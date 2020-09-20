In a statement released by National Commision for Women (NCW), the NCW chief Rekha Sharma extended support to actress Payal Ghosh who had accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault.

Our Chairperson @sharmarekha's statement on the shocking allegations of sexual harassment made by @iampayalghosh against @anuragkashyap72. @NCWIndia will take up the matter with police. The survivor has also been asked to send a detailed complaint to the Commission. pic.twitter.com/NpKJSXqqGR — NCW (@NCWIndia) September 20, 2020

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said that she was made aware of the shocking allegations last evening and had tweeted to Ghosh to write to her in detail about the incident. “We will investigate and even write to the police and stand with her till investigation is done and the case goes to court,” she said.

Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault

Actress Payal Ghosh on Saturday alleged that she was sexually harassed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Payal Ghosh said that Anurag Kashyap is a ‘f***ing hypocrite’ for speaking on matters of women empowerment and the patriarchy.