Friday, October 30, 2020
Home News Reports Here are ‘liberals’ who hailed Imran Khan’s benevolence for releasing Abhinandan, while he was...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Here are ‘liberals’ who hailed Imran Khan’s benevolence for releasing Abhinandan, while he was shaking in his boots, thinking of Modi going to war

Contrary to the 'goodwill' perception 'liberals' tried to peddle, it was actually the fear of another Balakot type air strikes that had played a major role in release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

OpIndia Staff
'Liberals' had lauded Imran Khan for releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthman as 'goodwill gesture'
1802

In February 2019, hours after Pakistan government decided to release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was captured by Pakistan after the Balakot air strikes, the so-called liberals in India had bent themselves backward praising Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the ‘goodwill gesture’. Here are the usual suspects who had declared Imran Khan ‘won’ despite the fact that it was Indian Armed Forces that destroyed terror camps in Pakistan.

Rajdeep, who is fondly called Michelangelo for his expertise in art of hypocrisy, had declared that Khan was winning the day by taking the ‘moral high ground’.

Prashant Bhushan, who was recently convicted of contempt of court, too praised Imran Khan. In fact, he quote tweeted one ‘professor’ who regularly likes to tweet fake news, had even declared that PM Modi is the ‘bigger loser’ between the two.

Similar such tweets by made by others.

Upset at some news channels hailing Indian Armed Forces for destroying terror camps in Pakistan, some people tweeted how releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan was a ‘good move’ by Pakistan. Shockingly, everyone seems to be ignoring the fact that it was a Pakistan sponsored terrorist who killed 40 CRPF soldiers and in retaliation Indian Armed Forces destroyed terror camps. And that when Pakistan tried to hit back at us, Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured while trying to drive away the Pakistanis. The fact that had it not been for terror sponsored by our not-so-friendly neighbour in the valley, one would not even have to ‘hail’ this ‘peace gesture’ by Imran Khan was lost on the ‘liberals’. Congress leaders had also hailed Imran Khan.

Some ‘journalists’ also declared that Imran Khan had ‘won’ the ‘perception war’.

Abusive troll masquerading as a journalist Swati Chaturvedi also added her 2 cents by claiming that the fact that Wing Commander Varthaman was being released is India’s failure to not have a strong case against Pakistan’s terror.

And there were the reference to Imran Khan’s cricketing career.

However, amongst all these ‘liberals’ one person who might have got it right is perhaps Editor of pro-AAP blog Rifat Jawaid. In a bid to mock PM Modi, Jawaid had tweeted that how instead of hailing Imran Khan for his so-called peace gesture, some media channels will say how Khan was frightened of PM Modi and hence released Wing Commander Abhinandan.

This is true since Pakistani leadership was scared out of its wits that India will attack Pakistan if Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is not released.

Contrary to the ‘goodwill’ perception ‘liberals’ tried to peddle, it was actually the fear of another Balakot type air strikes that had played a major role in release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

During a debate in Pakistan’s assembly, Ayaz Sadiq, member of Pakistan National Assembly and a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) revealed that Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that India would attack Pakistan if they don’t return Abhinandan.

Sadiq reveals that Imran Khan had refused to attend a meeting where Shah Mahmood Qureshi was present. Chief of Army Staff had also joined in the meeting. “His legs were shivering, sweat beads formed on his heads and Shah Mahmood told us that for gods sake, send him (Abhinandan) back because at 9 PM India is going to attack Pakistan. India was never going to attack but government got on its knees and returned Abhinandan,” he revealed.

Pulwama terror attack and Balakot terror strike

On February 14, 2019, Pakistan-sponsored terrorist, led a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir. As many as 40 jawans were martyred in the attack. A week later on 26 February 2019, Indian Armed Forces destroyed terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

A day later, Pakistan retaliated. Abhinandan was part of an IAF sortie which was scrambled to intercept an intrusion by Pakistan fighter planes in Jammu and Kashmir a day after the Balakot strikes. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistani military on 27th February 2019, when the MiG-21 he was flying was shot down by a Pakistani missile, seconds after he had shot down a Pakistani Air Force’s F-16 aircraft.

On 28 February, 2019, Imran Khan had announced that his govt has decided to return Abhinandan as a “gesture of peace”, and the Wing Commander had crossed the India-Pakistan border at Wagah on 1 March 2019.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsabhinandan varthaman release, abhinandan varthaman modi, imran khan goodwill gesture
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Former PM of Malaysia goes from talking about women’s ‘secret place’ to inciting genocide for insulting Islam in single tweet thread: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mahathir Mohamad justified the attacks on French people by Islamist terrorist saying that mere boycott could not compensate the wrongs of France.
Read more
News Reports

‘We are proud’: Terroristan admits hand in Pulwama attack, minister claims victory of people under leadership of Imran ‘Taliban’ Khan

OpIndia Staff -
"Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara", Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry described how Pakistan orchestrated Pulwama terror attack
Read more

After Nice, another Islamic terrorist shouting Allahu Akbar attacks France’s Avignon, guard at French embassy in Jeddah attacked too

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Three attacks have been reported in a single day, Mayor of Nice in France asks people to unit against "Islamofascisim terrorist attack"

Mumbai police intensifies witch-hunt, now wants details that would give him almost unfettered access to the Republic TV newsroom: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police have demanded access to the newsroom of the channel including the contact details, addresses and login IDs of journalists.

Witch-hunt continues: Parambir Singh sues Goa Chronicle and RVS Mani, wants to know if portal made money by publishing interview ‘defaming him’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
RV Subramani had said in Goa Chronicle that a corporate house was behind appointment of Param Bir SIngh as Mumbai police commissioner

Why is Europe locking down instead of copying globally famous Kerala model?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The state of Kerala, under the visionary leadership of health minister Shailaja “Teacher” has a solution to Covid-19. Why wouldn’t the world just copy the Kerala model?

Recently Popular

News Reports

Chinese state-run channel shows the portrait of Prophet Muhammad, netizens ask if Muslim nations will boycott China

OpIndia Staff -
Arslan Hidayat, an Uyghur Rights Activist, took to Twitter shared a video of a Chinese TV series on Twitter in which it was depicted that an Arab ambassador visiting China during the rule of Tang dynasty gifts a portrait of the Prophet Muhammad to the Chinese emperor.
Read more
News Reports

Charlie Hebdo mocks Turkish President Recep Erdogan in its latest cartoons, shows him lifting a skirt of woman wearing ‘hijab’

OpIndia Staff -
The front-page caricature of Wednesday's edition of Charlie Hebdo that was released online on Tuesday night depicts Erdogan in a white T-shirt and underpants, drinking a can of beer and lifting up the skirt of a woman wearing a hijab to reveal her naked bottom.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-India accounts disrupt Pakistan’s anti-India online meeting on Zoom, play pro-Hindu and Indian nationalistic songs

OpIndia Staff -
Indic social media users caused embarrassment to Pakistani authorities and diplomats after they raided their online event on zoom
Read more
News Reports

‘Modi, Modi’ slogans inside Pakistan National Assembly: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The name of PM Modi echoed on Monday as members of Pakistan's opposition members chanted 'Modi, Modi' slogans inside Pakistan National assembly
Read more
News Reports

Nikita Tomar murder: Taufeeq was pressurising her to embrace Islam family alleges

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot to death in broad daylight outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad
Read more
Crime

Nikita Tomar murder: Main accused Tauseef belongs to a family of influential Congress politicians from Nuh in Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
The prime accused Tauseef's grandfather, uncles and cousin brothers are all infuential Congress politicians from Haryana's Nuh
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

The Print columnist Zainab Sikander Siddiqui wants Charlie Hebdo to have the “guts” to mock the Holocaust if it wants to publish cartoons on...

OpIndia Staff -
Zainab Sikander Siddiqui ruled that Charlie Hebdo cartoons mocking other religions are not offensive, only cartoons on Islam are offensive
Read more
News Reports

NBSA summons Zee News editor Sudhir Chaudhary for “divisive” report on the different types of Jihad, says it targets the Muslim community

OpIndia Staff -
NBSA asked Zee News Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary to appear for a hearing on November 26 via video conferencing
Read more
News Reports

Former PM of Malaysia goes from talking about women’s ‘secret place’ to inciting genocide for insulting Islam in single tweet thread: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mahathir Mohamad justified the attacks on French people by Islamist terrorist saying that mere boycott could not compensate the wrongs of France.
Read more
News Reports

AajTak, Zee News and others apologise after NBSA pulls up the channels for spreading fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

OpIndia Staff -
AajTak, Zee News and India TV air apology for its insensitive and sensationalised reporting of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Read more
News Reports

India objects to Saudi Arabia over distorted map of India on new 20 Riyal banknote, asks to take urgent corrective steps

OpIndia Staff -
India registered objection over a distorted map showing Jammu and Kashmir separated from India in newly released 20 Riyal banknote
Read more
News Reports

While Uddhav Thackeray govt stalled a development project to ‘save Aarey’, Shiv Sena-led BMC has now been fined for letting untreated sewage into the...

OpIndia Staff -
NGT has slapped Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) a fine Rs 34 crore for letting untreated sewage into water
Read more
News Reports

‘We are proud’: Terroristan admits hand in Pulwama attack, minister claims victory of people under leadership of Imran ‘Taliban’ Khan

OpIndia Staff -
"Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara", Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry described how Pakistan orchestrated Pulwama terror attack
Read more
News Reports

After Nice, another Islamic terrorist shouting Allahu Akbar attacks France’s Avignon, guard at French embassy in Jeddah attacked too

OpIndia Staff -
Three attacks have been reported in a single day, Mayor of Nice in France asks people to unit against "Islamofascisim terrorist attack"
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police intensifies witch-hunt, now wants details that would give him almost unfettered access to the Republic TV newsroom: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police have demanded access to the newsroom of the channel including the contact details, addresses and login IDs of journalists.
Read more
News Reports

Witch-hunt continues: Parambir Singh sues Goa Chronicle and RVS Mani, wants to know if portal made money by publishing interview ‘defaming him’

OpIndia Staff -
RV Subramani had said in Goa Chronicle that a corporate house was behind appointment of Param Bir SIngh as Mumbai police commissioner
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
471,172FollowersFollow
19,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com