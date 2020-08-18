Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Police complaint filed against ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui for making crass remarks against Lord Ram and Sita maa, mocking Godhra victims

Shivam Rawat said, "I have come to realise that if such behaviour is left unquestioned, it will only encourage others to further indulge in blatant Hinduphobia with impunity."
Pakistan: The extra-judicial killing of Hayat Baloch at the hands of Frontier Corps. Read details

According to SSP (Turbat), an internal investigation by the Frontier Corps found that the accused personnel 'reacted in haste' and handed him over to the police for further probe into the extra-judicial killing of the 25-year-old student.
1984 Sikh massacre: When former Indian cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan rescued Sikh teammates from an irate mob

Former Indian cricket opener and UP minister Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday, August 16, due to COVID-19 related complications
Sanjay Raut insults medical professionals, says ‘compounders know better than doctors’, IMA seeks his resignation

In an interview with ABP's Marathi channel on 15th August, Raut said that doctors do not know anything and he takes his medicines from compounders (assistants).
Supreme Court dismisses plea to transfer money collected under the PM CARES Fund set up for COVID-19 relief to the NDRF

The apex court bench comprising of justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah held that there is no need to transfer funds under the PM CARES to NDRF.
Days after recovering from coronavirus, Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday early morning at 2:30 AM after he complained of breathing distress. Some reports suggest that he was suffering from respiratory problems.

The team of doctors who are monitoring Amit Shah is led by Dr Randeep Guleria. The hospital, as of now, has not specified any specific reason as to why he has been admitted. He was currently under home isolation since he had been infected with the Chinese virus earlier in the month.

Twelve days after testing positive the Home Minister had on August 14, tested negative for the Wuhan Coronavirus. He had taken to Twitter to confirm that he had tested negative for the pathogen.

He said, “I thank God and I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. I will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.”

The former BJP President was diagnosed with coronavirus on August 2 and was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital following the advice of doctors.

The hospital, as of now, has not specified any specific reason as to why Amit Shah has been admitted.
Plea seeks to bring criminal contempt proceedings against controversial actress Swara Bhasker after remarks against Ram Mandir: Read details

The sanction for prosecution against Swara Bhasker was sought for her remarks on the Ram Mandir verdict.
Will legally proceed to recover damages from rioters, UAPA invoked: Karnataka CM on Bengaluru violence

UAPA Act has been invoked against Islamists responsible for the recent Bengaluru violence. Goonda ACT might be invoked.
Contempt row: 41 lawyers appeal to the Supreme Court against the conviction of Prashant Bhushan

Earlier, the apex court observed that the insinuation by Prashant Bhushan is not an attack against an individual but on the institution itself
Prashant Bhushan to file a review petition against SC judgement holding him guilty of contempt of court

Prashant Bhushan will file a review petition challenging the SC's August 14 judgement holding him guilty of comtempt of court
