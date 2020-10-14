Congress leader Alka Lamba shares fake news on Twitter, gets schooled by Meerut police

Former Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA and currently Congress leader Alka Lamba was schooled by the Meerut police when she was trying to spread fake news on Twitter to attack the Uttar Pradesh government. Lamba who recently rejoined the Congress party after leaving AAP, retweeted a post shared by News Channel News 24 on Twitter attributing it to the state of Uttar Pradesh. The social media post was apparently an advertisement about some person named Jonti Badmaash who was charging money, as mentioned in the post, for criminal acts like threatening, assaulting, causing harm and even murder. The rates for these activities were mentioned against the categories of crimes. News 24 has shared the advertisement and had tagged Meerut police in it.

Alka Lamba’s tweet

Lamba, who is often seeing displaying strange behaviour on social media, did not even bother to verify the news and jumped to conclusion. She commented on the post saying that criminal could advertise like that only under the BJP rule.

Responding to Lamba’s comments, the Meerut police debunked the fake post and clarified that the post did not relate to Uttar Pradesh and if fact it was related to the Congress ruled state of Rajasthan.

Meerut Police schools Alka Lamba

The Meerut police said that the post was shared on Facebook in 2019. It further added that the journalist who wrongly associated this post with Uttar Pradesh has been sent to jail after filing a complaint. The police asked Lamba to stop spreading rumours and to immediately refute the post.

Lamba has spread misinformation earlier too

This is not the first time when Lamba had spread misinformation on social media. Recently, she had shared a four-year old stock image to claim that temples were opened in lockdown to collect donations. She had also posted a sermonising comment on the fake photo about worship and devotion.