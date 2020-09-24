Delhi riots accused and former JNU student Umar Khalid sent to judicial custody till October 22

Delhi riots accused and former JNU student Umar Khalid has been sent to judicial custody till October 22 by a Delhi court. Khalid was booked by Special Cell of Delhi police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in relation to the riots that had taken place in Northeast Delhi.

On September 21, a Delhi court had rejected Khalid’s plea in which he had requested the court to be allowed to meet his family. Khalid had contended in his plea that he had been the custody for “extraordinarily” long time and that he was given oral assurance that he would be allowed to meet his family. His request was opposed by the Investigating Officer who had said that Khalid was non-cooperative during the investigation and that he might hinder the investigation process of set free.

Alleged Role in Delhi Riots

Khalid was arrested by the police September 14 for his alleged involvement in the horrific Northeast Delhi riots. He was summoned by the police for investigation and was later arrested. In a charge sheet filed by the Delhi police and admitted by the court, it is alleged that Khalid had hatched the conspiracy of the anti-Hindu Delhi riots along with his friends during the visit of the US President Trump to India. Khalid had allegedly met the former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain and another accused Khalid Saifi to assure logistical support during the riots through his contacts in the PFI.