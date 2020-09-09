US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, reportedly by a Norwegian parliamentarian for brokering the UAE-Israel peace deal. As per a report by Fox News, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament and chairman to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, submitted the nomination.

Tybring-Gjedde reportedly praised Trump for his efforts to end conflicts between nations worldwide. He had also previously submitted a nomination for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 for his Singapore summit which hosted Kim Jong-un.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees, The Norwegian leader told to Fox News in an exclusive interview.

Tybring-Gjedde, a four-term parliamentarian has Witten in his nomination letter to the Nobel Peace Prize committee that Trump’s administration has played a key role in establishing contact and talks between nations indulged in conflict.

Clrifying that he is “not a big Trump supporter” anyway, Tybring-Gjedde further told Fox News that “The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts – not on the way he behaves sometimes.” The Norwegian leader further added that the people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump.

“For example, Barack Obama did nothing”, Tybring-Gjedde added.