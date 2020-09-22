Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

Actress Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexually assaulting her.

OpIndia Staff
Payal Ghosh made to wait at Mumbai police station till late
Actress Payal Ghosh
Actress Payal Ghosh who had recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of subjecting her to sexual harassment during a meeting at the latter’s house was reportedly made to wait by the Mumbai police at the police station when she went there to file a complaint against Kashyap. The information was shared by a Doordarshan journalist Ashok Shrivastav on Twitter.

In his tweet Shrivastav said that the Mumbai police kept the actress waiting in the police station till 2 am in the night and still did not file a complaint against Anurag Kashyap. He also said that in order to stop Ghosh from filing a complaint against Kashyap, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) (that had recently demolished actress Kangana Ranaut’s house in Mumbai after she criticised the Maharashtra government) declared the society Ghosh lives in a containment zone.

Ghosh’s Allegations

Ghosh had recently accused Kashyap of forcing himself on her and had justifying his act by saying that physical relationships between filmmakers and actresses were very common in the film industry. Ghosh had called Kashyap a hypocrite for speaking on the issues of women empowerment and patriarchy and on the other hand allegedly trying to sexually abuse her.

The Chief of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma had extended support to Ghosh and had assured her to investigate the matter.

