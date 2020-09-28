Coronavirus pandemic has changed the lives of many individuals. One such case is that of the director of the TV serial Balika Vadhu. Director Ram Vriksha Gaur has been selling vegetables in his hometown of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

While speaking to the media, he stated that he had come to the district for a film recce. He was supposed to work on a Bhojpuri film, followed by a Hindi cinema, prior to the pandemic. Following the lockdown that was imposed in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, it was not possible for the director to return back to Mumbai. He said, “The project we were working on was stopped and the producer said it would take another year or more to get back to work.”

Balika Vadhu director expresses no regrets in selling vegetables

As such, he took on his father’s business of selling vegetables on a handcart. “I am familiar with the business and have no regrets,” he was quoted as saying. Expressing hope that he will one day return back to Mumbai, he said, “I have my own house in Mumbai and I am confident that I will return one day. Till then, I am here doing what I can.”

Balika Vadhu director hails from a humble background

Ram Vriksha Gaur comes from a humble background. He travelled to Mumbai to began his career on the small screen with the help of writer Shahnawaz Khan. He informed, “I worked in the light department and then in the production department of TV serials. I became an assistant director in the production of many serials first, then worked as the episode director and unit director for Balika Vadhu.”

Reportedly, Ram Vriksha Gaur has also worked as an assistant director in several films featuring actors such as Randeep Hooda, Sunil Shetty, Yashpal Sharma, and Rajpal Yadav.