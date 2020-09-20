Sunday, September 20, 2020
Opposition parties break Deputy Chairman’s mic, disrupts audio system of Rajya Sabha, in an attempt to stop farm reform bills

In a shocking act, the members of the opposition parties snatched and threw papers from the table and even broke the chairman's microphone which led to the disruption in the audio system of the Upper House of the Parliament.

OpIndia Staff
Opposition parties disrupt audio system by breaking chairman's mic/ Image Source: Rajya Sabha
On Sunday, the Upper House of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha witnessed violent scenes during the passage of the two farm bills after members from opposition parties resorted to intense disruptions and heckling of Deputy Chairman of the house Harivansh Narayan Singh.

In a shocking act, the members of the opposition parties snatched and threw papers from the table and even broke the chairman’s microphone which led to the disruption in the audio system of the Upper House of the Parliament.

The opposition parties were protesting against the passage of two historic farm reform bill inside the house on Sunday, The contention of the opposition MPs was that the bills be sent to a Select Committee. As the presiding officer of the House refused to send it to a select committee, the opposition parties created ruckus and stormed into the well of the House.

The opposition members demanded that the House be adjourned as per the scheduled time and not continue with the passage of the bill. As the presiding house continued with the proceedings of the House, the angry members stormed into the well and began to shout, heckle Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

The violent opposition MPs even attempted to climb on the dais of the Deputy Speaker and broke the microphone of the presiding officer.

Here is a video of the unruly behaviour of the opposition MPs, who not only tore the rule book of the House but also broke the microphone of the Deputy Speaker resulting in the audio disruption.

Following the ruckus by the opposition parties, the audio system in the house was damaged resulting in the house being adjourned for a few minutes to bring back the audio system live.

The dramatic scenes occurred in the house after Rajya Sabha discussed and debated the farm bills – Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, that was earlier introduced by the Modi government in both the house of the parliament. The bills were already passed by the Lok Sabha.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien tears rule book, heckles Deputy Chairman

In a shocking act, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien brazenly attempted to heckle the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament Harivansh Narayan Singh on the floor of the Parliament during the discussion.

Derek O’Brien on Sunday entered the well and climbed the dais of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman in an attempt to halt the proceedings of the house. The Trinamool MP also tried to tear the rule book of the house on the floor of Rajya Sabha.

Derek O’Brien, who was sitting in the front row of the Rajya Sabha, protested against the passing of the two historic bills and soon stormed into the well of the house. He started showing the rule book to the Deputy Chairman. As Harivansh Singh continued with the proceedings of the house, an angry Derek O’Brien lost his cool and attempted to climb the dais to heckle the Deputy Chairman.

The Marshals of the house stopped the aggressive Trinamool MP, who kept on storming into the well and shouting against the Deputy Chairman.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

