Sunday, September 13, 2020
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Nehru got AIIMS made, then why is Sonia Gandhi going abroad for ‘routine medical checkup’, netizens ask Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor had criticised home minister Amit Shah for getting treated for Coronavirus at a private hospital in India instead of AIIMS

OpIndia Staff
Shashi Tharoor quizzed by netizens after Sonia Gandhi travels abroad for medical checkup
Shashi Tharoor (Photo Credits: The Asian Age)
3

On Sunday, netizens took a dig at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor after the party supremo Sonia Gandhi went abroad along with Rahul Gandhi for her annual medical checkup. As per reports, the duo will miss the first few days of the Parliamentary session during which the Congress party is expected to oppose three ordinances put forth by the BJP.

In a tweet, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala informed, “Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi is travelling today onwards for a routine follow up & medical check up, which was deferred due to the pandemic. She is accompanied by Sh. Rahul Gandhi. We take this opportunity to thank everyone for their concern & good wishes.”

However, soon, Shashi Tharoor became the subject of a social media backlash. Netizens were miffed at his tweets targetting Union Home Minister Amit Shah for undergoing treatment for Coronavirus at a private hospital instead of AIIMS Delhi. This is despite the fact that the Home Minister eventually shifted to AIIMS for further treatment, post his recovery from the Chinese virus.

Replying to a tweet that referred to AIIMS as the ‘temples of modern India’, the Congress legislator had peddled his political agenda at the expense of a rival politician’s health. In his tweet, Shashi Tharoor had said, “True. Wonder why our Home Minister, when ill, chose not to go to AIIMS but to a private hospital in a neighbouring state. Public institutions need the patronage of the powerful if they are to inspire public confidence.”

Netizens quiz Shashi Tharoor

When the news of Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi came to the fore, netizens were quick to pose stinging questions to the Congress MP from Kerala. Pakistani activist Arif Aajakia said, “I would like to get some gyaan (knowledge), full of wisdom from mahaan gyaani Shashi Tharoor ji.”

Another user asked whether it was okay for Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for medical treatment but not Home Minister to visit a private hospital in India. He questioned as to why the Congress supremo did get admitted to AIIMS.

Other users were quick to point out the hypocrisy.

Another user asked, “Do congressmen keep their brains in a jar while tweeting?”

Advocate Prashant reminded Shashi Tharoor of his own words and inquired, “Why didn’t you ask this to Sonia ji?”

However, now that the party supremo had chosen to travel abroad for regular medical checkups, Shashi Tharoor has nothing to say about the importance of public institutions receiving the patronage of the ‘powerful’.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

