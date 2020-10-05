In the a bizarre move, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Delhi MLA Kuldeep Kumar has jumped quarantine after having tested positive for coronavirus and went all the way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the Hathras case victim’s family. With zero regard for public safety and risking lives of thousands of people, AAP MLA chose to up the political ante.

Kuldeep Kumar tested positive for coronavirus on 29th September 2020

He live-tweeted his entire journey to Hathras – all the while violating quarantine norms.

लगभग 1 घंटे के संघर्ष के बाद मुझे पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने की अनुमति मिल गयी हैं! — MLA Kuldeep Kumar (@KuldeepKumarAAP) October 4, 2020

अभी हाथरस में पीड़ित परिवार से मिलकर लौटा हूँ ।परिवार में डर और भय का माहौल पैदा किया जा रहा है।

ये लोकतंत्र और संविधान की हत्या है।

उत्तर प्रदेश में योगी राज में क़ानून नही जंगल राज चल रहा है !#JusticeForManisha pic.twitter.com/nMs0BdCvG6 — MLA Kuldeep Kumar (@KuldeepKumarAAP) October 4, 2020

On 4th October, barely a week after having tested COVID-19 positive, Kumar gathered with people in large crowd and decided to go to Hathras.He tweeted how he got permission to meet the victim’s family.And how he has reached Hathras to meet the family.He sat in close proximity to the victim’s family as he expressed condolences. This while he has tested positive for highly infectious coronavirus which has claimed lives of over 1 lakh people in India and infected over 66 lakh people across India.

The BJP Delhi unit has criticised the reckless move and demanded action against him under the Epidemics Act for knowingly risking the lives of others.

29 सितम्बर को केजरीवाल जी के विधायक अपने आप को कोरोना पॉजिटिव बता रहे हैं और 4 तारीख को सभी की जान जोख़िम में डालकर ये घटिया राजनीति करने हाथरस चले गए। कौनसे प्रोटोकॉल के तहत ये 5 दिन में हाथरस गए? इनपर एपिडेमिक एक्ट के तहत तुरंत कार्यवाही होनी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/tOExmBcrpP — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) October 5, 2020

It is important to note that the clinical criteria require that patients’ symptoms have been resolved for at least three days before release from isolation, with a minimum time in isolation of 13 days since symptom onset.

But the AAP MLA, in a haste to turn the Hathras incident into its party’s favour, jumped his quarantine and barely after five days of testing positive, proceeded to the village to meet the victim’s kind. On October 4, the MLA himself took to Twitter to inform that he had reached the village to meet the victim’s family.