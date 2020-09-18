Friday, September 18, 2020
Home News Reports Journalist Rohini Singh claims woman protester was harassed by UP police, both the ‘victim’...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Journalist Rohini Singh claims woman protester was harassed by UP police, both the ‘victim’ and police deny the claim

Refuting claims of sexual harassment as alleged by Rohini Singh, the female protestor emphasised, "They did not do anything to me. Nothing was deliberate. The theory of 'harassment' is just misunderstanding."

OpIndia Staff
UP police dismisses claims of Rohini Singh about harassment of protestors
Rohini Singh (left), photo shared by the journalist (right), images via Twitter/ Rohini Singh
301

On Friday, ‘journalist’ Rohini Singh took to Twitter to claim sexual harassment of female demonstrators at the hands of police personnel during protests over unemployment in Uttar Pradesh.

While sharing a picture of a female protestor being manhandled, she wrote, “If you are a mother, then, this picture should fill you with anger. If you are a father, then, this picture should worry you. If you are a brother, then, this picture should boil your blood.”

She further continued, “When girls step out of their house in UP, they are faced with eve-teasing and rape. But, they are being subjected to the same treatment by the police.” Invoking political connotations, Rohini Singh asked, “Is this ‘Ram Rajya’?”

But the ‘victim’ in the photo herself has denied the claims of Rohini Singh. The woman has has said that she was not harassed by police, and it was a case of mistaken identity.

Screengrab of the tweet by Rohini Singh

Female protestor refutes claims of ‘deliberate’ harassment

- Advertisement -

In a video shared by popular social media user Ankur Singh, the female protestor said, “My name is Kanchi Singh. We were protesting near Gate no. 1 of Lucknow university. I was made to sit in the police van just like other protestors.” Citing mistaken identity, Singh clarified, “They mistook me for a boy due to my dress and made me sit in the van.” Refuting claims of sexual harassment at the hands of the police personnel as alleged by Rohini Singh, she emphasised, “They did not do anything to me. Nothing was deliberate. The theory of ‘harassment’ is just misunderstanding.”

UP Police denies allegations of sexual harassment

In a statement, the Police Commissionerate Lucknow clarified, “We want to clarify that it was important to disperse the protestors in light of the law and order situation. Since the crowd was huge, it was difficult to distinguish between the genders on the basis of their outfit. By mistake, the female protestor was taken away by the police personnel, after mistaking her for a man. Even the female protestor has acknowledged the misunderstanding caused over the attire. The Police Commissionerate Lucknow respects women and expresses regret over the incident.”

Rohini Singh targets Gujarat government with fake news

This is not the first that the journalist has tried to target BJP State governments with misleading news stories. Earlier in May, Rohini Singh authored an article for ‘The Wire’, titled- “Behind Ahmedabad’s Ventilator Controversy, a Backstory of Connections to Top BJP Leaders” which alleged that the Narendra Modi government is procuring 5000 ventilators from a Rajkot based firm which has already been accused of supplying substandard breathing machines to the Ahmedabad’s largest COVID-19 hospital.

However, the Press Information Bureau of India took cognisance of the lies and deceit peddled by Ms Singh in The Wire. The official Twitter handle of PIB issued a tweet denouncing the article published on the leftist rag as fake. PIB claimed that the ventilators which Ms Singh is talking about in her article were not procured but were received as a donation. It further added that the quality of the ventilators, which is continuously being ridiculed in the article published on The Wire was in accordance with the required medical standards.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

After recent spate of ‘Love Jihad’ cases, Yogi Adityanath govt may bring ordinance to check forced religious conversion: Report

OpIndia Staff -
After a large number of religious conversions linked to 'love jihad' in the state, UP govt may promulgate an ordinance against forced religious conversions.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

Rahul Gandhi opposes Agriculture reform by Modi govt, even though Congress had promised the same in election manifesto: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi claimed that the three bills, which aim to reform agricultural marketing, is nothing but a new form of 'Zamindari' and some friends of PM Modi will be the 'Zamindars' of New India
Read more

Hamas linked Islamist organisation wants Netflix ‘Cuties’ banned because ‘to make matters worse’, it portrays Islam ‘negatively’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CAIR, which is linked with the Islamic terrorist organisation Hamas, has raised objections against the controversial Netflix movie 'Cuties' claiming that the movie demeans Islam

How YS Jaganmohan Reddy held the Judiciary to ransom after a PIL was filed to ‘clean politics up’

Opinions Guest Author -
Even before the debate on Justice Gogoi’s tenure settles, a fresh attempt to breach independence is seeming to blow from down south.

Menace of alleged Love Jihad spreading across India like wildfire: 20 cases reported from UP and other states in the last 2 months

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The menace of alleged Love Jihad has rapidly been spreading its tentacles across many parts of the country

On his 70th birthday, PM Modi fondly recalls his teacher and mentor, read how he was as a student

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nation wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he celebrates his 70th birthday today.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Lease of AMU school expires, family of former Jat King demand return of a part of land given by the king 90 years ago...

OpIndia Staff -
Former Jat king and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had leased 3.04 acres of land to AMU in 1929 for setting up a school
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Is India going under lockdown once again from September 25?

OpIndia Staff -
PIB has debunked rumours on social media about the reimposition of lockdown from September 25 in the wake of Coronavirus surge.
Read more

Latest News

Government and Policy

After recent spate of ‘Love Jihad’ cases, Yogi Adityanath govt may bring ordinance to check forced religious conversion: Report

OpIndia Staff -
After a large number of religious conversions linked to 'love jihad' in the state, UP govt may promulgate an ordinance against forced religious conversions.
Read more
News Reports

After Coronavirus and the Bubonic plague alert, thousands infected by bacterial outbreak after factory leak in China: Details

OpIndia Staff -
As the world is struggling with the Wuhan coronavirus, reports of an outbreak of another disease are emerging from China.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist Rohini Singh claims woman protester was harassed by UP police, both the ‘victim’ and police deny the claim

OpIndia Staff -
Rejecting the claims of Rohinit Singh, the woman protester said that police had mistaken her for male due to her outfit, and she was not harassed
Read more
News Reports

Disha Salian had both pre-fall and post-fall injuries: Forensics expert Dr Dinesh Rao

OpIndia Staff -
Forensic expert Dr Dinesh Rao said on Republic TV that Disha Salian had two kinds of injuries, pre-fall and post-fall
Read more
News Reports

Viral video: How the family of a Hindu woman thrashed a Muslim man harassing her, and why the police arrested them all

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu woman from Karnataka sweet-talked the Muslim youth into meeting her to teach him a lesson
Read more
News Reports

NCRB data reveals that farmer suicides have been the lowest in India since 1995

OpIndia Staff -
The majority of farmer suicides took place in Maharashtra (38.2%), followed by Karnataka (19.4%), Madhya Pradesh (7.8%), Andhra Pradesh (10%), Telangana (4.9%), and Chhattisgarh (4.9%).
Read more
Political Fact-Check

Rahul Gandhi opposes Agriculture reform by Modi govt, even though Congress had promised the same in election manifesto: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi claimed that the three bills, which aim to reform agricultural marketing, is nothing but a new form of 'Zamindari' and some friends of PM Modi will be the 'Zamindars' of New India
Read more
Social Media

Congress leader responds to a parody account, hurls insults at journalist Anjana Om Kashyap

OpIndia Staff -
Congress' Ajay Singh Yadav mistakes parody account for journalist, gets upset at 'bar dancer' reference.
Read more
News Reports

‘Only homes of Hindus are bulldozed’: After Bhawalpur, Hindu homes being razed to the ground in Umarkot

OpIndia Staff -
There are several instances of Hindu Temples being attacked and homes being bulldozed to the ground with the tacit support of the Pakistan govt
Read more
News Reports

Hamas linked Islamist organisation wants Netflix ‘Cuties’ banned because ‘to make matters worse’, it portrays Islam ‘negatively’

OpIndia Staff -
CAIR, which is linked with the Islamic terrorist organisation Hamas, has raised objections against the controversial Netflix movie 'Cuties' claiming that the movie demeans Islam
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
453,045FollowersFollow
15,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com