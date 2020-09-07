Monday, September 7, 2020
Home News Reports From 'haramkhor ladki' to 'we respect women': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut does a backflip
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

From ‘haramkhor ladki’ to ‘we respect women’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut does a backflip

Raut's response claiming that Shiv Sena stands for the pride of women do not jibe with the abusive remarks he made against actor Kangana Ranaut after she voiced her concerns about Mumbai.

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claims Shiv Sena respects women (image courtesy: theweek.in)
87

Days after Sanjay Raut addressed actor Kangana Ranaut as “haramkhor ladki”, triggering widespread outrage over the crass remarks made by him against a woman with dissenting opinions, the foulmouthed Shiv Sena spokesperson appears to be in a damage control mode as he posted a tweet alleging that his remarks for the actor have been misconstrued by “some with malicious intent” as an insult to women.

Raut, who finds himself in a soup after patently making abusive remark against actor Kangana, had to resort to citing the great legacies of Hindutva icons such as Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap to salvage the spiralling situation and convince the critiques that his party, Shiv Sena, respects women. Sanjay Raut and Shiv Sena has been at the receiving end of criticism after the Shiv Sena spokesperson used unparliamentary language against a fellow citizen.

In a bid to whip up regional chauvinism, the Shiv Sena spokesperson further added that those who have been alleging that Shiv Sena has insulted women have themselves insulted Mumbai and the city’s deity Mumbai Devi. “But one should not forget the fact that those making these allegations have themselves insulted Mumbai and our Mumbai Devi,” Raut said in the tweet.

“Shiv Sena will continue to fight for the pride of women, this is what our great Shivsena supremo taught us…,” Raut said.

Sanjay Raut had called Kangana Ranaut “haramkhor ladki”

- Advertisement -

Raut’s response claiming that Shiv Sena stands for the pride of women do not jibe with the abusive remarks he made against actor Kangana Ranaut after she voiced her concerns about Mumbai resembling Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the wake of a series of ‘Azaadi slogan’ graffiti that had come up in Mumbai. Kangana had raised objections over the Aazadi graffitis on the streets of Mumbai. But, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had allegedly threatened her to not return to Mumbai.

Kangana had then claimed that no big daddy can stop her from coming to Mumbai. Responding to Kangana’s comment, the Shiv Sena leader said, “Maharashtra ka baap Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hai... Mujhe lagata hai asa vakti ke baap ko idhaar la kar dikahan padega.. aapka ki baap dikhaya agar hai toh (The father of Maharashtra is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj… We need to bring Kangana’s daddy here and show him around… You (reporter) too show your father, if you have any).”

On being asked by the News Nation reporter whether he will take unlawful steps to prevent Kangana Ranaut from entering Mumbai, Sanjay Raut replied, “What is law? Did that girl respect the law in the manner in which she spoke? Why are you acting as the lawyer of that ‘haramkhor’ girl?”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssanjay raut, sanjay raut kangana ranaut
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

From ‘haramkhor ladki’ to ‘we respect women’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut does a backflip

OpIndia Staff -
A couple of days ago, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had derogatory referred to actor Kangana Ranaut as "haramkhor ladki" on national television
Read more
Crime

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Mustaqeem, the killer of Rahul Solanki, confesses to firing shots, weapon seized by police

OpIndia Staff -
In June, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the murder of 27-year-old Rahul Solanki, who was killed by a Muslim mob during the Anti-Hindu riots in Shiv Vihar area of Delhi in February.
Read more

Activist points out over 25 incidents of fake news spread by AltNews co-founder Zubair, who was hailed as ‘fact-checker’ after being booked under POCSO

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Activist Ankur Singh meticulously does a surgical strike on AltNews' propaganda of absolving Mohammed Zubair of spreading misinformation and fake news

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy apologises for moral policing Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde, claims she is against moral policing

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Congress leader Kavitha Reddy on Sunday apologised to Samyuktha Hegde for leading a mob against her for 'indecent behaviour' and wearing sports bra in public.

‘Postpone JEE-NEET, conduct RRB exams,’ how the postpone exams bandwagon revealed their hypocrisy by demanding railway exams be conducted

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The JEE Mains has been conducted smoothly. The JEE Advanced exams will be conducted on the 27th of September.

Birju Das and his family attacked by Ansari and Khurshid over parking in Delhi, Das alleges there is a lot more to the story

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Birju Das and family attacked by Ansari and Khurshid in Delhi, daughters if Das say they were harassing to them from before

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Postpone JEE-NEET, conduct RRB exams,’ how the postpone exams bandwagon revealed their hypocrisy by demanding railway exams be conducted

OpIndia Staff -
The JEE Mains has been conducted smoothly. The JEE Advanced exams will be conducted on the 27th of September.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

From allegations of torturing Sadhvi Pragya in custody to dereliction of duty during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: A brief intro on Mumbai CP Param...

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been recently under fire for criticism in the manner in which the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being investigated
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde had heckled journalist Mahesh Hegde too: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, Kavitha Reddy had joined hands with far-left activist Amulya Leona to publicly heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at Mangaluru airport.
Read more
News Reports

Gauri Lankesh’s brother and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh names over a dozen top actors, models in Kannada film industry drug scandal. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A drug scandal is being unearthed by the Crime Branch officials in Bengaluru, which has now led to the arrest of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi. Many more actress, musicians, are under the police scanner, who have been indirectly linked to the massive drug racket.
Read more
News Reports

Salman Khan fan MP Anubhav Mohanty slapped with domestic violence case by actor wife Priyadarshini

OpIndia Staff -
Anubhav Mohanty, BJD MP from Kendrapara, who bloats his fandom for Salman Khan, has been slapped with domestic violence case by his Ollywood actor wife Barsha Priyadarshini in the SDJM court in Cuttak.
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: One Moin Qureshi marries Hindu girl by promising not to force her to convert, later starts torturing her to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Moin Qureshi under Sections, 498-A and 294-B of the IPC
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

From ‘haramkhor ladki’ to ‘we respect women’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut does a backflip

OpIndia Staff -
A couple of days ago, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had derogatory referred to actor Kangana Ranaut as "haramkhor ladki" on national television
Read more
News Reports

Actress Kangana Ranaut granted Y-category security ahead of Mumbai visit by Union Home Ministry, thanks Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had earlier stated that Shiv Sena workers will 'break Kangana's mouth'. Sanjay Raut had called her 'Haramkhor ladki'.
Read more
News Reports

Agency tasked with providing staff to special Covid-19 hospital in Pune pulls out due to threats and abuse by political groups

OpIndia Staff -
Lifeline, the agency handling the mega COVID facility in COE, Pune, has pulled out citing political pressure and staff harassment.
Read more
Crime

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Mustaqeem, the killer of Rahul Solanki, confesses to firing shots, weapon seized by police

OpIndia Staff -
In June, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the murder of 27-year-old Rahul Solanki, who was killed by a Muslim mob during the Anti-Hindu riots in Shiv Vihar area of Delhi in February.
Read more
News Reports

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh raises Durand Line issue with Pakistan, says Peshawar used to belong to Afghanistan

OpIndia Staff -
Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh raises Durand Line issue with Pakistan, says Peshawar used to be the Afghan winter capital.
Read more
News Reports

Activist points out over 25 incidents of fake news spread by AltNews co-founder Zubair, who was hailed as ‘fact-checker’ after being booked under POCSO

OpIndia Staff -
Activist Ankur Singh meticulously does a surgical strike on AltNews' propaganda of absolving Mohammed Zubair of spreading misinformation and fake news
Read more
News Reports

Centre cracks down on foreign funding of Christian evangelical organisations, suspends FCRA licences of four

OpIndia Staff -
Two US-based Christian donors, the Seventh Day Adventist Church and Baptist Church are also under the watch of the Ministry.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy apologises for moral policing Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde, claims she is against moral policing

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Congress leader Kavitha Reddy on Sunday apologised to Samyuktha Hegde for leading a mob against her for 'indecent behaviour' and wearing sports bra in public.
Read more
News Reports

India becomes the country with the second-highest number of Coronavirus cases in the world, overtakes Brazil

OpIndia Staff -
India today overtook Brazil to occupy the second spot on Coronavirus cases, while the United States remains in the top spot
Read more
News Reports

‘Postpone JEE-NEET, conduct RRB exams,’ how the postpone exams bandwagon revealed their hypocrisy by demanding railway exams be conducted

OpIndia Staff -
The JEE Mains has been conducted smoothly. The JEE Advanced exams will be conducted on the 27th of September.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
446,204FollowersFollow
319,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com