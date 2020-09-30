As the special CBI court on Wednesday acquitted all the 32 accused in the Babri demolition case, disgruntled Islamists, who are still smarting the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, took to social media to issue a clarion call for the rebuilding of Babri structure at the said location.

In a bid to whip up resentment among Muslims in the wake of the judgment, Islamists have proceeded to discredit the court verdict by calling it a ‘Judicial Karseva’ and egged on their co-religionists to rebuild the Babri structure where the construction of Ram Temple is already on the anvil. Social media is replete with provocative posters, inciting Muslims to rebuild Babri structure in opposition to the Supreme Court’s verdict in 2019 that granted Hindus the land to build the Ram Temple.

‘Fraternity Movement’—the student youth wing of the Welfare Party of India—is running a campaign on social media with hashtag #RebuildBabri. A poster has been shared by the organisation on its social media pages, inflaming Muslims with a provocative message that they had endured betrayal upon betrayal in India. The poster also called upon the Muslims to reclaim the land granted to Hindus by the Supreme Court and rebuild Babri structure over it.

Youth group Fraternity Movement launches a campaign calling for rebuilding Babri structure

On the expected lines, Fraternity Movement’s post received support from other fellow-Islamists, who, too, furthered the provocative sentiments and urged their followers to rebuild Babri structure. Islamist Ladeeda Farzana, who had recently expressed her subtly provocative disapproval on the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, shared the post uploaded by Fraternity Movement which called for the reconstruction of Babri structure.

Ladeeda Farzana endorsed Fraternity Movement’s call for rebuilding Babri

It is pertinent to note that Farzana, who had become the face of the Jamia Millia Islamia University protests after her call for jihad touched off a gruesome wave of violent riots in the national capital. Last year, she had openly given a call for jihad in one of her Facebook posts. She had then said that people should learn about Islamic jihad and made references to Badr, Uhd and Karbala is significant as these are battles where the early Muslims had scored decisive victories against the ‘Kaafirs’. In addition to this, Farzana had also glorified the genocidal maniacs who perpetrated the Moplah massacre of Hindus.

On Facebook, the ‘Welfare Party of India’ called recent verdict absolving all the 32 accused in the Babri demolition case as ‘Judicial Karseva’. In essence, the post tacitly accused the Indian judiciary of being complicit in the razing down of the controversial structure.

Welfare Party of India-Maharashtra demeans court verdict as ‘Judicial Karseva’

Furthermore, even an Al Jazeera journalist, based out of Doha, joined in the campaign calling for the restoration of Babri structure at the said location. Sharing a report about the acquittal of all 32 accused in the Babri Demolition case, the journalist, Noufal Palery reiterated the hateful sentiments, designed to instigate Muslims in India.

Al Jazeera journalist endorses rebuilding Babri structure

Special CBI court absolves all 32 accused in the Babri Demolition Case

A special CBI court today gave its verdict on the much-awaited Babri demolition case. In the historic judgement, the court acquitted all 32 persons accused in the case. BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Uma Bharti were among the accused in the case, were acquitted by the court.

The court said that the demolition of the disputed structure was not pre-planned, and hence there was no conspiracy to demolish it. Special Judge SK Yadav ruled that the act of demolition of the structure by the kar sevaks was a spontaneous one, and hence acquitted the accused persons in the case. The court also said that CBI didn’t bring any substantial proof against the accused that they had planned to demolish the structure.