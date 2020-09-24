Thursday, September 24, 2020
“Reports say otherwise”: Justice Lalit rejects Sudha Bharadwaj’s bail plea sought on medical grounds

Justice Rastogi, who was on the Bench hearing plea, rebuked Grover for making a statement before the Bombay High Court that the report was false.

OpIndia Staff
Urban Naxal Sudha Bharadwaj pleads for bail
Sudha Bharadwaj, Courtesy: navodayatimes
A Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice UU Lalit dismissed as withdrawn the bail plea filed by ‘Urban Naxal’ Sudha Bhardwaj’ against the order of the Bombay High Court in which the court had rejected his plea seeking interim bail on medical grounds last month.

Bharadwaj who is lodged in jail since 2018 had moved the Bombay High Court seeking interim bail after her pleas was rejected by the special NIA court. Bharadwaj, who was represented in the Supreme Court by Advocate Vrinda Grover, had pleaded that she suffered from comorbidities and was at higher risk of Covid-19. Justice Lalit said that her medical report was “good”.

Grover further pleaded that Bharadwaj also had a heart condition therefore she needed a full cardio profile and that she was only requesting for an interim bail, she will be back. She pointed out that charges have not yet been framed against Bharadwaj. When Justice Lalit asked her about the status of investigation, Grover said that there was a conspiracy hatched against her client. Justice Lalit remarked that the court not be able to grant her plea solely on medical grounds as her reports said otherwise.

Justice Rastogi, who was on the Bench hearing plea, rebuked Grover for making a statement before the Bombay High Court that the report was false. “Who made the statement in the High Court saying that this report was false”, Justice Rastogi questioned Gover.

Justice Lalit told Grover that the court would dismiss the application if she did withdrew it.

The Bhima Koregaon Case

Bharadwaj along with several other ‘intellectuals’ was arrested in relation to the Bhima Koregaon violence. An event called Elgar Parishad was organised in 2018 to commemorate the battle of Bhima Koregaon in which Dalits had fought in the British Army with the Peshwas which had resulted in extreme violence.

