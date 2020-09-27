A group of women, including dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and women ‘activists’ Diya Sana and Sreelaksmi Arackal, in an act of moral policing, attacked and poured motor oil on YouTuber Dr Vijay P Nair for posting a video on YouTube insulting feminists.

On Saturday, the three women ‘activists’, barged into the room of Dr Vijay P Nair in Thiruvananthapuram and attacked him. Shockingly, the self-proclaimed activist Diya Sana also shared the live video of the incident on her Facebook profile.

In the video that has gone viral now, it can be seen that two women – Bhagyalakshmi and Diya Sana slapped the Youtuber and also poured black oil over his head. The women landed up in his residence at Thiruvananthapuram to question him for putting out a video and then slapped him for doing so.

Artiste Bhagyalakshmi & trans activist Diya Sana attacked a man alleging derogatory video on them & feminists.#Kerala #Feminism



These criminals Slapped him, tried to Disrobe, molested him, violated his modesty, Entered his house, used vulgur words, poured black oil over him etc. pic.twitter.com/ELYobm1v6G — Gender Inequal INDIA (@IndiaGender) September 26, 2020

As the women attacked and screamed at him, Youtuber Nair, with folded hands, apologised to women for hurting them. The women ‘activists’ also asked him to delete the videos he has uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, a police complaint has been lodged against Nair at Thampanoor police station for defaming feminists in his video. Apparently, these three women ‘activists’ forcefully took away the laptop and other gadgets used by Nair to submit to the police station.

Women ‘activists’ got triggered after a video posted by Nair on his Youtube channel

Reportedly, these women ‘activists’ had got triggered by a video posted by Nair on his YouTube channel a month ago. In the YouTube video, Nair had allegedly made some derogatory remarks against some feminists in Kerala. Nair had put out a video titled “Why do feminists in India, especially Kerala, not wear underwear?”

In his YouTube channel ‘Vitrix scene’, Nair had allegedly used some derogatory terms to attack feminists and had also accused feminists in Kerala of being sex workers.

According to journalist Nidheesh, the three women had decided to attack the YouTuber after he had allegedly claimed that Kerala feminists were like toilets in public transport stands as they have sex eight-nine times every day. He had also allegedly said one dubbing artist would have sex after every movie.

The women had reportedly lodged a complaint to at least four state organs— Women’s Commission, Police Cyber Cell, Women & Child Development Department and Gender Advisor— yielding to no actions. Ystdy, they got the man to apologise and “seized” his laptop and mobile phone. — Nidheesh M K (@mknid) September 27, 2020

These women ‘activists’ had reportedly lodged a complaint against Vijay Nair with Kerala Women’s Commission, Police Cyber Cell, Women & Child Development Department and Gender Advisor. However, as these authorities did not take any actions, these women ‘activists’ took the law into their hands and resorted to the act of moral policing.

Speaking to the media, Bhagyalakshmi said that they were forced to take things into their own hands as authorities did not take any action against the Youtuber despite numerous complaints.

“It was Sreelakshmi Arackal who reacted against him first. But we decided to react when we realized that no action was being taken on the complaint. There will be comments that we should have moved legally. But let me ask you, what happened to the complaint that was filed?” Bhagyalakshmi said to Mathrubhumi.