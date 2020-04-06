Monday, April 6, 2020
Congress leader Alka Lamba engages in deranged rant against Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, questions his parentage

Yogeshwar Dutt responded to the crass tweet by Alka Lamba saying that it was too much to expect someone who could not even maintain her own dignity on social media to consider the dignity of his mother's or the Prime Minister's.

Congress leader Alka Lamba abuses Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt
Source: India Today
37

Former AAP MLA, currently with the Congress party, Alka Lamba has resorted to an extremely vulgar diatribe against Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt on social media. After her initial vulgar tweet against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, to which Dutt responded, Alka Lamba made vitriolic remarks against the sportsman. In her initial tweet, she had said, “The Sangh has nothing to do with politics. But the the truth is that all the leaders of the BJP are illegitimate spawns of the Sangh.”

Source: Alka Lamba/Twitter

Yogeshwar Dutt responded to the extremely inappropriate tweet by Alka Lamba saying, “Who is an illegitimate spawn can be known by your words. Your upbringing is revealed by your mentality. The person on whose photograph you have written this, the love that people of this country have for him you must have seen it. The country is standing by him, apart from some mentally ill people like yourself.” It was then that Alka Lamba let out her deranged rant.

Source: Twitter

Alka Lamba told Yogeshwar Dutt, “Abbe Yogeshwar Dutt, ask your mother who your father is? Do you feel ashamed of putting your DP with your father? Why so? The person with whom you have kept your DP, if your mother says he is your father then you should agree to her because a mother never lies. It’s not for no reason that you have taken offense.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Yogeshwar Dutt responded to the crass tweet saying that it was too much to expect someone who could not even maintain her own dignity on social media to consider the dignity of his mother’s or the Prime Minister’s. He also said that Alka Lamba will now play the victim card. The Congress leader is infamous for her antics. During the Delhi Elections, in which she was candidate from the Congress party, she slapped a worker from the Aam Aadmi Party. Formerly an MLA from Chandni Chowk, she had quit Aam Aadmi Party and CM Arvind Kejriwal after series of controversies.

