AAP Delhi MLA jumps quarantine and goes to meet Hathras victim family a week after testing positive for coronavirus

The highly irresponsible behaviour of AAP leader and Delhi MLA has put lives of thousands of people at risk for catching the coronavirus infection.

OpIndia Staff
AAP Delhi MLA Kuldeep Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus and went to Hathras to meet victim's family risking lives of thousands of people
In the a bizarre move, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Delhi MLA Kuldeep Kumar has jumped quarantine after having tested positive for coronavirus and went all the way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the Hathras case victim’s family. With zero regard for public safety and risking lives of thousands of people, AAP MLA chose to up the political ante.

Kuldeep Kumar tested positive for coronavirus on 29th September 2020

He live-tweeted his entire journey to Hathras – all the while violating quarantine norms.

On 4th October, barely a week after having tested COVID-19 positive, Kumar gathered with people in large crowd and decided to go to Hathras. He tweeted how he got permission to meet the victim’s family. And how he has reached Hathras to meet the family. He sat in close proximity to the victim’s family as he expressed condolences. This while he has tested positive for highly infectious coronavirus which has claimed lives of over 1 lakh people in India and infected over 66 lakh people across India.

The BJP Delhi unit has criticised the reckless move and demanded action against him under the Epidemics Act for knowingly risking the lives of others.

It is important to note that the clinical criteria require that patients’ symptoms have been resolved for at least three days before release from isolation, with a minimum time in isolation of 13 days since symptom onset.

But the AAP MLA, in a haste to turn the Hathras incident into its party’s favour, jumped his quarantine and barely after five days of testing positive, proceeded to the village to meet the victim’s kind. On October 4, the MLA himself took to Twitter to inform that he had reached the village to meet the victim’s family.

