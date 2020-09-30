Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Home News Reports #RebuildBabri: Islamists on social media urge Muslims to reconstruct Babri structure in Ayodhya following...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

#RebuildBabri: Islamists on social media urge Muslims to reconstruct Babri structure in Ayodhya following the acquittal of all accused

'Fraternity Movement'—the student youth wing of the Welfare Party of India—is running a campaign on social media with hashtag #RebuildBabri.

OpIndia Staff
Social Media is replete with provocative messages from Islamists, urging Muslims to rebuild Babri structure in opposition to Supreme Court verdict
Islamists running a social media campaign calling for rebuilding of Babri structure
10

As the special CBI court on Wednesday acquitted all the 32 accused in the Babri demolition case, disgruntled Islamists, who are still smarting the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, took to social media to issue a clarion call for the rebuilding of Babri structure at the said location.

In a bid to whip up resentment among Muslims in the wake of the judgment, Islamists have proceeded to discredit the court verdict by calling it a ‘Judicial Karseva’ and egged on their co-religionists to rebuild the Babri structure where the construction of Ram Temple is already on the anvil. Social media is replete with provocative posters, inciting Muslims to rebuild Babri structure in opposition to the Supreme Court’s verdict in 2019 that granted Hindus the land to build the Ram Temple.

‘Fraternity Movement’—the student youth wing of the Welfare Party of India—is running a campaign on social media with hashtag #RebuildBabri. A poster has been shared by the organisation on its social media pages, inflaming Muslims with a provocative message that they had endured betrayal upon betrayal in India. The poster also called upon the Muslims to reclaim the land granted to Hindus by the Supreme Court and rebuild Babri structure over it.

Youth group Fraternity Movement launches a campaign calling for rebuilding Babri structure

On the expected lines, Fraternity Movement’s post received support from other fellow-Islamists, who, too, furthered the provocative sentiments and urged their followers to rebuild Babri structure. Islamist Ladeeda Farzana, who had recently expressed her subtly provocative disapproval on the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, shared the post uploaded by Fraternity Movement which called for the reconstruction of Babri structure.

Ladeeda Farzana endorsed Fraternity Movement’s call for rebuilding Babri

It is pertinent to note that Farzana, who had become the face of the Jamia Millia Islamia University protests after her call for jihad touched off a gruesome wave of violent riots in the national capital. Last year, she had openly given a call for jihad in one of her Facebook posts. She had then said that people should learn about Islamic jihad and made references to Badr, Uhd and Karbala is significant as these are battles where the early Muslims had scored decisive victories against the ‘Kaafirs’. In addition to this, Farzana had also glorified the genocidal maniacs who perpetrated the Moplah massacre of Hindus.

On Facebook, the ‘Welfare Party of India’ called recent verdict absolving all the 32 accused in the Babri demolition case as ‘Judicial Karseva’. In essence, the post tacitly accused the Indian judiciary of being complicit in the razing down of the controversial structure.

Welfare Party of India-Maharashtra demeans court verdict as ‘Judicial Karseva’

Furthermore, even an Al Jazeera journalist, based out of Doha, joined in the campaign calling for the restoration of Babri structure at the said location. Sharing a report about the acquittal of all 32 accused in the Babri Demolition case, the journalist, Noufal Palery reiterated the hateful sentiments, designed to instigate Muslims in India.

Al Jazeera journalist endorses rebuilding Babri structure

Special CBI court absolves all 32 accused in the Babri Demolition Case

A special CBI court today gave its verdict on the much-awaited Babri demolition case. In the historic judgement, the court acquitted all 32 persons accused in the case. BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Uma Bharti were among the accused in the case, were acquitted by the court.

The court said that the demolition of the disputed structure was not pre-planned, and hence there was no conspiracy to demolish it. Special Judge SK Yadav ruled that the act of demolition of the structure by the kar sevaks was a spontaneous one, and hence acquitted the accused persons in the case. The court also said that CBI didn’t bring any substantial proof against the accused that they had planned to demolish the structure.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Bangalore Mirror journalist loses her mind over OpIndia’s coverage of Delhi anti-Hindu riots, suffers meltdown over long DMs and emails

OpIndia Staff -
After constantly sending lengthy emails and elaborate DMs, the Bangalore Mirror journalist also claimed that she does not want to 'engage in a conversation'.
Read more
News Reports

Rapes happen when unemployed men can’t get married: Former SC Judge Markandey Katju’s bizarre explanation for Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Former SC judge Markandey Katju says sex is the next basic need after food and men commit rape when they cannot get married because of unemployment.
Read more

Congress conspired to frame saints, VHP, BJP leaders under false charges, they should apologise: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Babri verdict

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi said that the Congress party should apologise to the nation for conspiring against BJP leaders, VHP leaders and Hindu saints.

Demolition of illegal structure called Babri Masjid standing on Ram Janmabhoomi not pre-planned, all Ram Bhakts acquitted by special court

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The court said that the demolition of disputed Babri Masjid structure was not pre-planned, and hence there was no conspiracy to demolish it

Yogi Adityanath speaks to PM Modi about Hathras case, SIT probe ordered. Read details

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted a 3-member SIT to probe the Hathras rape case and has asked the team to submit the report within seven days.

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.

Recently Popular

Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maal is cigarette and hash are its different brands’, Deepika Padukone makes bizarre claims when confronted with ‘drug’ chats: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika Padukone and others were apprised in advance as to what needed to be said during the interrogation, claimed NCB
Read more
Media

Sanatana Dharma vs Bollywood on Republic Bharat: Arnab Goswami goes to war

K Bhattacharjee -
Arnab Goswami has been at the forefront of the campaign against the drag racket in Bollywood and has not pulled any punches.
Read more
News Reports

Amnesty International, which had links to British govt and Islamist orgs shuts shop in India after it says the govt froze all its accounts:...

OpIndia Staff -
The government of India has stated that Amnesty has been receiving foreign funding and donations despite not registering under FCRA.
Read more
Entertainment

After Sushant Singh Rajput, another budding Bollywood actor from Bihar found dead, family alleges Mumbai police not cooperating

OpIndia Staff -
Akshat Utkarsh, hailing from Sikanderpur in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mumbai.
Read more
Media

Denmark Ambassador to India calls out The Hindu for spreading fake news regarding comment by Danish PM over COVID-19 in India

OpIndia Staff -
Ambassador of Denmark to India, Freddy Svane, has called a report by The Hindu "twisted news".
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

#RebuildBabri: Islamists on social media urge Muslims to reconstruct Babri structure in Ayodhya following the acquittal of all accused

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists discredited the CBI court verdict by calling it a 'Judicial Karseva' and asked Muslims to rebuild the Babri structure
Read more
News Reports

Viral message claiming that home minister Amit Shah flown to New York for treatment is false, read details

OpIndia Staff -
A message has gone viral on WhatsApp claiming that Amit Shah was shifted to the USA via an air ambulance due to 'critical condition'
Read more
News Reports

CM Yogi Adityanath talks to the father of Hathras victim, assures stringent action against the culprits

OpIndia Staff -
A monetary compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the victim of the Hathras case has been announced by the UP government.
Read more
News Reports

Kathua ‘celebrity’ lawyer, who was removed by the victim’s family for attending only 2 out of 110 hearings, ‘offers her services’ to Hathras victim

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika Rajawat, who shot to fame after taking up the high-profile Kathua rape and murder case, had offered her services to Hathras victim
Read more
News Reports

Mathura Civil Court dismisses plea seeking removal of Idgah Mosque from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi citing Places of Worship Act

OpIndia Staff -
The Idgah Mosque was build on land belonging to the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, and the plea sought to remove it
Read more
Social Media

Bangalore Mirror journalist loses her mind over OpIndia’s coverage of Delhi anti-Hindu riots, suffers meltdown over long DMs and emails

OpIndia Staff -
After constantly sending lengthy emails and elaborate DMs, the Bangalore Mirror journalist also claimed that she does not want to 'engage in a conversation'.
Read more
Crime

Rajasthan: Two minor girls gang-raped, accused threatened girls in front of the police

OpIndia Staff -
Two minor girls gang-raped for three days in Rajasthan.
Read more
News Reports

Rapes happen when unemployed men can’t get married: Former SC Judge Markandey Katju’s bizarre explanation for Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Former SC judge Markandey Katju says sex is the next basic need after food and men commit rape when they cannot get married because of unemployment.
Read more
News Reports

‘In Yogi Adityanath’s state, sometimes police cars carrying culprits overturn’: BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya assured that the culprits responsible for the Hathras incident will be punished for their actions
Read more
News Reports

UPSC prelim exams to be held on October 4, SC dismisses pleas seeking postponement

OpIndia Staff -
The Court has asked the centre to take a decision on the last attempt or age bar disqualification rule for candidates giving their last attempt this time in case they fail to appear.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
457,090FollowersFollow
17,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com