India National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval today walked out of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in protest to a new political map presented by the Pakistani NSA which showed Kashmir and Junagadh as part of the territory of Pakistan.

Condemning Pakistan’s act, Russia called it provocative. Secretary of National Security Council of Russia Federation, Nikolai Patrushev said that Russia did not support Pakistan’s act and urged India not to let this affect its participation in the summit.

Patrushev added that Pakistan’s act would not affect his personal relationship with NSA Doval and that Russia hoped to see India at the forthcoming events.

After consulting with the Russia NSA, Doval left the meeting declaring Pakistan’s act as a blatant disregard to the advisory by the host against it and in violation of the norms of the meeting. However, Pakistan kept on showing the misleading map even after NSA Doval left the meeting.

Pakistan New Map

On the eve of the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, a move that stripped the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan had released a new political map, making sovereign claims on the entire Jammu and Kashmir and the erstwhile princely state of Junagadh in Gujarat. Terming it a historic day, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had unveiled the new political map, adding that the new political map of Pakistan represents the ambition of Pakistani nationals.