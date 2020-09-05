After threatening actress Kangana Ranaut to not return to Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has hit a new low now. In a brazen display of misogyny, he referred to the ‘Manikarnika’ actress as a ‘haramzadi’.

Responding to Kangana’s comment that no big daddy can stop her from coming to Mumbai, the Shiv Sena leader said, “Maharashtra ka baap Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hai... Mujhe lagata hai asa vakti ke baap ko idhaar la kar dikahan padega.. aapka ki baap dikhaya agar hai toh (The father of Maharashtra is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj… We need to bring Kangana’s daddy here and show him around… You (reporter) too show your father, if you have any).”

On being asked by the News Nation reporter whether he will take unlawful steps to prevent Kangana Ranaut from entering Mumbai, Sanjay Raut replied, “What is law? Did that girl respect the law in the manner in which she spoke? Why are you acting as the lawyer of that ‘haramkhor’ girl?”

Even though Kangana Ranaut has not made any remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Raut nevertheless admonished the reporter saying, “She had disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the State of maharashtra. And your channel is shamelessly siding with her?”

- Advertisement -

In a veiled threat, he also said that the ‘fate’ of Kangana Ranaut has be decided by everyone, not just the Shiv Sena. Raut also said that he did not believe in ‘war of words’ as it does not depict ‘masculinity’.

Sanjay Raut threatens Kangana Ranaut, asks her not to return to Mumbai

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in an article in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, had asked actress Kangana Ranaut to not to travel back to Mumbai after she had expressed fear stating that that the city police force was more threatening to her than the ‘movie mafia’. Responding to his remarks, she had tweeted, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

Kangana Ranaut’s statements against Mumbai Police had come in the backdrop of a recent controversy after Commissioner of Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh had ‘liked’ a tweet which had asked for public shaming of the actress.