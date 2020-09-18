Friday, September 18, 2020
Home News Reports 'Only homes of Hindus are bulldozed': After Bhawalpur, Hindu homes being razed to the...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Only homes of Hindus are bulldozed’: After Bhawalpur, Hindu homes being razed to the ground in Umarkot

Rahat posted a video of several houses being bulldozed and said that while the non-Muslim population of Pakistan has been gravely affected by the recent floods, but now, homes of Hindus are being bulldozed in Chor, Umarkot, Sindh-Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff
After a Hindu basti was bulldozed in Bhawalpur, Hindu homes being razed in Umarkot
Screengrabs of Hindu homes being demolished, as posted by Rahat Austin
36

The plight of religious minorities in Pakistan, especially of minority Hindus have been deteriorating as the Islamic extremism in Pakistan has been on the rise. There are several reports of Hindu girls being abducted and being forced to convert to Islam. Further, there are several instances of Hindu Temples being attacked and Hindu homes being bulldozed to the ground with the tacit support of the government. In one such news that has surfaced, it is being alleged that the Pakistani government is now bulldozing homes, mainly of Hindus, in the Umarkot district of Sindh-Pakistan.

Pakistani author and journalist Rahat Austin took to Twitter to release two videos of the incident.

Rahat posted a video of several houses being bulldozed and said that while the non-Muslim population of Pakistan has been gravely affected by the recent floods, but now, homes of Hindus are being bulldozed in Chor, Umarkot, Sindh-Pakistan.

“Recent floods have brought more misery to Non-Muslims in Pakistan.They are not only denied food & relief by Gov & NGOs but in this video homes of Hindus are bulldozed in Chor, Umarkot, Sindh-Pakistan. Same tactics were used during Corona lockdown to convert Non-Muslims to Islam”, he said.

- Advertisement -

He posted another video subsequently, where a man was heard saying, “Only Homes of Hindus are bulldozed”.

Rahat has also said that such tools of razing the houses of Hindus are tactics used for converting them to Islam.

“They are already affected by recent floods, not only rations & relief is denied to Non-muslims but their homes are demolished to make their lives more miserable. Such tools are used for conversions”, he said.

Hindu Basti razed to the ground in Punjab province of Pakistan

In May 2020, a slum which housed impoverished Hindu families he city of Bahawalpur in Punjab, Pakistan, was destroyed by the government. In a disturbing video that had gone viral on social media, a bulldozer was seen razing the homes of Hindus to the ground while the women and children begged for their shelter to be spared.

The demolition exercise was carried out under the watch of the Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema. He is a member of the cabinet in Imran Khan’s government. Bashir was also accompanied by Shahid Khokhar who serves as the Principal Information Officer.

India at that time, had issued a strong demarche and demanded that justice be served to the Hindu minority that is being targeted based on their faith.

Religious persecution of minorities continues to be rampant in Pakistan. In the month of January this year, a Muslim had abducted a Hindu girl while her wedding was in progress and then proceeded to convert her to Islam and marry her.

In the wake of such incidents, the United States Of America officially launched a 27-nation International Religious Freedom Alliance in February 2020, which will try to protect and preserve religious freedom across the world. During the launch, USA especially highlighted the plight of Hindus in Pakistan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Hamas linked Islamist organisation wants Netflix ‘Cuties’ banned because ‘to make matters worse’, it portrays Islam ‘negatively’

OpIndia Staff -
CAIR, which is linked with the Islamic terrorist organisation Hamas, has raised objections against the controversial Netflix movie 'Cuties' claiming that the movie demeans Islam
Read more
Opinions

How YS Jaganmohan Reddy held the Judiciary to ransom after a PIL was filed to ‘clean politics up’

Guest Author -
Even before the debate on Justice Gogoi’s tenure settles, a fresh attempt to breach independence is seeming to blow from down south.
Read more

Menace of alleged Love Jihad spreading across India like wildfire: 20 cases reported from UP and other states in the last 2 months

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The menace of alleged Love Jihad has rapidly been spreading its tentacles across many parts of the country

On his 70th birthday, PM Modi fondly recalls his teacher and mentor, read how he was as a student

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nation wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he celebrates his 70th birthday today.

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same

Attorney General KK Venugopal denies consent for initiating contempt of court proceeding against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A petition was filed in SC seeking contempt proceedings against Rajdeep Sardesai, and Attorney General's consent was sought

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Lease of AMU school expires, family of former Jat King demand return of a part of land given by the king 90 years ago...

OpIndia Staff -
Former Jat king and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had leased 3.04 acres of land to AMU in 1929 for setting up a school
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

The Wire journalist loses her mind, claims Golden Retriever dog is ‘upper caste’

OpIndia Staff -
In ugly display of Brahmin hatred, the journalist went on to declare the Golden Retriever breed of dogs an upper caste.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘Only homes of Hindus are bulldozed’: After Bhawalpur, Hindu homes being razed to the ground in Umarkot

OpIndia Staff -
There are several instances of Hindu Temples being attacked and homes being bulldozed to the ground with the tacit support of the Pakistan govt
Read more
News Reports

Hamas linked Islamist organisation wants Netflix ‘Cuties’ banned because ‘to make matters worse’, it portrays Islam ‘negatively’

OpIndia Staff -
CAIR, which is linked with the Islamic terrorist organisation Hamas, has raised objections against the controversial Netflix movie 'Cuties' claiming that the movie demeans Islam
Read more
News Reports

Assam: 58-year-old Samer Ali arrested for raping a 9-year-old relative

OpIndia Staff -
Samer Ali, a relative of the victim, had lured her inside his house and then raped her.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Senior IPS officer who had helped scam-accused Wadhawans to move around during lockdown made Pune top cop

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Amitabh Gupta was the principal secretary with the Maharashtra home department.
Read more
Media

Sunlight is the best disinfectant: Sudarshan News files a plea seeking live streaming of court proceedings

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News has filed a plea in the apex court asking for a live telecast of proceedings in the case through audio-visual broadcasting
Read more
Opinions

How YS Jaganmohan Reddy held the Judiciary to ransom after a PIL was filed to ‘clean politics up’

Guest Author -
Even before the debate on Justice Gogoi’s tenure settles, a fresh attempt to breach independence is seeming to blow from down south.
Read more
Crime

Begusarai: Mohammad Maufiz used to rape his eldest minor daughter, sexually exploited other two minor daughters

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Maufiz in Begulsarai arrested after it was known that he is raping his eldest daughter for 5 years, molested two other daughters
Read more
News Reports

“Match made in heaven”, ‘India’ from Israel tells why the friendship between India and Israel was meant to be

OpIndia Staff -
Video by Israeli channel beautifully presents the cultural bond that the people of India and Israel share with one another.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra assembly sends 60-page breach of privilege notice to Arnab Goswami, Goswami says he will continue to question elected representatives

OpIndia Staff -
After breach of privilege passed by Shiv Sena against Arnab Goswami, Maharashtra Assembly sends notice to him threatening to jail him
Read more
News Reports

Menace of alleged Love Jihad spreading across India like wildfire: 20 cases reported from UP and other states in the last 2 months

OpIndia Staff -
The menace of alleged Love Jihad has rapidly been spreading its tentacles across many parts of the country
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
452,957FollowersFollow
15,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com