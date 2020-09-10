Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by the Narcotic Control Bureau over the drug allegations in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case sparked a ‘Patriarchy’ debate on social media. Soon after Sushant’s ex-girlfriend and co-star, Ankita Lokhande penned down her stand on Sushant’s death and Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, the pseudo- feminists tore into Ankita, dubbing her as a “princess of patriarchy”.

Defending Rhea, her friend and actor Farhan Akhtar’s girl Shibani Dandekar took to her social media accounts to slam Ankita Lokhande for just jumping on the bandwagon and playing a “major role” in the “witch-hunt” against Rhea.

Taking to Instagram Shibani Dandekar wrote: “Such a grotesque letter by (Ankita). This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this ‘witch-hunt’ and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough Ankita! No one has more hate in their heart (?) than you”.

Instagram post by Shibani Dandekar

Interestingly Shibani Dandekar’s post was also liked by Bollywood entertainer Malaika Arora’s sister Amrita Arora.

Post liked by Amrita Arora

- Advertisement -

Shibani also took to Twitter to lash out at Ankita for “capitalising on Rhea being targeted.” In response to a tweet, directed at Ankita’s post, Shibani wrote, “This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!” (sic)

Responding to another user, who said it’s Rhea’s “intelligence and strength that scares her haters,” Shibani said, “Thank you for saying this… good to see people thinking about this and not being swayed by the media narrative as well as that of @anky1912 who only spews hate for her own fame.”

And then, the saga began. Many other, pseudo-feminists took to the microblogging site to launch a scathing attack on Ankita Lokhande. The Wire ‘journalist’ Rohini Singh too shared Ankita’s post and expressed sympathy for Rhea, who incidentally is the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. While playing the usual victim card, Singh questioned how could Rhea be held accountable for the conduct and choices of a 34-year-old man? “Because everyone needs a woman to blame for the tragedy of a man”, lamented the ‘journalist’.

Another princess of patriarchy. A 28 year old woman is being held responsible for the conduct and choices of a 34 year old man because everyone needs a woman to blame for the tragedy of a man. https://t.co/AdDrD4uFbQ — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) September 9, 2020

Responding to Rohini’s Tweet, Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh also opinied that Rhea Chakraborty cannot not be blamed because the 34-year-old actor knew what he was consuming, no one was force feeding it to him, exclaimed Shaikh.

It’s not 2 seconds of fame but she’s talking about her ideology which will be against yours or mine or whosoever! Talking about what she wrote-SSR was 34 & knew what he was consuming, wasn’t forced fed, so cannot blame Rhea for him taking drugs! As simple as that! — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) September 10, 2020

Similarly, the Indian Express journalist Priyanka Sharma also slammed Ankita Lokhande by calling her “toxic to another level”. While Sharma lambasted at Ankita for character assasinating Rhea, the journalist probably forgot that Rhea had herself admitted to consuming hard drugs.

Man, you are toxic to another level! You can make personal comments on Rhea by saying “maybe she liked consuming it,” when even NCB didn’t say that but have audacity to lecture others on civility. — Priyanka Sharma (@iPriyanka_S) September 9, 2020

In her subsequent Tweet, the Indian Express journalist went into a tirade against the Narcotic Control Bureau, saying that it is the agency that must be called out because they are the ones who called Sushant a “drug consumer”.

NCB called him a drug consumer. Call out NCB, the agency justice-mongers are hanging on to. Ankita Lokhande is shaming a woman using “drug consumption” as a reason. Drug addiction or consumption is NOT A CHARACTER CERTIFICATE. But to understand this needs learning and unlearning. — Priyanka Sharma (@iPriyanka_S) September 10, 2020

Questions directed at Rhea by Ankita Lokhande unnerves the ‘pseudo-feminists’

Following Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest actor Ankita, who has vociferously sought justice for Sushant from the start, in her letter had questioned why Rhea, who openly claimed that Sushant was depressed, allowed him to consume drugs, knowing that his condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. “She was the closest person to him at that time. On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him,” wondered Ankita.

After three days of interrogation, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday arrested Rhea under various sections of NDPS.in a drug case linked to Sushant’s death, following which she was sent in judicial custody till September 22 by a local court. The hearing in her bail applications was held today. The orders on the bail plea will be pronounced on Friday.