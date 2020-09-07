From ‘haramkhor ladki’ to ‘we respect women’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut does a backflip

Days after Sanjay Raut addressed actor Kangana Ranaut as “haramkhor ladki”, triggering widespread outrage over the crass remarks made by him against a woman with dissenting opinions, the foulmouthed Shiv Sena spokesperson appears to be in a damage control mode as he posted a tweet alleging that his remarks for the actor have been misconstrued by “some with malicious intent” as an insult to women.

Raut, who finds himself in a soup after patently making abusive remark against actor Kangana, had to resort to citing the great legacies of Hindutva icons such as Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap to salvage the spiralling situation and convince the critiques that his party, Shiv Sena, respects women. Sanjay Raut and Shiv Sena has been at the receiving end of criticism after the Shiv Sena spokesperson used unparliamentary language against a fellow citizen.

In a bid to whip up regional chauvinism, the Shiv Sena spokesperson further added that those who have been alleging that Shiv Sena has insulted women have themselves insulted Mumbai and the city’s deity Mumbai Devi. “But one should not forget the fact that those making these allegations have themselves insulted Mumbai and our Mumbai Devi,” Raut said in the tweet.

“Shiv Sena will continue to fight for the pride of women, this is what our great Shivsena supremo taught us…,” Raut said.

Sanjay Raut had called Kangana Ranaut “haramkhor ladki”

Raut’s response claiming that Shiv Sena stands for the pride of women do not jibe with the abusive remarks he made against actor Kangana Ranaut after she voiced her concerns about Mumbai resembling Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the wake of a series of ‘Azaadi slogan’ graffiti that had come up in Mumbai. Kangana had raised objections over the Aazadi graffitis on the streets of Mumbai. But, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had allegedly threatened her to not return to Mumbai.

Kangana had then claimed that no big daddy can stop her from coming to Mumbai. Responding to Kangana’s comment, the Shiv Sena leader said, “Maharashtra ka baap Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hai... Mujhe lagata hai asa vakti ke baap ko idhaar la kar dikahan padega.. aapka ki baap dikhaya agar hai toh (The father of Maharashtra is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj… We need to bring Kangana’s daddy here and show him around… You (reporter) too show your father, if you have any).”

On being asked by the News Nation reporter whether he will take unlawful steps to prevent Kangana Ranaut from entering Mumbai, Sanjay Raut replied, “What is law? Did that girl respect the law in the manner in which she spoke? Why are you acting as the lawyer of that ‘haramkhor’ girl?”