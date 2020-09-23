On Tuesday evening, actress Payal Ghosh filed a written complaint against director Anurag Kashyap at the Versova police station. The cops lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the director, based on the charges of sexual assault levelled against him by Payal Ghosh.

Advocate Nitin Satpute, representing the actress in Courts, had tweeted, “Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence Rape, Wrongful Restrain, Wrongful Confinement and outraging modesty of woman.” He added that Anurag kashyap had been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 341 (wrongful restrain), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (sexual assault), 376-1(rape). The advocate further informed that his client had also recorded her statement with the police.

Earlier, she was reportedly made to wait by the Mumbai police at the police station when she went there to file a complaint against Kashyap. As per reports, even after waiting till 2 AM, the police did not file a complaint.

Allegations made by Payal Ghosh

Ghosh had recently accused Kashyap of forcing himself on her and had justified his act by saying that physical relationships between filmmakers and actresses were very common in the film industry. Ghosh had called Kashyap a hypocrite for speaking on the issues of women empowerment and patriarchy and on the other hand allegedly trying to sexually abuse her. The Chief of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma had extended support to Ghosh and had assured her to investigate the matter.