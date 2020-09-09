Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Updated:

‘Swamy ki Chetavani’: Subramanian Swamy cites ‘peace proposal’ from Mahabharata, asks BJP to sack IT-cell chief

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP said that as the party 'did not want to defend him' and there is no forum in the party to seek the opinion of the cadre, he will now have to defend himself.

OpIndia Staff
Swamy asks BJP to sack Amit Malviya
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (L) and BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya (R)
8

A day after senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy accused the party’s Information and Technology (IT) cell head Amit Malviya of running a campaign against him, he has now issued a ‘final warning’ to the BJP to act against Amit Malviya.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy gave an ultimatum to the BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda saying that if Amit Malaviya is not removed from the BJP IT cell by Thursday then he will have to defend himself.

Swamy, citing the ‘peace proposal’ incident from the Mahabharata, said his proposal was nothing but a ‘five villages compromise’ proposal to BJP president JP Nadda as he demanded sacking of Malviya. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP said that as the party ‘did not want to defend him’ and there is no forum in the party to seek the opinion of the cadre, he will now have to defend himself.

The ‘five-village compromise’ refers to the peace proposal brought before Duryodhana on behalf of the Pandavas. Lord Krishna, ahead of the Kurukshetra war, went to Hastinapura to propose a compromise between the two sides. According to the peace proposal, Pandavas were ready to avoid war if Duryodhana lets them have only 5 villages, the minimum required to sustain. The five villages were – Indraprastha, Panprastha, Sonprastha, Tilprastha, and Vyagprastha.

Though the Pandavas deserved equal share of the kingdom, they were ready for the compromise, because they did not want to spill the blood of their family members in the war.

Subramanian Swamy’s war of words against Amit Malviya

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter to accuse BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya of running a campaign against him using fake tweets.

The senior leader said that the BJP IT cell has gone rogue and alleged that some of its members were putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks against him. Attacking Malviya, Swamy had also warned that he should not be held accountable if his angered followers made counter personal attacks just as BJP cannot be held responsible for the rogue IT cell of the party.

Subramanian Swamy’s remarks came after some of the videos of him where he had made comments against the Modi government and the construction of Ram Temple went viral on the internet. There were also some memes and posts showing Swamy as a ‘Chinese agent’.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

