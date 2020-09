Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar, who had put up social media post demanding Rhea Chakraborty’s release from NCB custody, have now mysteriously deleted their posts.





Anusha and Shibani along with other celebrities had taken to social media to demand Chakraborty’s release. Bollywood stylist Monica Dogra, in her post had claimed that Rhea was coerced by NCB to make self-incriminating statements and hence she should be released.

Another celebrity stylist Anisha Jain, too, along with Dandekar sisters deleted her post.

Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend, Shibani, had earlier last week taken to social media to vocally lend her support to Rhea and attacked Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande for questioning Chakraborty. On Saturday, it was reported that Chakraborty has disclosed at least 25 celebrity names who procured and consumed drugs. In a shocking disclosure, Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly confessed that actress Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta had consumed narcotics substance. Sushant’s friend Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra names have also been mentioned by Rhea during her interrogation.