Sunday, September 13, 2020
Home News Reports Shia shopkeeper gunned down in broad daylight in Pakistan amidst rising anti-Shia sentiments
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Shia shopkeeper gunned down in broad daylight in Pakistan amidst rising anti-Shia sentiments

While no groups have claimed responsibility for the crime, the role of local Deobandi sponsored militant outfits are suspected behind the murder.

OpIndia Staff
Shia shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan amidst rising Anti-Shia sentiments
Deceased Qaisar Abbas (Photo credits: Twitter/ Amber Zaidi)
3

The anti-Shia sentiment in Sunni-majority Pakistan has been on a drastic rise. On September 6, a shopkeeper in Kohat city in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan was gunned down by an unidentified miscreant.

Reportedly, the victim has been identified as one Qaisar Abbas. He was a Shia Muslim by faith. In the CCTV footage that has gone viral on social media, an assailant barges into the store and fires shot at Abbas from a point-blank range. The victim is then collapsing on the chair while the other customers in the shop rush out for help.

While no groups have claimed responsibility for the crime, the role of local Deobandi sponsored militant outfits are suspected behind the murder. A picture of the deceased, lying on a stretcher and soaked in blood, is also doing the rounds on the internet.

The corpse of Qaisar Abbas (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Hanif Abbas)

Sunni extremists lead anti-Shia protests in Pakistan

On Friday, thousands of Sunni extremists hit the streets of Karachi to lead anti-Shia protests, thereby escalating tensions between the two Islamic sects and sparking fears of a series of violent events. The rally took place near the Jinnah Mausoleum, also known as Mazar-e-Quaid. The Sunni extremists were affiliated with anti-Shia groups such as Sipah-e-Sahaba and Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan.

- Advertisement -

Several videos of the said protests have come to light. In one such video, Sunni extremists atop buses can be seen waving flags and shouting Anti-Shia slogans. “Kafir, Kafir Shia Kafir (Infidels, infidels, Shia infidels)”, the demonstrators were heard as saying. In another video, Sunni extremists associated with Sipah Sahaba can be seen pelting stones at an Imambargah (congregation halls for Shia Muslims during ceremonies) during their demonstrations in Karachi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill normalises casteism through ‘joke’, deletes tweet after getting called out by netizens

OpIndia Staff -
Congress spokesperson Shergill shares joke with casteist slur, later deletes after backlash.
Read more
Opinions

On this day, seven years ago, BJP declared Narendra Modi as PM candidate. I never thought he’d win

Nirwa Mehta -
13th September, 2013, just few months ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha elections, then BJP President Rajnath Singh held a press conference in New Delhi. He was accompanied with the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more

Nehru got AIIMS made, then why is Sonia Gandhi going abroad for ‘routine medical checkup’, netizens ask Shashi Tharoor

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor faces criticism after Sonia Gandhi travels abroad for treatment as he had slammed Amit Shah for treatment in pvt hospital

Days after resigning from RJD, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away, Lalu Yadav tweets condolences from jail

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had recently resigned from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while being lodged in AIIMS, Delhi, for COVID treatment.

Narendra Modi is a fascist

Media Nirwa Mehta -
When chief ministers of non-BJP-ruled states clamp down on freedom of press, it clearly means Prime Minister Modi is a fascist.

Man’s hand chopped off because of ‘786’ tattoo? Read how ‘liberals’ tried to shield a man accused of molesting a minor

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In past few days, 'liberals' have taken to social media to claim that a man, 28-year-old Akhlaq Salami, was a victim of a hate crime. They claimed that his hand was 'chopped off' because it was tattooed with '786', the numerical equivalent of the Arabic phrase 'Bismillah' in Islam.

Recently Popular

News Reports

NCB to summon 25 Bollywood celebrities as Rhea Chakraborty reveals Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet consumed drugs, Karan Johar’s party under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
In her statement to NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Entertainment

Dandekar sisters, celebrity stylist mysteriously delete their ‘Release Rhea’ Instagram post

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar, who had put up social media post demanding Rhea Chakraborty's release from NCB custody, have now mysteriously deleted their posts.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
Politics

I enjoyed this cartoon of a veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief ‘CM’: BJP MP shares the Uddhav Thackeray cartoon

OpIndia Staff -
Sharing the 'offensive' cartoon, the BJP MP said he enjoyed the cartoon of a "woman-bullying, veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief" Uddhav Thackeray.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese Virologist Li Meng-Yan says she has evidence to prove that Coronavirus was made in Wuhan lab

OpIndia Staff -
Virologist Li Meng-Yan had earlier claimed that China and WHO knew about the coronavirus long before they cautioned the world about it
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Shia shopkeeper gunned down in broad daylight in Pakistan amidst rising anti-Shia sentiments

OpIndia Staff -
A Shia shopkeeper in Kohat city in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan was gunned down by an unidentified miscreant
Read more
Political History of India

How the sad demise of a Holy Seer brought back the memory of Indira Gandhi’s blatant abuse of power

Sharad Yadav -
Shri Kesavananda Bharti Sripadagalavaru, a prominent spiritual leader, left for his heavenly abode on Sunday, September 6th.
Read more
News Reports

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill normalises casteism through ‘joke’, deletes tweet after getting called out by netizens

OpIndia Staff -
Congress spokesperson Shergill shares joke with casteist slur, later deletes after backlash.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s attempts to woo FATF face hurdles from opposition parties over fears of misuse of laws against them

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan govt could not pass laws aimed at removing Pakistan from FATF grey list due to non-cooperation by opposition parties
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP worker Ganesh Roy found hanging from a tree, family alleges murder by TMC workers

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Ganesh Roy was found dead hanging from a tree in Goghat in West Bengal, his family has accused TMC of the murder
Read more
Opinions

On this day, seven years ago, BJP declared Narendra Modi as PM candidate. I never thought he’d win

Nirwa Mehta -
13th September, 2013, just few months ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha elections, then BJP President Rajnath Singh held a press conference in New Delhi. He was accompanied with the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Prashant Bhushan suggests Anna movement was RSS conspiracy, father Shanti seeks referendum in Kashmir in interview with Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan and his father Shanti Bhushan appeared in an interview with Rajdeep Sardesai on India Today.
Read more
News Reports

Nehru got AIIMS made, then why is Sonia Gandhi going abroad for ‘routine medical checkup’, netizens ask Shashi Tharoor

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor faces criticism after Sonia Gandhi travels abroad for treatment as he had slammed Amit Shah for treatment in pvt hospital
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: 14-year-old Hindu girl kidnapped, forcibly converted, and married to her Muslim abductor in Sindh

OpIndia Staff -
An affidavit apparently submitted by the Hindu girl said that her age is 18 years, while her birth certificate says she is 14
Read more
News Reports

Days after resigning from RJD, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away, Lalu Yadav tweets condolences from jail

OpIndia Staff -
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had recently resigned from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while being lodged in AIIMS, Delhi, for COVID treatment.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,811FansLike
450,879FollowersFollow
14,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com