No, Indian Railways will not allow begging in trains and platforms, Ministry busts media reports

Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint on Saturday published an article claiming that the Indian Railways may decriminalise begging inside the train compartments and stations, thereby allowing begging.

ThePrint report on begging on trains

In its article, citing unnamed sources, ThePrint claimed that the Ministry of Railways has moved a proposal to decriminalise begging in trains and on stations as the provision of the Railway Act, 1989, is not used that often and is used to harass people. In the same article, ThePrint mentions how the said ‘proposed amendment’ does not permi begging in any railway carriage or upon any part of the Railway.

Similar such reports were published by The Hindu on September 4. The Hindu, too, stated that the Railways may do away with the fine and punishment for begging on the trains, thereby effectively ‘allowing’ begging. Network18 then cited The Hindu report for an article making similar claims.

However, the Indian Railways spokesperson on Sunday took to Twitter to clarify that such media reports are rumours and there is no such proposal to allow begging on trains and platforms.

Contrary to certain media reports, there is no proposal to allow begging in trains or stations. — Spokesperson Railways (@SpokespersonIR) September 6, 2020

