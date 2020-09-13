On Sunday, netizens took a dig at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor after the party supremo Sonia Gandhi went abroad along with Rahul Gandhi for her annual medical checkup. As per reports, the duo will miss the first few days of the Parliamentary session during which the Congress party is expected to oppose three ordinances put forth by the BJP.

In a tweet, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala informed, “Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi is travelling today onwards for a routine follow up & medical check up, which was deferred due to the pandemic. She is accompanied by Sh. Rahul Gandhi. We take this opportunity to thank everyone for their concern & good wishes.”

However, soon, Shashi Tharoor became the subject of a social media backlash. Netizens were miffed at his tweets targetting Union Home Minister Amit Shah for undergoing treatment for Coronavirus at a private hospital instead of AIIMS Delhi. This is despite the fact that the Home Minister eventually shifted to AIIMS for further treatment, post his recovery from the Chinese virus.

Replying to a tweet that referred to AIIMS as the ‘temples of modern India’, the Congress legislator had peddled his political agenda at the expense of a rival politician’s health. In his tweet, Shashi Tharoor had said, “True. Wonder why our Home Minister, when ill, chose not to go to AIIMS but to a private hospital in a neighbouring state. Public institutions need the patronage of the powerful if they are to inspire public confidence.”

True. Wonder why our Home Minister, when ill, chose not to go to AIIMS but to a private hospital in a neighbouring state. Public institutions need the patronage of the powerful if they are to inspire public confidence. https://t.co/HxVqdREura — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 3, 2020

Netizens quiz Shashi Tharoor

When the news of Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi came to the fore, netizens were quick to pose stinging questions to the Congress MP from Kerala. Pakistani activist Arif Aajakia said, “I would like to get some gyaan (knowledge), full of wisdom from mahaan gyaani Shashi Tharoor ji.”

I would like to get some gyaan, full of wisdom from mahaan gyaani @ShashiTharoor ji.. https://t.co/N2jEQeF01Y pic.twitter.com/2GDD0xppuY — Arif Aajakia (@arifaajakia) September 13, 2020

Another user asked whether it was okay for Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for medical treatment but not Home Minister to visit a private hospital in India. He questioned as to why the Congress supremo did get admitted to AIIMS.

Btw @ShashiTharoor ,

has Sonia gone abroad for medical treatment?

Not in AIIMS?

Oh ok https://t.co/gBnWk3qAhB — Sudhir Puthran 🇮🇳 (@SudhirPuthran) September 13, 2020

Other users were quick to point out the hypocrisy.

Hypocrisy! Antonio kyu nhi gai Nehru wale AIIMS me?? For regular check up she gone to US. #AmitShah https://t.co/as4pYS9cdY — Aditya Khade आदित्य खाडे (@adityyya__) September 13, 2020

Wonder why our beloved CONGRESS President Smt. Sonia Gandhi & Upcoming Youth Leader Rahul Gandhi, when need a routine health checkup, chose not to go to AIIMS or ANY Indian Hospital, but fly out of INDIA.



Nehru-Gandhi family need to set some examples. Isn’t it @ShashiTharoor ? https://t.co/w13OPF06L0 — Sunny Sindhu (@sunnysingh695) September 13, 2020

Another user asked, “Do congressmen keep their brains in a jar while tweeting?”

That ironical moment when Dr.Tharoor questions the Home Minister for going to a private hospital in INDIA for medical check up but forgets that his own boss just left the country for a foreign country for medical check up!Do congressmen keep their brains in a jar while tweeting? https://t.co/dX6ny9hK4d — Dev (@dudenator) September 13, 2020

Advocate Prashant reminded Shashi Tharoor of his own words and inquired, “Why didn’t you ask this to Sonia ji?”

True. Wonder why our President Sonia Ji, when ill, chose to go to Abroad but not to a AIIMS hospital in a neighbouring state. Public institutions need the patronage of the powerful if they are to inspire public confidence

-Shashi Tharoor

Why didnt you ask this to Sonia Ji pic.twitter.com/xKqjupWQpY — Prashanth Hindu|ಪ್ರಶಾಂತ್ ಹಿಂದು|प्रशांत हिंदू| (@Prashanth1237) September 13, 2020

However, now that the party supremo had chosen to travel abroad for regular medical checkups, Shashi Tharoor has nothing to say about the importance of public institutions receiving the patronage of the ‘powerful’.