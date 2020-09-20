Sunday, September 20, 2020
Anurag Kashyap #MeToo: NCW extends support to Payal Ghosh, says will stand with her till case goes to court

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said that she was made aware of the shocking allegations last evening and had tweeted to Ghosh to write to her in detail about the incident.

Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault
In a statement released by National Commision for Women (NCW), the NCW chief Rekha Sharma extended support to actress Payal Ghosh who had accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said that she was made aware of the shocking allegations last evening and had tweeted to Ghosh to write to her in detail about the incident. “We will investigate and even write to the police and stand with her till investigation is done and the case goes to court,” she said.

Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault

Actress Payal Ghosh on Saturday alleged that she was sexually harassed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Payal Ghosh said that Anurag Kashyap is a ‘f***ing hypocrite’ for speaking on matters of women empowerment and the patriarchy.

