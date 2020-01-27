The persecution of Hindu minorities in Pakistan has carried on unabated. Now, a 24 old Hindu woman was abducted from her wedding venue, married off to a Muslim man and forcefully converted to Islam. The victim of this atrocity was identified as Bharti Bai who was getting married to a Hindu man. The incident was reported from Pakistan’s Hala city on Sunday, 26th January 2019.

The father of the victim, Kishore Das, said that Shah Rukh Gul came while his daughter’s wedding ceremony was in progress and abducted her. He has also alleged that Gul was accompanied by some policemen. Gul was also accompanied by several other men who helped carry out the abduction.

According to the documents of her conversion, it seems that Bharti had converted to Islam on December 1, 2019, which may be the reason why she was taken away from her wedding venue. The documents that showed Bharti married to Shah Rukh Gul went viral on social media where Bharti’s name was changed to ‘Bushra’ after conversion to Islam.

According to the documents that went viral, her permanent address is in Hala, Pakistan but her temporary address was shown as Gulshan Iqbal area in Karachi.

Jamiat-ul-Uloom Islamia, located at Allama Muhammad Yousuf Banuri town in Karachi, issued the certificate of Bharti’s conversion while her conversion was witnessed and certified by Mufti AbuBakar Saeed ur Rehman.

The details of the case are still unclear as it is not evident when Bharti was forcefully married to Shah Rukh Gul. While the dates are unclear, different version by Bharti’s family and her abductor, Gul, have also emerged.

Father of the Hindu girl has said that his daughter was abducted by Shah Rukh Gul under the supervision of local policemen. Meanwhile, the locals are saying Shah Rukh Gul approached the police and claimed Bushra as his wife after he learnt of her wedding with another man. The family was marrying off their daughter illegally, Gul had claimed.

The despicable persecution of minority Hindus in Pakistan seems to be an endless cycle with news of Hindu girls being abducted and converted to Islam are regularly reported from the terror-state. Recently, a young girl named Chandri Kolhi from Noukot, Mirpurkhas, was abducted, converted and married to Allah Dino. The family of the girl filed a complaint alleging that she was abducted and forcefully converted to Islam.

In March 2019, two underage Hindu girls Raveena (13) and Reena (15) were abducted from the Ghotki in Pakistan, Sindh, on the eve of Holi and forcefully converted to Islam and married off to older Muslim men.

Earlier, Jagjit Kaur, a Sikh girl was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam in Nankana Sahib which had caused a huge uproar. In another horrific incident, a 13-year-old Pooja Sotahar Kumari, daughter of Fatan Rathore, resident of village Bakhsho Laghari in Hyderabad district’s Hosri Taluka, was kidnapped, forcefully converted and subsequently married off to a man identified as Syed Irshad Shah.