Thursday, September 3, 2020
Home News Reports PM Modi's donations to public causes by auctions of gifts received by him exceed...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

PM Modi’s donations to public causes by auctions of gifts received by him exceed Rs 103 crores: Reports

In 2019, when PM Modi received the Seol Prize from South Korea, he had donated the entire prize money of 1.30 crores to the Namami Gange project aimed at the cleaning of river Ganga.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi's donations to various causes exceed 103 crore
PM Modi, Courtesy: indianexpress.com
3

The value of the donations given by Prime Minister Modi for various public purposes and the amount received after auctioning the gifts received by him has exceeded more than 103 crore rupees. PM Modi has a generous heart when it comes to making donations fo public causes.

PM Modi had also donated an amount of 2.25 lakhs to the Prime Minister Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund as initial corpus. The fund was created by the Prime Minister in the month of March this year to support relief in the corona pandemic. The total amount received in the fund stood at Rs 30,76,62,56,047 as on March 31, 2020. The total amount of the donations made by him and the auction of the gifts received by him is worth over 103 crores.

The Prime Minister has made donations for a number of public causes, from education assistance to girl children to the cleaning of river Ganga. Last year, PM Modi had donated an amount of 21 lakh from his personal savings in the corpus fund set up for the sanitation workers of the Kumbh Mela. He had donated an equal amount in the year 2014 towards the education of the daughter of a staff member in the Gujarat government.

In 2019, when he received the Seol Prize in South Korea, he had donated the entire prize money of 1.30 crores to the Namami Gange project aimed at the cleaning of river Ganga. He also donated 89.96 crores that were received on auctioning the gifts received by him as Chief Minister of Gujarat, to the Kanya Kelavani Fund, a fund created for the education of the girl child. Another 8.35 crores received on actioning the gifts received by him till 2015 were donated by him to the Namami Gange project. Recently he had donated 3.40 crores received through the auction of the mementoes received by him to the Namami Gange project.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPM Modi donations, PM Modi PM CARES donations, PM CARES money
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Living Media not a media company any more than Osama was a Buddhist monk”: Former India Today employee hits out at company’s “culture of...

OpIndia Staff -
Former India Today employee calls out the media house's subterfuge, claiming that it has degenerated into a racket
Read more
News Reports

Even as coronavirus cases in Delhi soar, Arvind Kejriwal hops over to Punjab to ‘check oxygen levels’ in ‘every village’

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi currently appears to be witnessing second wave of infections of coronavirus.
Read more

Drugs not just an issue in Bollywood, now President Donald Trump accuses Sleepy Joe of being on ‘enhancements’, wants drug test

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump said he believes that Joe Biden was "on some kind of enhancements" and called for drug test for both himself and Biden

The Kingdom of Champa and the Chams: Hinduism in Vietnam

Culture and History Monidipa Bose Dey -
Despite the cultural influences, the Vietnamese people never really accepted Chinese rule, leading to constant rebellions and skirmishes, which finally ended the Chinese control in 939 CE, after which the country took the name Dai Viet.

Mother Teresa: Here are some accounts of forced conversions, primitive medical practices and suffering

OpIndia Explains Nivan Sadh -
Often called a 'saint' and 'messiah of the poor' by adherents of the Vatican in India, the so-called 'Mother' Teresa is engulfed in numerous controversies and allegations

PM Modi donated Rs 2.25 lakh as initial corpus for PM-CARES Fund

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi donated Rs 2.25 lakh from his personal savings as initial corpus to the PM-CARES fund.

Recently Popular

News Reports

UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s, many online coaching centres found peddling political agenda

OpIndia Staff -
UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s like 'youth in Kashmi'
Read more
News Reports

Atheist Republic founder Armin Navabi tears up the Quran and spits on it, tweets video with #DesecrateTheQuran

OpIndia Staff -
Former Muslim-turned-atheist, secular activist and Iranian Canadian author Armin Navabi on Tuesday came up with a new controversial social media campaign called 'DesecrateTheQuran'.
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ who referred to Goddess Sita as ‘r*ndi’ is Pak cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq’s niece, mother confirms Pakistan connections

OpIndia Staff -
It had been revealed that Heer Khan was making anti-Hindu and anti-national videos from the last two years.
Read more
Media

G*ndu, boxing batau kya?’ shirtless father of alleged drug peddler kicks AajTak reporter, netizens fondly recall Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Zaid Vilatra, a drug peddler, in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police Commissioner likes a tweet asking public shaming of Kangana Ranaut, the actress asks whether it is safe to be in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police denied that Commissioner liked a tweet calling for public shaming of Kangana Ranaut, cyber cell to examine
Read more
Live Updates

Live: Watch Nupur J Sharma talk to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview with Nupur J Sharma
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

PM Modi’s donations to public causes by auctions of gifts received by him exceed Rs 103 crores: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi, since his days as CM of Gujarat, has been auctioning the gifts and mementoes he receives and donating the money for various social causes.
Read more
News Reports

BJP MLA T Raja welcomes Facebook banning illegal accounts running in his name, urges them to restore his account that was hacked in 2018

OpIndia Staff -
T Raja said that his Facebook account was hacked and blocked in 2018, and urged the company to restore his account
Read more
News Reports

AIIMS director calls increasing coronavirus cases in Delhi the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
AIIMS chief says second wave of COVID-19 pandemic may have arrived in Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

“Living Media not a media company any more than Osama was a Buddhist monk”: Former India Today employee hits out at company’s “culture of...

OpIndia Staff -
Former India Today employee calls out the media house's subterfuge, claiming that it has degenerated into a racket
Read more
Social Media

‘Nasal voice’, ‘short height’ and much more: Read why netizens are unhappy over Saif Ali Khan playing Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan to play the role of Lankesh Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, the next venture by Tanhaji director Om Raut.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: SDPI leader’s nephew arrested over murder of a bystander in a gang war

OpIndia Staff -
Arun Kumar was killed when the gang led by Sheikh wanted to kill two rebel members who had left the group to start own gang
Read more
News Reports

‘Mumbai feels like Pakistan occupied Kashmir’: Kangana Ranaut hits out after Sanjay Raut’s rant against her on Sena mouthpiece Saamana

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had asked actress Kangana Ranaut to not to travel back to Mumbai after she had expressed fear stating that that the city police force was more threatening to her than the 'movie mafia'.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Over 80% of junior doctors appointed to COVID-19 duty quit jobs after salary cut by the state government

OpIndia Staff -
Nearly 900 juniors doctors appointed to COVID First-Line Treatment Centres in Kerala have quit their jobs due to salary cut
Read more
News Reports

Even as coronavirus cases in Delhi soar, Arvind Kejriwal hops over to Punjab to ‘check oxygen levels’ in ‘every village’

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi currently appears to be witnessing second wave of infections of coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Drugs not just an issue in Bollywood, now President Donald Trump accuses Sleepy Joe of being on ‘enhancements’, wants drug test

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump said he believes that Joe Biden was "on some kind of enhancements" and called for drug test for both himself and Biden
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
443,984FollowersFollow
318,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com