promoting child porn and enabling sexualisation of young girls. The promo had shown an 11-year old little girl experiencing oppression and finding joy in twerking.

The description of the movie had read, “Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family’s traditions.” The movie is said to be based partly on the childhood experiences of Director Maïmouna Doucouré growing up. 

Several critics had pointed out that gross depiction of the sexualisation of children and had called it as not just a perverse act but a leftist mind-trap.

Following the controversy, Netflix had defended the movie in a statement saying, “Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children”. The streaming platform, despite all the criticism, had continued with its plans to promote the movie and released it on the platform on September 9.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Journalist Bilal Farooqi arrested, put behind bars for speaking against Pakistan Army: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani journalist with the Express Tribune named Bilal Farooqi was arrested by the Defence police from Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood area in Karachi.
Read more
News Reports

On a day Chinese mouthpiece editor taunts Indian Army over food, Rahul Gandhi questions why different food is served to jawans and officers

OpIndia Staff -
Global Times seems to be sharing an unfaltering understanding with the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi
Read more

Here are 8 other things JRD Tata spoke about in the now viral clip showing his views on Jawaharlal Nehru

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In 1987, JRD Tata was interviewed by Rajiv Mehrotra as part of his "In Conversation" series, which aired on Doordarshan

How UPA era environmental laws just cost us 900 km strategic road near China border

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The Center had requested for a width of at least seven meters so that military vehicles could ply on the road. The request was denied. The planned two-lane highway is now down to a single lane.

People must listen to VHP because the Church’s mission in India is not a failure: Here is how The Print is wrong

Media Suren -
Once in a while, opinion pieces are published that seek to mollify upper-middle-class Hindu anxiety about rapid conversion by Christian denominations. One...

Broken moral compass: How the media came together to defend Netflix’s paedophile movie ‘Cuties’

Entertainment K Bhattacharjee -
Netflix's Cuties has been slammed by people across the board for the sexualisation of children but the media has continued to defend it.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.
Read more
News Reports

Navy veteran brutally attacked by Shiv Sena goons for satirical WhatsApp forward mocking Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
A veteran of the Indian Navy was attacked by Shiv Sena goons in Maharashtra on Friday for sharing a cartoon on WhatsApp.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
Social Media

BJP’s Nilesh Rane targets Aaditya Thackeray over alleged Instagram image from Cambodia street known for narcotics and underage prostitution

OpIndia Staff -
Nilesh Rane had shared some screenshots claiming that Aaditya Thackeray had posted an image from Pub street in Cambodia in his alleged private Instagram account.
Read more
News Reports

Nandini Sundar sends notice to Garuda Prakashan in an attempt to stop publication of the book on Delhi Riots: Here is their response

OpIndia Staff -
Nandini Sundar served a 'cease and desist' notice to Garuda Prakashan against the publishing of the highly anticipated book, 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story
Read more
Entertainment

Broken moral compass: How the media came together to defend Netflix’s paedophile movie ‘Cuties’

K Bhattacharjee -
Netflix's Cuties has been slammed by people across the board for the sexualisation of children but the media has continued to defend it.
Read more

Latest News

Entertainment

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard cancels Netflix, calls out controversial movie ‘Cuties’, likens it to child porn

OpIndia Staff -
The former Democratic presidential candidate attacked streaming giant Netflix arguing that the controversial film will only increase the appetite for paedophiles and help fuel the child sex trafficking trade.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist Bilal Farooqi arrested, put behind bars for speaking against Pakistan Army: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani journalist with the Express Tribune named Bilal Farooqi was arrested by the Defence police from Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood area in Karachi.
Read more
News Reports

Six Shiv Sena goons who assaulted retired Navy officer for sharing Uddhav Thackeray cartoon arrested: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR filed by the retired naval officer stated that he was attacked by Shiv Sena workers earlier in the day for sharing a cartoon that had taken a dig at Uddhav Thackeray.
Read more
Politics

I enjoyed this cartoon of a veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief ‘CM’: BJP MP shares the Uddhav Thackeray cartoon

OpIndia Staff -
Sharing the 'offensive' cartoon, the BJP MP said he enjoyed the cartoon of a "woman-bullying, veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief" Uddhav Thackeray.
Read more
News Reports

Expelled Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh dies at the age of 80 after multiple organ failure

OpIndia Staff -
Swami Agnivesh was critically ill and was put on ventilatory support since Tuesday due to multi-organ failure
Read more
News Reports

Election Commission issues revised guidelines for publishing criminal records of candidates contesting elections

OpIndia Staff -
The Election Commission says that criminal record of election candidates will have to published in newspaper and television
Read more
News Reports

‘Cheerharan’ posters come up in Varanasi with Kangana Ranaut as Draupadi, Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut as Kauravas, Modi as Lord Krisha

OpIndia Staff -
Lawyer uses the Mahabharata's iconic Draupadi 'Cheer Haran' scene to manifest the entire Kangana Ranaut-Shiv Sena fiasco
Read more
News Reports

Navy veteran brutally attacked by Shiv Sena goons for satirical WhatsApp forward mocking Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
A veteran of the Indian Navy was attacked by Shiv Sena goons in Maharashtra on Friday for sharing a cartoon on WhatsApp.
Read more
News Reports

On a day Chinese mouthpiece editor taunts Indian Army over food, Rahul Gandhi questions why different food is served to jawans and officers

OpIndia Staff -
Global Times seems to be sharing an unfaltering understanding with the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

Here are 8 other things JRD Tata spoke about in the now viral clip showing his views on Jawaharlal Nehru

OpIndia Staff -
In 1987, JRD Tata was interviewed by Rajiv Mehrotra as part of his "In Conversation" series, which aired on Doordarshan
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
449,924FollowersFollow
13,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com