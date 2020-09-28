Another temple attack has happened in Andhra Pradesh. This time some unknown miscreants vandalized the Nandi idol in a Shiva temple in Agara Mangalam village in Gangadhara Nellore Mandal of Chittoor district. As per the report by ANI, Senthil Kumar, SP Chittoor, said that the Gangadhara Nellore police station received a call about the incident on Sunday morning.

#Breaking | Temples still under attack in Andhra Pradesh. A 5th temple in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh attacked, Nandi idol in the temple vandalized. | #AndhraTempleAttacks pic.twitter.com/F18M8rujRS — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 28, 2020

“The police immediately rushed to the spot and started probing the matter. The Nandi idol was found broken into pieces nearby its pedestal. The police inquired from the local people about the incident,” he said. A case has been filed in the matter, and the investigation is underway.

Continuous attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh

There has been a surge of attacks on Temples in Andhra Pradesh in recent weeks. The 12th century Kasi Visweswara Swamy temple was attacked a few days back in which some miscreants barged in the temple and damaged the Nandi idol.

The century-old wooden chariot of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi area in Sakhinetipalli Mandal in East Godavari district was gutted to ashes earlier this month. A CBI probe had been ordered in the case.

In February, a 50 feet tall ancient chariot of Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple at Bhogolu village of Bitragunta Mandal in Nellore district was set on fire. Several Hindu god and goddess idols and flex banners in Pithapuram city in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh were desecrated by unknown miscreants in January this year.