The value of the donations given by Prime Minister Modi for various public purposes and the amount received after auctioning the gifts received by him has exceeded more than 103 crore rupees. PM Modi has a generous heart when it comes to making donations fo public causes.

PM Modi had also donated an amount of 2.25 lakhs to the Prime Minister Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund as initial corpus. The fund was created by the Prime Minister in the month of March this year to support relief in the corona pandemic. The total amount received in the fund stood at Rs 30,76,62,56,047 as on March 31, 2020. The total amount of the donations made by him and the auction of the gifts received by him is worth over 103 crores.

The Prime Minister has made donations for a number of public causes, from education assistance to girl children to the cleaning of river Ganga. Last year, PM Modi had donated an amount of 21 lakh from his personal savings in the corpus fund set up for the sanitation workers of the Kumbh Mela. He had donated an equal amount in the year 2014 towards the education of the daughter of a staff member in the Gujarat government.

In 2019, when he received the Seol Prize in South Korea, he had donated the entire prize money of 1.30 crores to the Namami Gange project aimed at the cleaning of river Ganga. He also donated 89.96 crores that were received on auctioning the gifts received by him as Chief Minister of Gujarat, to the Kanya Kelavani Fund, a fund created for the education of the girl child. Another 8.35 crores received on actioning the gifts received by him till 2015 were donated by him to the Namami Gange project. Recently he had donated 3.40 crores received through the auction of the mementoes received by him to the Namami Gange project.