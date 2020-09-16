Punjab Police have arrested three gang members responsible for the murder of cricketer Suresh Raina’s family members last month in Pathankot, Punjab. Captain Amrinder Singh, chief minister Punjab, said on Wednesday that the case has been solved.

The case of attack & murder involving cricketer Suresh Raina’s kin has been solved with the arrest of three members of an inter-state gang of robber-criminals. Eleven other accused are yet to be arrested: State government — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020

Dinkar Gupta, Director General of Police, Punjab, said that the three accused arrested were part of an inter-state gang of robbers and criminals. There are 11 other members on the run. The efforts are being made to arrest them as well. A statement issued by the police said, “Five of the accused entered the house using the ladder from the side of the roof, where they saw three people lying on the mats. The suspects hit them on the head before moving into the house, where they attacked two others before escaping with cash and gold ornaments.”

Several suspects nabbed in Rajasthan

According to the reports, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Punjab Police nabbed 24 suspects that were nomads connected with the case. They were taken in custody from different locations around Chirawa and Sultana villages under Chirawa police station, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. SIT Punjab had been camping in Chirawa for investigation. Jhunjhunu Police facilitated them in the case.

Jagdish Chandra Sharma, SP, Jhunjhunu, said, “SIT of Punjab police, which is camping in Chirawa for the past three days, has been facilitated Jhunjhunu police. “On the request of Pathankot SSP, we have given them three different teams and other resources. So far, they have detained 24 persons for an investigation into robbery and murder cases. The team is still with us, and they are looking for more people to interrogate to solve the murder mystery.”

Robbery and murder of Suresh Raina’s relatives

Suresh Raina’s uncle Ashok Kumar and cousin Kaushal Kumar were killed on 19th August during the robbery. His aunt Asha Devi and cousin Apin Kumar were critically injured in the attack and were admitted to Chandigarh PGI. Ashok Kumar’s mother, Satya Devi, was released shortly after being admitted, but she suffered significant mental trauma. On 16th September, Suresh Raina visited Pathankot to console his family members. After the incident in August, Raina had tweeted CM Singh to initiate an investigation in the case. Singh ordered DGP to form SIT after he learned about the incident.