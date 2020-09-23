Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Home News Reports FIR filed against Anurag Kashyap in sexual assault case
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

FIR filed against Anurag Kashyap in sexual assault case

Earlier, she was reportedly made to wait by the Mumbai police at the police station when she went there to file a complaint against Kashyap.

OpIndia Staff
Actress Payal Ghosh files FIR against director Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap (left), Payal Ghosh (right), images via India TV
7

On Tuesday evening, actress Payal Ghosh filed a written complaint against director Anurag Kashyap at the Versova police station. The cops lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the director, based on the charges of sexual assault levelled against him by Payal Ghosh.

Advocate Nitin Satpute, representing the actress in Courts, had tweeted, “Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence Rape, Wrongful Restrain, Wrongful Confinement and outraging modesty of woman.” He added that Anurag kashyap had been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 341 (wrongful restrain), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (sexual assault), 376-1(rape). The advocate further informed that his client had also recorded her statement with the police.

Earlier, she was reportedly made to wait by the Mumbai police at the police station when she went there to file a complaint against Kashyap. As per reports, even after waiting till 2 AM, the police did not file a complaint.

Allegations made by Payal Ghosh

Ghosh had recently accused Kashyap of forcing himself on her and had justified his act by saying that physical relationships between filmmakers and actresses were very common in the film industry. Ghosh had called Kashyap a hypocrite for speaking on the issues of women empowerment and patriarchy and on the other hand allegedly trying to sexually abuse her. The Chief of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma had extended support to Ghosh and had assured her to investigate the matter.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsanurag kashyap fir, anurag kashyap sexual assault
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Divorced women are bloodthirsty’ Congress leader Udit Raj claims while giving clean chit to ‘gentleman’ Anurag Kashyap

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Congress leader Udit Raj, hailing the Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap as a 'gentleman' said that the two separated wives of the 'Metoo' accused director had stood up in support of Kashyap, who are otherwise 'bloodthirsty' in nature.
Read more
News Reports

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam used social media to radicalise youth, says Delhi Police in charge sheet

OpIndia Staff -
Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam used social media to radicalise youth and mobilise them for the 'chakka jam' as a means to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)
Read more

India and China issue joint statement following 6th round of Senior Commanders’ meeting, agree to stop sending more troops to frontline

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India and China have issued a joint statement in the aftermath of the 6th rounds of Senior Commanders' meeting between the two countries.

Casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut film ‘Jalebi’ among 10 Bollywood personalities to have died in the past few months. Read the details here

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A post containing the list of recent deaths of Bollywood celebs and the alleged reasons behind their deaths is being widely shared.

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.

Nikhil Dwivedi, filmmaker and director of talent agency owned by Salman Khan, claims latter did not buy stakes in KWAN. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uniworld Big Talent (UBT) owned by Salman Khan, holds major stakes in Big Bang Media Venture, the holding company which owns KWAN.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.
Read more
News Reports

Nikhil Dwivedi, filmmaker and director of talent agency owned by Salman Khan, claims latter did not buy stakes in KWAN. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Uniworld Big Talent (UBT) owned by Salman Khan, holds major stakes in Big Bang Media Venture, the holding company which owns KWAN.
Read more
News Reports

NCB summons KWAN Agency CEO. Did you know Anurag Kashyap aide and film producer Madhu Mantena co-founded KWAN as well as Phantom films

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, until now, all the big Bollywood names which have emerged in the NCB's probe have links with KWAN Agency
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC declared her society a containment zone to prevent the actress from filing a complaint.
Read more
News Reports

Casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut film ‘Jalebi’ among 10 Bollywood personalities to have died in the past few months. Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A post containing the list of recent deaths of Bollywood celebs and the alleged reasons behind their deaths is being widely shared.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maal you have?’ Deepika Padukone’s name emerges in the Bollywood drug abuse probe as NCB investigation intensifies

OpIndia Staff -
In a sensational revelation, Bollywood's top actress Deepika Padukone's name has emerged in the latest drug abuse probe carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

FIR filed against Anurag Kashyap in sexual assault case

OpIndia Staff -
Anurag kashyap had been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 341 (wrongful restrain), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (sexual assault), 376-1(rape).
Read more
Government and Policy

An analysis of the FCRA Amendment Bill and the impact it is likely to have on ‘Civil Society Organisations’

Suren -
The Rajya Sabha has passed The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 on Wednesday.
Read more
News Reports

‘Divorced women are bloodthirsty’ Congress leader Udit Raj claims while giving clean chit to ‘gentleman’ Anurag Kashyap

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Congress leader Udit Raj, hailing the Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap as a 'gentleman' said that the two separated wives of the 'Metoo' accused director had stood up in support of Kashyap, who are otherwise 'bloodthirsty' in nature.
Read more
News Reports

500,000 Tibetans forced into military-style labour camps in just 7 months of 2020, China calls it ‘vocational training’

OpIndia Staff -
500,000 Tibetans forced into labour camps by China in 2020 alone, says research report by German anthropologist Adrian Zenz.
Read more
News Reports

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam used social media to radicalise youth, says Delhi Police in charge sheet

OpIndia Staff -
Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam used social media to radicalise youth and mobilise them for the 'chakka jam' as a means to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)
Read more
Media

Anchor of unreliable entertainment show ‘Reliable Sources’ tries to downplay Democrat threats over Supreme Court nomination

OpIndia Staff -
Brian Stelter is the anchor of unreliable entertainment show 'Reliable Sources' on CNN.
Read more
News Reports

Facebook moves to SC challenging Raghav Chadha’s summons, says they are answerable to Union govt, not a Delhi assembly panel

OpIndia Staff -
The plea filed by the Supreme Court also said that the summons violates the right of the petitioner to remain silent and his right to privacy, which are fundamental rights.
Read more
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone to be summoned by NCB as evidence against her piles up: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is likely to be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and her manager Karishma Prakash as part of the investigation in drug supply and drug usage probe the agency has undertaken.
Read more
News Reports

‘Petitioners against Sudarshan TV want to bypass centre, statements being misrepresented’: Madhu Kishwar seeks intervention in SC

OpIndia Staff -
Madhu Purnima Kishwar's petition stated that the plea against the airing of the Sudarshan TV's 'UPSC Jihad' show has been filed to bypass the centre, which has the authority to determine free speech and is more equipped to carry out an investigation.
Read more
Entertainment

Goa Police arrests actress Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Ahmed Bombay for assaulting and molesting her

OpIndia Staff -
Born and brought up in United Arab Emirates, Sam is an ad-filmmaker and a producer. He had done projects with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone amongst others.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
454,715FollowersFollow
16,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com